PayDay 2: Entwicklung wird fortgesetzt, um finanziell angeschlagenen Publisher zu retten - 4Players.de

"Last year PAYDAY 2 development was stopped. Having reconsidered our future, I’ve asked the OVERKILL crew to resume production on PAYDAY 2. The game will have more updates going forward, both paid and free.

The team is working hard on the first new update, I will let the team present it soon™, but you can get a sneak peek here .

We’re re-introducing the DLC smörgåsbord again. An à la carte option of previous legacy content DLCs will be made available again starting today!

As a part of our journey into the future, we’ll be changing the PAYDAY 2: Ultimate Edition to PAYDAY 2: Legacy Collection starting later today. We want to be able to move forward together with all of you in our community, and to be able to do this we need to retire the promise of free future content based on old assumptions (more below).

New curated bundles on existing content will be created to give great offers to new and returning players.

