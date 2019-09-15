PlayStation 4: Hat sich 7,2 Millionen Mal in Deutschland verkauft - 4Players.de

DARK-THREAT schrieb am 15.09.2019 um 15:31 Uhr

Die XBOX 360 hatte damals ja auch den Vorteil a) die neue Generation alleine zu starten und viele 3rd-Partyspiele waren dadurch exklusiv (zB Mass Effect), b) das System für die Entwickler einfacher zu programmieren war und c) im Vergleich zur PS3 deutlich günstiger zu sein (die 360 gab es für 299 EUR/USD ohne Festplatte, wären die PS3 599 EUR/USD kostete). Das brachte der XBOX damals einen größeren Marktanteil.

Auch dass die XBOX 360 damals schneller und einfacher zu cracken war für die illegalen Downloadspiele war ein gewisser Reiz für manche Gamer.

Mit dieser Generation fielen diese Punkte alle weg und im Gegenteil, die PS4 war ja ohne Spiel und Kamera günstiger als die XBOX One mit Kinect und Spiel. Wer erinnert sich nicht an die Videos aus 2013, wo sich die Leute um die PS4 in den Elektronikmärken geschlagen haben... und sie teilweise auf eBay für 800 Euro kauften.

Die Ratio sehe ich in Deutschland bei 6:1. Letzte Generation war sie bei 3:1.