System Shock: Remake bekommt finale Demo; Vorstellungs-Event ab 20 Uhr

Die Nightdive Studios bringen am heutigen Donnerstag, 25. Februar eine letzte "Feature-komplette" Demo des System-Shock-Remakes heraus: Die Probierfassung des Hybrids aus Rollenspiel und Shooter soll laut Pressemitteilung im Laufe des Tages bei den "großen digitalen Services" zum Download zur Verfügung stehen.
Sie soll Spielern den bislang "komplettesten" Einblick in das Eröffnungskapitel geben. Auch die Vorbestellungen (für 37,99 Euro) starten heute; der Windows-Release soll im Sommer 2021 auf Steam, GOG und im Epic Game Store über die Bühne gehen. Zusätzlich ist zum Startzeitpunkt auch ein Release auf Amazons Streaming-Service Luna geplant. Vorbesteller des Remakes von Teil 1 bekommen das aufpolierte kommende "System Shock (ab 19,98 bei kaufen) 2: Enhanced Edition" als kostenlosen Bonus, so die Mitteilung. Heute um 20 Uhr ist zudem eine Vorstellung im Rahmen der "Alienware Arena" mit Nightdive-CEO Stephen Kick und Lead Artist Evelyn Mansell geplant:
"To celebrate this momentous event, in cooperation with Alienware, the Nightdive team will also show off the latest System Shock remake build in an exclusive developer playthrough on Alienware Arena today at 11am EST.
Be among the first to glimpse at what awaits you in the enhanced cyber-horror remake. Make sure to tune in as Nightdive CEO Stephen Kick and Lead Artist Evelyn Mansell showcase the remake’s stunning new visuals and modernized gameplay, as well as go behind-the-scenes on the game’s development. Starting later today, Nightdive and Alienware will also offer Alienware Arena members a chance to obtain one of 10,000 Steam keys of System Shock: Enhanced Edition — the classic game that launched the sci-fi horror series, expertly refreshed by Nightdive to take advantage of today’s gaming hardware.
System Shock features include:
- The Return of SHODAN: The talented Terri Brosius returns to bring her unique vocal venom to the villainous AI SHODAN
- Hackers Gonna Hack: System Shock features a totally revamped hacking system featuring new 6 Degrees of Freedom (6DoF) gameplay, providing new enemies and challenges
- Familiar but… Different: Citadel Station is bigger and more terrifying than ever with all-new areas, traps, puzzles, and of course, plenty of secrets to uncover
- The Sound of Terror: Re-recorded audio logs provide players with a drip-feed of horrifying lore as they piece together exactly what went wrong for the dwellers of Citadel Station
- Robots and Zombies and Lasers… Oh My: Blast, smash, and occasionally flee from re-imagined enemies like angry Repair-Bots, "Hopper" Mobile Lasers, mutants, cyborgs, and all kinds of bloodthirsty monsters and aggressive automatons"
Letztes aktuelles Video: Remake Cyberspace Preview
von Jan Wöbbeking,
System Shock - Remake bekommt finale Demo; Vorstellungs-Event ab 20 Uhr
