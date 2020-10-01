Focus Home Interactive: Actionspiel in Zusammenarbeit mit Flying Wild Hog in Entwicklung

Der französische Publisher Focus Home Interactive (The Surge, Vampyr, Othercide) und das polnische Studio Flying Wild Hog (Shadow Warrior) arbeiten zusammen an einem neuen Spiel. Konkrete Angaben zu dem Projekt wurden aber nicht gemacht. In der Pressemitteilung wird lediglich von dem bisher "ambitioniertesten Spiel" gesprochen. "Fans von originellen Action-Spielen können eine ziemliche Überraschung erwarten", meinte Michal Szustak, CEO von Flying Wild Hog.
"Focus Home Interactive is the perfect partner for Flying Wild Hog", declared Michal Szustak, CEO at Flying Wild Hog. "We both share a love for creating unique, exciting worlds filled with crazy gameplay. We also deeply care for quality and creativity. Focus' team supports us not only with great trust for our vision, but also helps us to forge that vision into an outstanding game. We are sure that our partnership will bloom into an amazing experience for players around the world. Fans of original action games can expect quite a surprise!"
"We at Focus have a directive to bring exciting and innovative games to the market, and with their upcoming title we know that Flying Wild Hog will reach the objectives we have on all of our projects, in terms of both quality and originality", announced John Bert, COO at Focus Home Interactive. "We're enthusiastic to be working with this professional team, who are masters in the art of creating spectacular, action-packed games."
von Marcel Kleffmann,