Shovel Knight: Updates für "Treasure Trove" angekündigt (King of Cards und Showdown) - 4Players.de

Yacht Club Games liefert Nachschub für sein Retro-Action-Adventure Shovel Knight. Besitzer der "Treasure Trove" (eine Art "Complete Edition" oder Sammlung bisheriger Kampagnen) bekommen laut Gematsu.com im Dezember die Kampagnen "Shovel Knight: King of Cards" und "Shovel Knight Showdown" als kostenloses Update.
"Shovel Knight: King of Cards" wird dann für PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PlayStation 3, Wii U, PS Vita, 3DS, PC, Mac, Linux und Amazon FireTV veröffentlicht. Bei "Shovel Knight Showdown" dagegen sparen sich die Entwickler die Umsetzungen für die alten Handhelds 3DS und Vita: Es erscheint lediglich für all die anderen oben aufgeführten Plattformen (auch als Standalone-Version zum Download).
"Shovel Knight: King of Cards" wird dann für PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PlayStation 3, Wii U, PS Vita, 3DS, PC, Mac, Linux und Amazon FireTV veröffentlicht. Bei "Shovel Knight Showdown" dagegen sparen sich die Entwickler die Umsetzungen für die alten Handhelds 3DS und Vita: Es erscheint lediglich für all die anderen oben aufgeführten Plattformen (auch als Standalone-Version zum Download).
"King of Cards:
King of Cards marks our grandest adventure yet, and we hope the trailer whets your appetite for the banquet of adventure which awaits! It has more levels, mechanics, secrets, and content than any Shovel Knight game to come before it. It’s a spectacle, crammed to the coffers with ideas- it’s the biggest game we’ve ever made, and we can’t wait for everyone to finally, finally play it. We’ve used everything we’ve learned in the past to make this game shine. We hope that you’ll find it both a delightful return and a fitting sendoff to Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove.
Showdown:
Duel with up to 4 players and scramble after gems as your favorite heroic or villainous knight in Shovel Knight Showdown. All the classic Shovel Knight characters you know and love are playable, many for the first time ever! Gather your pals for endless multiplayer clashes, or take control of your favorite character and dig into Story Mode. Familiar controls, items, and mechanics return, making this a platform fighting game that anyone can jump into and try. Shovel Knight Showdown features local only multiplayer, and arrives as a free update to all existing versions of Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove on consoles and PC. It will not be available on portable platforms (3DS and Vita). It will also be made available as a standalone game!"
Zudem wurde für Dezember eine Box-Version von "Treasure Trove" für Xbox One angekündigt - und zwar möglichst mit allen Inhalten von Anfang an auf der Disk, damit der Käufer wenig herunterladen muss. Ob die Box-Version für Microsofts Konsole auch in Europa erscheint, wird auf Gematsu.com oder dem Entwickler-Blog nicht dargelegt - auf anderen Plattformen erschien sie offenbar größtenteils nur in den USA (siehe Versions-Tabelle in einer Fan-Wiki).
Um es noch komplizierter zu machen, wurden auch noch einige neue Features zu den bisherigen Kampagnen in der "Treasure Trove" angekündigt - bei denen es sich übrigens um Abwandlungen der ursprünglichen Shovel-Knight-Kampagne handelt.
- "In Shovel of Hope, we’ve finally added a third option for character pronouns. Alongside being able to choose between two body types for every main character, you can now switch the pronouns to they / them.
- You can now earn Shovel of Hope Feats while playing co-op. These are still quite challenging, and some are made even more challenging when coordinating with a friend!
- In Plague of Shadows, we’ve added an Alchemy Quick Select option. You can select your bombs and arcana with a convenient new menu, allowing you to experiment with explosives freely, just like the mad alchemist himself.
- In Specter of Torment, we added five all new platforming challenges to challenge mode. These are not meant for the faint of heart—the new challenges require significant command over Specter Knight’s iconic move: the dash slash.
- For all the games, including the upcoming King of Cards and Showdown, we have added three new language options! Korean and Traditional and Simplified Chinese. Bringing the total count to twelve!
- We’ve expanded Accessibility options across all games. The intensity of screen flash and screen shake events can now be reduced independently from one another. And King of Cards also has palettes to improve colorblind visibility for Joustus.
- Shovel Knight features hundreds of cheats to share and explore already! But we couldn’t resist adding just a few more. Some add whole new ways to play. Some of them might be a bit too much…
- Finally, once you have completed all feats in a game, you will unlock a small flag on the title screen to signify that game’s completion. In addition, once you have conquered every Challenge for that game, a medal will appear denoting your true mastery. If you’ve already completed each game, then don’t worry, these are awarded retroactively. Enjoy filling up the title screen with your many, hard-fought, knightly accomplishments!"