Xbox One: Konsolen-Streaming: Spiele von der eigenen Konsole auf ein mobiles Gerät streamen - 4Players.de

Xbox One
Konsole
Entwickler: Microsoft
Publisher: Microsoft
Release:
22.11.2013
ab 179,00
Xbox One - Konsolen-Streaming: Spiele von der eigenen Konsole auf ein mobiles Gerät streamen

Xbox One (Hardware) von Microsoft
Xbox One (Hardware) von Microsoft - Bildquelle: Microsoft
Neben dem Spiele-Streaming-Dienst Project xCloud, der auf der Microsoft-Pressekonferenz nur in einem Nebensatz erwähnt wurde, ist das "Konsolen-Streaming" angekündigt worden. Mit diesem (kostenlosen) Dienst soll man seine Xbox-Konsole in einen eigenen Cloud-Streaming-Server "verwandeln können". Via Konsolen-Streaming haben die Spieler Zugriff auf ihre Xbox-One-Spielebibliothek sowie Xbox-Game-Pass-Titel und können diese direkt von ihrer eigenen Xbox One-Konsole auf ein mobiles Gerät streamen. Im Oktober 2019 sollen die Testläufe beginnen.

Quelle: Microsoft
