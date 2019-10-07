PlayStation 4: Update 7.00 bringt Party- und Remote-Play-Verbesserungen - 4Players.de

Des Weiteren wurde auch an der Audio- sowie Netzwerk-Qualität geschraubt. Laut japanischem PlayStation-Blog (via Gematsu.com) soll es am 8. Oktober soweit sein - also am morgigen Dienstag.
- "Maximum number of Party users increased from 8 to 16
- Network connectivity improved
- Audio quality improved
- Accessibility support with Chat Transcription has been added (US Only)
Within the Party feature, you will experience better network connectivity and audio quality. The improved back-end now improves network connectivity and allows users to overcome connectivity issues previously experienced when connecting with other users.
Lastly, the Party App will also offer a new Chat Transcription feature for US users via the PS4 Second Screen App on your smartphone or other mobile devices. The new feature supports US English and converts party voice chat to text, or enables you to enter text that is read aloud to other party members. If using your mobile device to connect to your PS4 during a Party, you will now see a new Party tab has been added where the new functionality is available.
Remote Play
For those who want to stream select PS4 games on mobile devices, Remote Play can now be used on smartphones and tablets running Android 5.0 or higher. Just download the PS4 Remote Play App from the Google Play store to use the feature.
Meanwhile, for iPhone or iPad users, the Remote Play App has been updated so you can now display the controller at all times and lock the screen orientation.
Also, players will be able to use their DualShock 4 wireless controllers via Bluetooth for Remote Play on an Android, iPhone, iPad, and Mac. All you need to do is update to Android 10, iOS 13, iPadOS 13, or macOS Catalina (releasing in October) to use this feature.
As a reminder, a PS4 system with a wired connection via a LAN cable is recommended."
Letztes aktuelles Video: Neu bei PlayStation - 27 Mai 2019