The Stanley Parable: Remaster-Erweiterung "Ultra Deluxe" auf 2020 verschoben - 4Players.de

Es hänge allerdings davon ab, wie spezielle Teile der Entwicklung voranschreiten. The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe wird zusätzliche Inhalte, neue Entscheidungen und neue Enden umfassen.
"When The Stanley Parable came out, a lot of people asked us for more endings and more content.
We told them it didn't need more content, that it was fine just the way it was, that it already had the perfect number of endings.
What a sorry sack of lies that was.
We knew it. We knew it were lying and we did it anyway. We’ve carried that shame around with us for years, a burden weighing on every moment of every day.
Enough is enough.
It’s time to fix this, to unburden our shame. Let us give you our shame, for you to carry it around instead. We’re sick of it.
From the liars who brought you the award winning indie game The Stanley Parable comes The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe, an expansion to the original game with more content, more endings, more whimsical adventures of the two best friends Stanley and The Narrator. Coming to PC and consoles in
20192020.
Tastefully seasoned with the bitter remorse of having deceived so many loyal fans for so long.
But seriously, this time it’s done. No more."
Letztes aktuelles Video: Ultra Deluxe - The Game Awards Trailer