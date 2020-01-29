 

Draugen: Zeitreise ins kalte Norwegen erscheint im Februar für PS4 und Xbox One

Draugen
Adventure
Publisher: Red Thread Games
29.05.2019
21.02.2019
21.02.2019
Draugen: Zeitreise ins kalte Norwegen erscheint im Februar für PS4 und Xbox One

Draugen (Adventure) von Red Thread Games
Draugen (Adventure) von Red Thread Games - Bildquelle: Red Thread Games
Wie Gematsu.com berichtet, wird das Fjord-Adventure Draugen von Red Thread Games am 21. Februar für PlayStation 4 und Xbox One veröffentlicht. Ben nannte das Spiel in seinem PC-Test im vergangenen Juni eine „spannende und emotionale Reise in die Vergangenheit, die von lebendigen Dialogen und interessanten Charakteren lebt”. Damals konnte sich der Titel eine Gold-Wertung von 85% sichern.



"Key Features
  • “I am not alone”: explore 1920s Norway accompanied by a living, breathing, independent companion.
  • Interact with your companion through a realistic and dynamic dialogue system.
  • Experience a thrilling tale through the eyes of an increasingly unreliable narrator.
  • Find your own path through a scenic setting that changes with the weather and your mental state.
  • “A story about what lies beneath”: piece together a gripping and suspenseful narrative with unexpected twists and turns."

Quelle: Gematsu.com

