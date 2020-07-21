Xbox One: ID@Xbox Summer Game Fest 2020 mit über 70 Demos

Microsoft bittet Teilnehmer zu bedenken, dass es sich meist um frühe Demo-Fassungen handelt, welche sich unter Umständen stark vom finalen Spiel unterscheiden - und in denen es zu einigen Bugs kommen kann. Außerdem würden die Entwickler sich über konstruktive Kritik auf ihren sozialen Kanälen freuen, so Microsoft. Manche der Demos sollen nach der Aktion auf Nimmerwiedersehen verschwinden, andere später erneut im Demo-Kanal veröffentlicht werden.
Demo-Liste:
- 9 Monkeys of Shaolin (Ravenscourt)
- Alchemist Adventure (Super.com)
- The Ambasador: Fractured Timelines (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild)
- Aniquilation (R-NExt)
- Antipole DX (Saturnine Games)
- Armed and Gelatinous (Three Flip Studios)
- Ars Fabulae (Punk Notion)
- Back to Belt (Mauricio Felippe)
- Bite the Bullet (Graffiti Games)
- Book of Adventum (Eleven Productions)
- Cake Bash (Coatsink)
- Chickens Madness (Vikong)
- Clea (InvertMouse)
- Cris Tales (Modus Games)
- Curved Space (Only By Midnight)
- Dandy Ace (Mad Mimic)
- Darkestville Castle (Buka Entertainment)
- The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav (Daedalic Entertainment)
- The Dark Eye: Memoria (Daedalic Entertainment)
- Deleveled (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild)
- Destroy All Humans! (THQ Nordic)
- Doodle God: Crime City (JoyBits)
- Dungeons & Gravestone (Wonderland Kazakiri)
- Dungeon Scavenger (Vidama Software)
- Ephemeral Tale (Dawdling Dog)
- Flowing Lights (gFaUmNe Inc.)
- Fractal Space (Haze Games)
- Freshly Frosted (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild)
- #Funtime (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild)
- Galacide (Puny Human)
- Gauntlet (Forge Studios)
- Genesis Noir (Fellow Traveller)
- Haven (The Game Bakers)
- Hellheim Hassle (Perfectly Paranormal)
- Hellpoint (tinyBuild)
- Kaze and the Wild Masks (Soedesco)
- Klang 2 (Ratalaika Games)
- Kova: AlphaLink (Black Hive Media)
- Knight Squad 2 (Chainawesome Games)
- KungFu Kickball (Blowfish Studios)
- The Last Cube (Improx Games)
- Long Ago: A Puzzle Tale (GrimTalin)
- Lost Wing (2Awesome Partners)
- Mars Power Industries Deluxe (7A Games)
- Mayhem Brawler (Hero Concept)
- Momentus (Swerve Studios)
- Nine Witches: Family Disruption (Blowfish Studios)
- OkunoKA Madness (Ignition Publishing)
- PHOGS! (Coatsink)
- Pixel Skater (Chickopie Games)
- Ponpu (Zordix Publishing)
- Projection: First Light (Blowfish Studios)
- Raji: An Ancient Epic (Super.com)
- Road the Guangdong (Excalibur Games)
- Rover Wars: Battle for Mars (Sakari Games)
- Sail Forth (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild)
- ScourgeBringer (Dear Villagers)
- Seasons of the Samurai (TopView Studio)
- Skatebird (Glass Bottom Games)
- Skycadia (Studio Nisse)
- Solaroids: Prologue (DynF/X Digital)
- Space Otter Charlie (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild)
- Swimsanity! (Decoy Games)
- Tesla Force (10tons)
- Tribble Troubles (Tribble Games)
- Unspottable (GrosChevaux)
- The Vale: Shadow of the Crown (Falling Squirrel)
- WarriOrb: Prologue (Not Yet)
- Welcome to Elk (Triple Topping)
- YesterMorrow (Blowfish Studios)
Außerdem meldet Microsoft noch offiziell, dass die folgenden Spiele auf Xbox One veröffentlicht werden:
- Ars Fabulae (Punk Notion)
- Back to Belt (Mauricio Felippe)
- Darkestville Castle (Epic Llama)
- Ephemeral Tale (Dawdling Dog, ltd.)
- Fractal Space (Haze Games)
- Galacide (Puny Human)
- Kaze and the Wild Masks (PixelHive)
- Mars Power Industries Deluxe (7A Games)
- Pixel Skater (Chickopie Games)
- Seasons of the Samurai (TopView Studio)
- Skycadia (Studio Nisse LLC)
- Space Otter Charlie (Wayward Distractions)
- The Ambassador: Fractured Timelines (tinyDino)
- The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav // Das Schwarze Auge: Satinavs Ketten (Daedalic Entertainment)
- The Dark Eye: Memoria // Das Schwarze Auge: Memoria (Daedalic Entertainment)