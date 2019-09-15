 

PlayStation 4: Hat sich 7,2 Millionen Mal in Deutschland verkauft - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
PlayStation 4
Konsole
Entwickler: Sony
Publisher: Sony
Release:
29.11.2013
Jetzt kaufen
ab 196,00
Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • XIII Century - Gold Edition [PC] - 4,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER [PC] - 42,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Port Royale 3: Gold & Patrician IV: Gold - Double Pack [PC] - 21,24 (Gamesplanet)
  • DRAGON BALL FighterZ - FighterZ Edition [PC] - 32,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • GOD EATER 3 [PC] - 25,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Metro Exodus [PlayStation 4] - 29,97
  • The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Special Edition [PlayStation 4] - 16,99
  • Devil May Cry 5 [PlayStation 4] - 31,99
  • Borderlands: The Handsome Collection [Xbox One] - 17,99
  • The Witcher 3 Game of the Year Edition [PlayStation 4] - 18,97

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Die PlayStation 4 hat sich 7,2 Millionen Mal in Deutschland verkauft

PlayStation 4 (Hardware) von Sony
PlayStation 4 (Hardware) von Sony - Bildquelle: Sony
Genauere, regionale Daten zu den Verkäufen der PlayStation 4 sind von Daniel Ahmad (ZhugeEX), Senior Analyst bei Niko Partners, via Twitter veröffentlicht worden. Seinen Angaben zufolge hat die Sony-Konsole in den USA die Marke von 30 Millionen verkauften Exemplaren überschritten - ungefähr 30 Prozent aller PS4-Verkäufe entfallen somit auf die Vereinigten Staaten von Amerika. Zu den weiteren Top-Märkten für die PlayStation 4 gehören Japan (8,3 Millionen), Deutschland (7,2 Millionen) und Großbritannien (6,8 Millionen). In Frankreich liegt die Konsole knapp unter der 6 Millionen-Marke. Es kann davon ausgegangen werden, dass die Verkäufe der PS4 Pro bei den Verkaufszahlen inbegriffen sind.

Zum Vergleich die Verkäufe der PS3: 5,92 Mio. in Großbritannien, 5,18 Mio. in Frankreich und 4,54 Mio. in Deutschland.


Im letzten Geschäftsbericht wurde erwähnt, dass die PlayStation 4 weltweit über 100 Millionen Mal verkauft wurde (Stand: 30. Juni 2019).

Letztes aktuelles Video: Neu bei PlayStation - 27 Mai 2019

Quelle: Daniel Ahmad
PlayStation 4
ab 196,00 bei

Kommentare

Atlan- schrieb am
Nachtklingen hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 14:22
 In den USA über 30mio mal, sieht man wie wichtig dort der Markt für Sony ist deshalb ist der Sitz auch in Kalifornien mittlerweile
Der Markt für Sony ist in Europa größer.
DARK-THREAT schrieb am
Die XBOX 360 hatte damals ja auch den Vorteil a) die neue Generation alleine zu starten und viele 3rd-Partyspiele waren dadurch exklusiv (zB Mass Effect), b) das System für die Entwickler einfacher zu programmieren war und c) im Vergleich zur PS3 deutlich günstiger zu sein (die 360 gab es für 299 EUR/USD ohne Festplatte, wären die PS3 599 EUR/USD kostete). Das brachte der XBOX damals einen größeren Marktanteil.
Auch dass die XBOX 360 damals schneller und einfacher zu cracken war für die illegalen Downloadspiele war ein gewisser Reiz für manche Gamer.
Mit dieser Generation fielen diese Punkte alle weg und im Gegenteil, die PS4 war ja ohne Spiel und Kamera günstiger als die XBOX One mit Kinect und Spiel. Wer erinnert sich nicht an die Videos aus 2013, wo sich die Leute um die PS4 in den Elektronikmärken geschlagen haben... und sie teilweise auf eBay für 800 Euro kauften.
Die Ratio sehe ich in Deutschland bei 6:1. Letzte Generation war sie bei 3:1.
dOpesen schrieb am
okay, dann hatte ich irgendwie die von weltweit im kopp.
greetingz
Raskir schrieb am
Denke nicht, vor ein paar jahren war die ratio 4:1
dOpesen schrieb am
AkaSuzaku hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 14:12
Bei uns ist es dagegen nur jeder Zehnte. (Überschneidungen mal außen vor. Die gibt es in beiden Ländern.)
liegt die playsi / xbox ratio in deutschland nicht auch bei 2 zu 1?
wäre dann in deutschland jeder 7 bis 8 der eine konsole hat.
klugscheisser modus aus.
;)
greetingz
schrieb am