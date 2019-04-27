Kingdom Hearts 3: ReMIND (Arbeitstitel): Erste Angaben zu den Zusatzinhalten - 4Players.de

Die kostenpflichtige Erweiterung wird das zusätzliche Szenario "ReMIND", die "Limit Episode" mit einem Bosskampf und eine "Geheime Episode" plus Bosskampf umfassen. Nutzer der japanischen Version sollen außerdem die englische Sprachausgabe runterladen können. Als kostenlose Inhalte werden ein neues Schlüsselschwert und eine neue Form versprochen. Weitere Angaben werden höchstwahrscheinlich im Rahmen der E3 2019 folgen.
Tetsuya Nomura just announced the upcoming DLC contents at the KH Orchestra.— Yanilyn ã¤ããªã³ ð Just went to KH Orchestra TODAY æ¼ (@YanilynGaming) 27. April 2019
The temporary title is “Kingdom Hearts III ReMIND”
Paid
-Additional Scenario “ReMIND”
-Limit Episode + Boss
-Secret Episode + Boss
-English VA Option
Free
-New Keyblade + New Form
Nomura was the surprise guest at the KH Orchestra I just attended today and he did a little funny PowerPoint presentation of the upcoming DLC. They couldn’t prepare any sneak peak or trailer since the KH3 just came out so this was what he offered.— Yanilyn ã¤ããªã³ ð Just went to KH Orchestra TODAY æ¼ (@YanilynGaming) 27. April 2019
Letztes aktuelles Video: Tag der Veröffentlichung