Ys: Memories of Celceta: PS4-Umsetzung kommt 2020 in den Westen - 4Players.de

XSEED Games hat laut Gematsu.com angekündigt, dass die PS4-Umsetzung des Rollenspiels Ys: Memories of Celceta im Frühjahr 2020 nach Europa, Nordamerika und Australien kommt - in Europa vertrieben von Marvelous Europe. Das Remaster bietet demnach 60 Bilder pro Sekunde, Full-HD-Grafik sowie optimierte Kontrollen, um die Touch-Funktionen der Vita-Version umzusetzen.
Als Tonspuren werden Englisch und Japanisch mitgeliefert - auch die bereits erhältliche PC-Umsetzung soll "in der nahen Zukunft" per Patch diese Audio-Ausstattung bekommen. In Europa soll die physische Fassung bei ausgewählten Händlern erhältlich sein - ein Preis sowie Vorbestellmöglichkeiten sollen bekanntgegeben werden, wenn der Release näher rückt:
"About the PlayStation 4 Version
Developed by Nihon Falcom as part of their long-running Ys series and originally released for PlayStation Vita handheld entertainment system, the PlayStation 4 remaster will support 60 frames per second with full high-definition graphics and optimized controls to reproduce the touch screen functions of the PS Vita version. The company is also pleased to confirm that the PlayStation 4 version will support dual audio, allowing the game to be played with English voices or the original Japanese, and that this feature will be released as a free patch to the existing PC release in the near future.
About the Game
Experience the world of the Japanese cult classic Ys IV and discover the land and characters of Celceta for the first time on PlayStation 4 in Ys: Memories of Celceta. Explore one of the most expansive locales in the series, complete with a robust and detailed mapping system that includes customizable waypoints to keep adventurers from losing their way as they unearth the many secrets hidden within the wilderness. The established multi-character party system with real-time combat first introduced in Ys Seven makes its return in Ys: Memories of Celceta to deliver fast-paced yet strategic action punctuated with meaningful player choice.
Knowing nothing but his name, Adol Christin awakens to find himself in the town of Casnan—a bustling frontier village at the edge of an endless sea of trees and untamed wilderness. Bereft of past and purpose, he is left to wander the town until a mysterious information dealer named Duren who claims to know him joins Adol on a sudden mission to rid the local mine of monsters. This unexpected quest reawakens Adol’s instincts as an accomplished swordsman, and their exploits quickly attract the attention of Griselda, a Romun Army general stationed in the town. Impressed with their skills, she enlists the pair to assist in mapping the Great Forest of Celceta – a task which many have attempted but none have ever returned from. Far from the frontier’s edge, Adol and Duren must brave the dangers of Celceta while constantly keeping watch for any clues that may help Adol recover his lost memories. More importantly, Adol must use his best judgment to decide who he can trust and who is using his memory loss in order to deceive him…"
