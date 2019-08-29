 

Xbox One: Neuerscheinungen der Woche (26. August - 1. September 2019) - 4Players.de

Xbox One: Neuerscheinungen der Woche (26. August - 1. September 2019)

Xbox One (Hardware) von Microsoft
Xbox One (Hardware) von Microsoft - Bildquelle: Microsoft
Microsoft stellt im folgenden Video neue Spiele für die Xbox One vor, die zwischen dem 26. August und 1. September 2019 erscheinen. Dazu zählen diese Woche u. a. Wreckfest, Control, MXGP 2019 - The Official Motocross Videogame, The Bard's Tale 4: Director's Cut, Vambrace: Cold Soul, Headspun, SubaraCity, Hookbots, Whipseey and the Lost Atlas, Gaijin Charenji 1: Kiss or Kill, Legend of the Skyfish, Kamiko, Agent A: Rätsel in Verkleidung, Decay of Logos, The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan, Blair Witch und Newt One.

Letztes aktuelles Video: Xbox Weekly Neue Spiele der Woche 26 August - 1 September 2019

