Xbox One: Microsoft schließt das Abwärtskompatibilitätsprogramm ab - 4Players.de

Die letzten Xbox-Titel, die auf Xbox One gespielt werden können, sind Armed and Dangerous, Indiana Jones and the Emperor's Tomb, Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy, Splinter Cell, Spinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow, Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory, Splinter Cell: Double Agent und Unreal Championship 2: The Liandri Conflict. Die Spiele sind mit der Xbox-Disc nutzbar oder können im Microsoft Store digital gekauft werden.
Darüber hinaus sind kostenlose Zusatzinhalte für weitere Klassiker verfügbar:
- Armed and Dangerous - New Mission: Summer Home
- Star Wars Battlefront - New Map: Jabba
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 - Expansion Pack (4 new maps, 1 new hero: Kit Fisto and 1 new villain: Asajj Ventress); New mode: Kashyyyk Assault
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic - Equipment store: Yavin Station
- Star Wars Republic Commando - Multiplayer Map: Hangar
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell - 3 Mission Packs: Kola Cell, Vselka Infiltration, and Vselka Submarine
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Pandora Tomorrow - 2 Map Packs (split-screen multi-player maps): Federal Bank and River Mall
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Chaos Theory - 2 Mission Packs (split-screen co-op missions): Nuclear Plant and UN Headquarters; 2 Map Packs (split-screen multi-player maps): Polar Base and Steel Squat
Die neu angekündigten Xbox-360-Titel mit Abwärtskompatibilität sind Asura's Wrath, Battlefield 2: Modern Combat, Enchanted Arms, Far Cry Classic, Far Cry Instinct Predator, Infinite Discovery, Peter Jackson's King Kong: The Official Movie of the Game, Prince of Persia: Forgotten Sands, Skate, Star Ocean, Super Puzzle Fighter Turbo, The Syndicate, Unreal Tournament 3 und Too Human.
Außerdem haben acht Titel ein Enhanced-Upgrade für die Xbox One X spendiert bekommen: Banjo-Kazooie, Banjo-Tooie, Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts, Kameo: Elements of Power, Perfect Dark, Perfect Dark Zero, Viva Pinata und Viva Piñata: Trouble in Paradise.
