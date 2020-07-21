 

Xbox One: ID@Xbox Summer Game Fest 2020 mit über 70 Demos

Xbox One
Konsole
Entwickler: Microsoft
Publisher: Microsoft
Release:
22.11.2013
Nachrichten

ID@Xbox Summer Game Fest 2020 mit über 70 Demos

Microsoft hat das ID@Xbox Summer Game Fest 2020 gestartet. Bis zum 27. Juli stehen über 70 Demos zum Ausprobiern bereit. Die folgende Demo-Liste stammt von Microsoft und Gematsu. Eine Übersicht findet ihr auch im Microsoft Store. Zu den Demo-Highlights gehören u.a. Cris Tales, Destroy All Humans!, Haven, Hellpoint, Raji: An Ancient Epic und The Vale: Shadow of the Crown. In den kommenden Tagen sollen noch weitere Demos folgen.

Microsoft bittet Teilnehmer zu bedenken, dass es sich meist um frühe Demo-Fassungen handelt, welche sich unter Umständen stark vom finalen Spiel unterscheiden - und in denen es zu einigen Bugs kommen kann. Außerdem würden die Entwickler sich über konstruktive Kritik auf ihren sozialen Kanälen freuen, so Microsoft. Manche der Demos sollen nach der Aktion auf Nimmerwiedersehen verschwinden, andere später erneut im Demo-Kanal veröffentlicht werden.

Demo-Liste:

Außerdem meldet Microsoft noch offiziell, dass die folgenden Spiele auf Xbox One veröffentlicht werden:
  • Ars Fabulae (Punk Notion)
  • Back to Belt (Mauricio Felippe)
  • Darkestville Castle (Epic Llama)
  • Ephemeral Tale (Dawdling Dog, ltd.)
  • Fractal Space (Haze Games)
  • Galacide (Puny Human)
  • Kaze and the Wild Masks (PixelHive)
  • Mars Power Industries Deluxe (7A Games)
  • Pixel Skater (Chickopie Games)
  • Seasons of the Samurai (TopView Studio)
  • Skycadia (Studio Nisse LLC)
  • Space Otter Charlie (Wayward Distractions)
  • The Ambassador: Fractured Timelines (tinyDino)
  • The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav // Das Schwarze Auge: Satinavs Ketten (Daedalic Entertainment)
  • The Dark Eye: Memoria // Das Schwarze Auge: Memoria (Daedalic Entertainment)
Quelle: Microsoft, Gematsu
Xbox One
