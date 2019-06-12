 

Xbox One: Microsoft schließt das Abwärtskompatibilitätsprogramm ab - 4Players.de

Xbox One
Konsole
Entwickler: Microsoft
Publisher: Microsoft
Release:
22.11.2013
Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Nachrichten

von ,

Xbox One: Microsoft schließt das Abwärtskompatibilitätsprogramm ab

Xbox One (Hardware) von Microsoft
Xbox One (Hardware) von Microsoft - Bildquelle: Microsoft
Microsoft hat angekündigt, dass sie keine weiteren Spiele von der Xbox und von der Xbox 360 der Abwärtskompatibilitätsbibliothek auf der Xbox One hinzufügen werden. Mehr als 600 abwärtskompatible Titel seien verfügbar und nahezu die Hälfe aller Xbox-One-Nutzer hätten das Feature genutzt, heißt es. Zugleich stellten sie klar, dass alle bisher kompatiblen Spiele auch auf "Xbox Scarlett" funktionieren werden.

Die letzten Xbox-Titel, die auf Xbox One gespielt werden können, sind Armed and Dangerous, Indiana Jones and the Emperor's Tomb, Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy, Splinter Cell, Spinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow, Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory, Splinter Cell: Double Agent und Unreal Championship 2: The Liandri Conflict. Die Spiele sind mit der Xbox-Disc nutzbar oder können im Microsoft Store digital gekauft werden.

Darüber hinaus sind kostenlose Zusatzinhalte für weitere Klassiker verfügbar:
  • Armed and Dangerous - New Mission: Summer Home
  • Star Wars Battlefront - New Map: Jabba
  • Star Wars Battlefront 2 - Expansion Pack (4 new maps, 1 new hero: Kit Fisto and 1 new villain: Asajj Ventress); New mode: Kashyyyk Assault
  • Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic - Equipment store: Yavin Station
  • Star Wars Republic Commando - Multiplayer Map: Hangar
  • Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell - 3 Mission Packs: Kola Cell, Vselka Infiltration, and Vselka Submarine
  • Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Pandora Tomorrow - 2 Map Packs (split-screen multi-player maps): Federal Bank and River Mall
  • Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Chaos Theory - 2 Mission Packs (split-screen co-op missions): Nuclear Plant and UN Headquarters; 2 Map Packs (split-screen multi-player maps): Polar Base and Steel Squat

Die neu angekündigten Xbox-360-Titel mit Abwärtskompatibilität sind Asura's Wrath, Battlefield 2: Modern Combat, Enchanted Arms, Far Cry Classic, Far Cry Instinct Predator, Infinite Discovery, Peter Jackson's King Kong: The Official Movie of the Game, Prince of Persia: Forgotten Sands, Skate, Star Ocean, Super Puzzle Fighter Turbo, The Syndicate, Unreal Tournament 3 und Too Human.

Außerdem haben acht Titel ein Enhanced-Upgrade für die Xbox One X spendiert bekommen: Banjo-Kazooie, Banjo-Tooie, Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts, Kameo: Elements of Power, Perfect Dark, Perfect Dark Zero, Viva Pinata und Viva Piñata: Trouble in Paradise.

Letztes aktuelles Video: The Evolution of Xbox Backward Compatibility

Quelle: Microsoft
Kommentare

Kivlov schrieb am
RDR1 in 4K, danke MS!
Pioneer82 schrieb am
PR kostet halt Geld. PR muss nicht immer Plakatwerbung oder ne teure Show auf ner Messe sein. Mag sein das das kurios wirkt aber ich sag einfach nur wie es ist. ^^
muecke-the-lietz schrieb am
P0ng1 hat geschrieben: ?
vor 59 Minuten
 Die Enhanced-Updates sind schon raus:
Uh, danke für die Info. Das klang gestern in den News noch so, als würden die Patches demnächst kommen, ohne genauere Angabe. Sehr sehr nice.
muecke-the-lietz schrieb am
EvilTwin2017 hat geschrieben: ?
vor 21 Minuten
 Das sagst du bei 600 Titeln ... Au weia ...
Von denen sogar ein beträchtlicher Teil einen Enhanced Patch für lau bekommen hat. Und je nach Spiel fallen die Unterschiede sehr stark auf.
War auf jeden Fall ne nette Sache, und die nächste Konsole wird ja ebenfalls alle diese Titel abspielen können + die One Spiele. Also das Spieleangebot ist schon recht groß, wenn man sich nächstes Jahr seine erste Xbox holt.
Leon-x schrieb am
Pioneer82 hat geschrieben: ?
vor 26 Minuten
 Aber diese ganze Aktion von MS ist weder Fisch noch Fleisch gewesen. Man sollte erkennen können das es nur dazu diente sagen zu können das Xbox Spiele und 360 Spiele darauf laufen. ;)
Es ist kostenlos. Würde es was kosten könnte man ja die Sache negativ sehen. Aber so ist es überhaupt schon verwunderlich dass man es lauffähig bekommen hat und sogar noch die Performance steigert. Hier müssen Leute eben Hand anlegen damit es flüssig rennt. Keine Funktion die es einfach über die Hardware emuliert. Hier gibt MS Geld für aus dass es das tut wo die Konkurrenz für alte emulierte Titel noch die Hand aufhält.
MS poliert sogar noch einige in 4k ohne Extrakosten.
Das man es dann als halbgar hinstellt zeigt eher eine kuriose Sichtweise.
schrieb am