No Man's Sky: Origins: Großes Update sorgt für ein abwechslungsreicheres Universum

Letztes aktuelles Video: Origins Launch Trailer
Features:
- "New Planets – Existing solar systems have birthed new planets, creating millions of untouched new worlds to explore.
- Binary and Ternary Stars – Some rare systems are now home to multiple stars, creating stunning new patterns in the sky.
- Dramatic Landscapes – These new worlds have vast, sweeping terrain. Their mountains and vistas are on a colossal new scale, giving shape to more dramatic, awe-inspiring scenery than ever before. Whilst flora, fauna and atmospheric conditions have changed throughout the universe, existing worlds will retain their old character, allowing player bases to remain undisturbed.
- User Interface Refresh – Interface and menus have been totally overhauled with new colors and styles, for a fresh new aesthetic.
- Richer Diversity – New life has been breathed into every planet in the universe. A huge range of never-before seen planetary flora and curiosities have been poured into the galaxy. Countless strange new combinations are out there, awaiting discovery…
- Alien Fauna – Discover strange new species of fauna. This alien wildlife can be encountered roaming the terrain, rolling along it, or even burrowing through it – and all may be harvested for edible produce.
- Cloud and Weather Variety – Cloud rendering quality has been significantly improved, and the range of cloud cover has been expanded, creating more variety between clear skies and overcast planets. Cloud coverage and color now varies over time, and the clouds seen from space now match the current atmospheric conditions of the planet below.
- Marshes – A number of fertile worlds have formed swamps and marshes, thick with mist and luminous fungal growths.
- Increased Color Variety – The palette of colors for planetary generation has been increased, creating more possible variations than ever before.
- Improved Teleporters – The teleporter interface has been improved. The UI is now consistent with the Space Anomaly teleporter, and now offers more information available about the target planet or system prior to warp.
- Photo Mode – Photo mode has been revamped, with new filters and increased control over clouds, fog, vignettes and depth of field.
- Colossal Archive Buildings – Enormous buildings have risen on planetary horizons, creating new hubs of alien life. These huge vaults are repositories of data, treasure, and directions to long-forgotten ruins.
- Historical Stories – Visit the colossal archive buildings to uncover new cultural and literary histories, hidden away by ancient alien civilizations.
- Infestations – A number of planets have become infested with anomalous lifeforms and vegetative growths. Take extreme caution while exploring such planets.
- New Lighting Conditions – The range of atmospheric illumination has been broadened, generating more unique combinations of lighting conditions on planets.
- Anomalous Buildings – Abandoned and ancient settlements can be discovered on dead or anomalous planets, increasing the range of planets available for missions and exploration.
- Volcanoes – Tectonic disruption has stimulated the molten cores of some planets, giving rise to active volcanic mountains.
- Firestorms – Storms on extreme temperature worlds now sometimes ignite fire on the planet’s surface.
- Storm Gameplay Effects – Advancements in Exosuit and Multi-Tool technology enable beneficial effects from storms. Blizzards allow you to mine for longer with a cooled Mining Beam; sprint further in toxic storms with assistance from Exosuit gas processing technology; benefit from increased jetpack efficiency in superheated atmospheres; and mine additional substances during times of high radioactivity.
- New Items and Crafting – Crafting has been streamlined, with a number of rarely-used items trimmed to reduce inventory clutter. Other frequently used items have had their inventory stack size increased. New caches of resources may now be found underground, ready to dismantle into usable parts.
- Enhanced Terrain Detail – Explore more visually pleasing landscapes with enhanced terrain rendering. Noise normal, height and specular maps are now used, and blending between geometry normals and tile normals has been improved, contributing to more detailed terrain—especially at long distances.
- Enhanced Planet Quality Settings – On PC, the “Ultra” setting for Planet Quality has been upgraded, improving the appearance and detail of grass and flora at a distance.
- Exploration Guide – The Mission Log now features a Local Information Register, providing detailed information about the current system or planet. The log also assists explorers to track down the full range of fauna, flora and minerals to discover on each planet.
- Portal Interference Lifted – Travelers may now slip through portals and explore their destination freely, with no portal interference. An infinite universe has become more accessible.
- Meteors – Meteoroids can be observed crashing through the atmosphere of planets. Witness brilliant meteor showers, or lone shooting stars streaking across the sky – but be careful not to get too close.
- Gravitational Anomalies – Anomalous planets can exhibit sudden gravitational shifts, allowing dramatic flights through a low-gravity environment.
- Tornadoes – Powerful tornadoes now spiral across planets during the strongest storms, scooping up any unfortunate fauna or explorers who cross their path.
- Lightning – Storms now split the sky with powerful bolts of lightning. Enjoy the spectacle, but avoid getting struck!
- Planetary NPC Encounters – Black market traders, piloting their ships across planets, will now sometimes land on the planetary surface. Explorers can approach these dealers to browse their selection of contraband technology upgrades. The space station scrap dealer will now exchange pugneum for their own selection of black market goods.
- Discovery Menu Improvements – The Discovery Page now offers tools to filter, sort and hide visited systems. Other improvements include more detailed information to help locate planetary creatures, and more easily accessible information about your planetary bases.
- Multi-Tool Upgrades – Visit the Multi-Tool Upgrade Station on Space Stations to upgrade the class of your Multi-Tool, or expand its technology capacity by adding more slots.
- Insect Life – Discover giant beetles scuttling across planets and buzzing through the skies, as well as huge, soft-winged butterflies fluttering to land on flora and terrain.
- Wild Robots – Rare uncharted planets are now home to synthetic creatures, wandering wild across terrain on metallic legs.
- Improved Creature Behaviors – In addition to the new burrowing, rolling, and flying creatures, flocking behaviours for all fauna have been improved. Herd sizes have increased, and flying creatures can now be seen much closer to the ground.
- Sandworms – Devastatingly huge worm creatures now lurk beneath the planet’s surface. Tread carefully."