Draugen: Zeitreise ins kalte Norwegen erscheint im Februar für PS4 und Xbox One

"Key Features
- “I am not alone”: explore 1920s Norway accompanied by a living, breathing, independent companion.
- Interact with your companion through a realistic and dynamic dialogue system.
- Experience a thrilling tale through the eyes of an increasingly unreliable narrator.
- Find your own path through a scenic setting that changes with the weather and your mental state.
- “A story about what lies beneath”: piece together a gripping and suspenseful narrative with unexpected twists and turns."
