Kingdom Hearts 3: ReMIND (Arbeitstitel): Erste Angaben zu den Zusatzinhalten - 4Players.de

Tetsuya Nomura just announced the upcoming DLC contents at the KH Orchestra. The temporary title is “Kingdom Hearts III ReMIND” Paid -Additional Scenario “ReMIND” -Limit Episode + Boss -Secret Episode + Boss -English VA Option Free -New Keyblade + New Form

Nomura was the surprise guest at the KH Orchestra I just attended today and he did a little funny PowerPoint presentation of the upcoming DLC. They couldn’t prepare any sneak peak or trailer since the KH3 just came out so this was what he offered.