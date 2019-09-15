PlayStation 4: Hat sich 7,2 Millionen Mal in Deutschland verkauft - 4Players.de

Zum Vergleich die Verkäufe der PS3: 5,92 Mio. in Großbritannien, 5,18 Mio. in Frankreich und 4,54 Mio. in Deutschland.
PlayStation 4 sell through in the US has now surpassed 30 million, with the market accounting for approximately 30% of total PS4 sales.
Other top markets include:
Japan: 8.3m
Germany: 7.2m
UK: 6.8m pic.twitter.com/FfqxW9W96k
— Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) September 15, 2019
Im letzten Geschäftsbericht wurde erwähnt, dass die PlayStation 4 weltweit über 100 Millionen Mal verkauft wurde (Stand: 30. Juni 2019).
Letztes aktuelles Video: Neu bei PlayStation - 27 Mai 2019