Kingdom Hearts 3: ReMIND (Arbeitstitel): Erste Angaben zu den Zusatzinhalten - 4Players.de

Kingdom Hearts 3
Action-Rollenspiel
Entwickler:
Publisher: Square Enix
Release:
29.01.2019
29.01.2019
29.01.2019
29.01.2019
Alias: Kingdom Hearts III
Test: Kingdom Hearts 3
88
Test: Kingdom Hearts 3
88
Nachrichten

von ,

Kingdom Hearts 3 ReMIND (Arbeitstitel): Erste Angaben zu den Zusatzinhalten

Kingdom Hearts 3 (Rollenspiel) von Square Enix
Kingdom Hearts 3 (Rollenspiel) von Square Enix - Bildquelle: Square Enix
Beim Konzert "Kingdom Hearts Orchestra: World of Tres" hat Tetsuya Nomura (Game Director) die geplanten Downloadinhalte für Kingdom Hearts 3 in Kurzform präsentiert. Die Zusatzinhalte tragen aktuell den Arbeitstitel "Kingdom Hearts 3 ReMIND" und sollen in einer Ladung erscheinen, weil Nomura dem Season-Pass-Konzept kritisch gegenüberstehen würde.

Die kostenpflichtige Erweiterung wird das zusätzliche Szenario "ReMIND", die "Limit Episode" mit einem Bosskampf und eine "Geheime Episode" plus Bosskampf umfassen. Nutzer der japanischen Version sollen außerdem die englische Sprachausgabe runterladen können. Als kostenlose Inhalte werden ein neues Schlüsselschwert und eine neue Form versprochen. Weitere Angaben werden höchstwahrscheinlich im Rahmen der E3 2019 folgen.


Letztes aktuelles Video: Tag der Veröffentlichung


Quelle: Gematsu, Resetera, YanilynGaming
Kingdom Hearts 3
