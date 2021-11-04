Wreckfest: Zum 20-jährigen Jubiläum kehrt Rally Trophy zurück

20 Jahre ist es her, dass Rally Trophy von JoWood veröffentlicht wurde. Der Entwickler damals: das finnische Team von Bugbear Entertainment. Das hat in der Zwischenzeit mit Titeln wie Flatout, Ridge Racer Unbounded und nicht zuletzt Wreckfest (ab 19,95 bei kaufen) seinen Stempel im Rennspiel-Bereich hinterlassen.
Dass man bei Bugbear aber die Wurzeln des Erfolges nicht vergessen hat, wird mit dem November-Update für Wreckfest deutlich: Dort findet man thematisch zu Rally Trophy passende Turniere, eine neue Strecke, sowie neue Belohnungen.
Oder um es mit den Worten von Bugbear zu sagen:
"We're thrilled to announce the availability of a new tournament, and it's something very special!
It's been 20 years since the historic rally simulation Rally Trophy developed by us was unleashed to the rallying masses, and we thought it would be a perfect way to commemorate the 20th anniversary to bring the game back! Well, obviously not completely but as a special tournament event in Wreckfest.
To challenge the would-be rally drivers is a long special stage winding through countryside fields and woodlands, and with times clocking in at around 6 minutes the route is not only epic in length but also a unique experience for Wreckfest. What's best is that the track is also accessible outside the tournament so you can experience it also in multiplayer!
And since you of course need a car to match, we've prepared a special Boomer RS part bundle inspired by the iconic Rally Trophy car so you can be properly kitted out to tackle the challenge. In addition to the Rally Trophy bundle, a wicked new time attack styled Gremlin bundle is another newcomer in the shop so make sure to check them both out!"
Wreckfest ist erhältlich für PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One sowie Xbox Series.
von Mathias Oertel,