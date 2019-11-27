No Man's Sky: Synthesis-Update bringt u.a. Starship-Upgrades und First-Person-Exocraft - 4Players.de

Da die Patch-Notes seitenlang sind, hat Gematsu.com einige wichtige daraus zusammengefasst:
"Synthesis: Introducing Update 2.2
The Synthesis Update introduces a number of frequently-requested features and improvements to No Man’s Sky Beyond. Alongside these new features are a large number of community-led quality of life improvements, as well as general polish.
- Starship Upgrades – Visit the Starship Outfitting Terminal at a Space Station to add inventory slots to your favorite starship, or spend nanites to upgrade its class.
- Starship Salvaging – The Starship Outfitting Terminal can also be used to salvage unwanted ships for scrap, granting valuable products and technologies.
- New Terrain Editing System – The Terrain Manipulator has been improved and optimized, with new visual effects and new Restore and Flatten Modes.
- Protected Terrain Edits – Terrain edits made within a base are now protected from regeneration. The protected edit system has been improved to allow more edits to be made before reaching the cap.
- Save Custom Outfits – Added the ability to save a range of custom outfits in the Customizer, allowing for quick changes between a range of appearances.
- First-Person Exocraft – Players of all versions of the game now have access to First-Person Exocraft.
- New Features Enabled in VR – Features have been unified across VR and non-VR. Photo Mode and Creature Riding are now available in all versions of the game.
- Space Map – The starship Space Map has been overhauled, improving the quality and clarity of the visuals.
- Quality of Life Improvements – Many frequently used interactions and interfaces have been sped up, and access to many features has been streamlined. Improvements include: instant access to the Galactic Trade Terminal; purchasing Planetary Charts from the full shop UI rather than a dialog interaction; increasing the speed of the Pulse Drive; and the riding of creatures that have been fed only basic bait.
- Inventory Management – Inventory management has been refined and a number of UI quality of life improvements have been added. Items can be dragged and dropped to swap positions, or directly dropped onto damaged technologies for automatic repair. Control over stack sizes has been improved in the shop, transfer and charging interfaces. Hazard protection upgrades that are not relevant to the current environment are now hidden from the Quick Menu.
- New Technologies – Many new technology upgrades have been added, granting abilities such as: long distance inventory transfers to and from freighters; mid-air jetpack recharging; and instantaneous emergency warping.
- New Base Parts – A new range of triangular base building parts have been added, opening up a large range of new structures for builders.
- Discovery Page Additions – The Discovery Page has been polished and improved, addressing a number of key bugs and usability issues. These include bulk uploading of discoveries; faster access to planetary data; and a better sense of position both on a planet and within the system.
- Buf Fixes and Polish – A significant number of frequently reported issues have been addressed, as we continually monitor the community’s most requested fixes. The full patch notes for the Synthesis Update run to 297 items.
- Base Building Improvements – Base building benefits from a large number of improvements, including visual and functional improvements to the snapping system. Existing parts have been optimized and building costs have been reduced.
- More Storage – The capacity of the Storage Containers has been significantly increased. The containers can now be given custom names.
- Personal Refiner – Added a new technology, the Personal Refiner. This equipment allows users to refine elements directly within the Exosuit, without having to place a portable refiner on a planetary surface.
- Own Multiple Multi-Tools – Added the ability for players to own more than one Multi-Tool. Purchased Multi-Tools will be added to the Quick Menu for easy swapping."
Letztes aktuelles Video: Talk Status quo von No Mans Sky