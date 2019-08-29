Shovel Knight: Updates für "Treasure Trove" angekündigt (King of Cards und Showdown) - 4Players.de





"Shovel Knight: King of Cards" wird dann für PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PlayStation 3, Wii U, PS Vita, 3DS, PC, Mac, Linux und Amazon FireTV veröffentlicht. Bei "Shovel Knight Showdown" dagegen sparen sich die Entwickler die Umsetzungen für die alten Handhelds 3DS und Vita: Es erscheint lediglich für all die anderen oben aufgeführten Plattformen (auch als Standalone-Version zum Download). Yacht Club Games liefert Nachschub für sein Retro-Action-Adventure Shovel Knight . Besitzer der "Treasure Trove" (eine Art "Complete Edition" oder Sammlung bisheriger Kampagnen) bekommen laut Gematsu.com im Dezember die Kampagnen "Shovel Knight: King of Cards" und "Shovel Knight Showdown" als kostenloses Update."Shovel Knight: King of Cards" wird dann für PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PlayStation 3, Wii U, PS Vita, 3DS, PC, Mac, Linux und Amazon FireTV veröffentlicht. Bei "Shovel Knight Showdown" dagegen sparen sich die Entwickler die Umsetzungen für die alten Handhelds 3DS und Vita: Es erscheint lediglich für all die anderen oben aufgeführten Plattformen (auch als Standalone-Version zum Download).



"King of Cards:



King of Cards marks our grandest adventure yet, and we hope the trailer whets your appetite for the banquet of adventure which awaits! It has more levels, mechanics, secrets, and content than any Shovel Knight game to come before it. It’s a spectacle, crammed to the coffers with ideas- it’s the biggest game we’ve ever made, and we can’t wait for everyone to finally, finally play it. We’ve used everything we’ve learned in the past to make this game shine. We hope that you’ll find it both a delightful return and a fitting sendoff to Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove.



King of Cards marks our grandest adventure yet, and we hope the trailer whets your appetite for the banquet of adventure which awaits! It has more levels, mechanics, secrets, and content than any Shovel Knight game to come before it. It’s a spectacle, crammed to the coffers with ideas- it’s the biggest game we’ve ever made, and we can’t wait for everyone to finally, finally play it. We’ve used everything we’ve learned in the past to make this game shine. We hope that you’ll find it both a delightful return and a fitting sendoff to Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove.



Showdown:



Duel with up to 4 players and scramble after gems as your favorite heroic or villainous knight in Shovel Knight Showdown. All the classic Shovel Knight characters you know and love are playable, many for the first time ever! Gather your pals for endless multiplayer clashes, or take control of your favorite character and dig into Story Mode. Familiar controls, items, and mechanics return, making this a platform fighting game that anyone can jump into and try. Shovel Knight Showdown features local only multiplayer, and arrives as a free update to all existing versions of Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove on consoles and PC. It will not be available on portable platforms (3DS and Vita). It will also be made available as a standalone game!"







Zudem wurde für Dezember eine Box-Version von "Treasure Trove" für Xbox One angekündigt - und zwar möglichst mit allen Inhalten von Anfang an auf der Disk, damit der Käufer wenig herunterladen muss. Ob die Box-Version für Microsofts Konsole auch in Europa erscheint, wird auf Zudem wurde für Dezember eine Box-Version von "Treasure Trove" für Xbox One angekündigt - und zwar möglichst mit allen Inhalten von Anfang an auf der Disk, damit der Käufer wenig herunterladen muss. Ob die Box-Version für Microsofts Konsole auch in Europa erscheint, wird auf Gematsu.com oder dem Entwickler-Blog nicht dargelegt - auf anderen Plattformen erschien sie offenbar größtenteils nur in den USA ( siehe Versions-Tabelle in einer Fan-Wiki ).