The Stanley Parable: Remaster-Erweiterung "Ultra Deluxe" auf 2020 verschoben - 4Players.de

The Stanley Parable
3D-Adventure
Entwickler:
Publisher: Galactic Cafe
Release:
17.10.2013
kein Termin
kein Termin
von ,

The Stanley Parable: Remaster-Erweiterung "Ultra Deluxe" auf 2020 verschoben

The Stanley Parable (Adventure) von Galactic Cafe
The Stanley Parable (Adventure) von Galactic Cafe - Bildquelle: Galactic Cafe
Die Remaster-Erweiterung "Ultra Deluxe" für das surreale Adventure The Stanley Parable lässt noch auf sich warten. Die Entwicklerstudios Galactic Cafe und Crows Crows Crows haben auf der offiziellen Website bekanntgegeben, das man das Zeitfenster für den Release auf PC, PS4 und Xbox One von 2019 auf "vermutlich irgendwann vorm Sommer" verschoben hat.

Es hänge allerdings davon ab, wie spezielle Teile der Entwicklung voranschreiten. The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe wird zusätzliche Inhalte, neue Entscheidungen und neue Enden umfassen.





"When The Stanley Parable came out, a lot of people asked us for more endings and more content.


We told them it didn't need more content, that it was fine just the way it was, that it already had the perfect number of endings.


What a sorry sack of lies that was.


We knew it. We knew it were lying and we did it anyway. We’ve carried that shame around with us for years, a burden weighing on every moment of every day.


Enough is enough.


It’s time to fix this, to unburden our shame. Let us give you our shame, for you to carry it around instead. We’re sick of it.


From the liars who brought you the award winning indie game The Stanley Parable comes The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe, an expansion to the original game with more content, more endings, more whimsical adventures of the two best friends Stanley and The Narrator. Coming to PC and consoles in 2019 2020.


Tastefully seasoned with the bitter remorse of having deceived so many loyal fans for so long.


But seriously, this time it’s done. No more."


Letztes aktuelles Video: Ultra Deluxe - The Game Awards Trailer

Quelle: Offizielle Website

