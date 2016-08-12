No Man's Sky: Kostenlose Leviathan Expedition bringt Rogue-Like-Elemente und Wale ins Spiel

Wie die Entwickler von Hello Games verkünden, ist die neuste Leviathan genannte Expedition von No Man's Sky (ab 22,99 bei kaufen) ab sofort kostenlos auf PC, Xbox- und PlayStation-Konsolen erhältlich.
Wie der folgende Trailer zeigt, kommen durch das neuste Update Weltraum-Wale und neue Expeditionen ins Survivalspiel. Eine der interessantesten Neuerungen dürfte die Rogue-like-Mechanik sein. Spieler werden in einem Time Loop festgehalten und bei jedem Tod startet dieser wieder von vorne. Die Community kann jedoch gemeinsam an einem Ziel arbeiten, um in jeder Schleife bessere Belohnungen zu finden:
“Difficulty has been turned up in a variety of ways, but every death means a reset of the loop and a new proc-gen loadout. To make it easier to complete the eventual goal of breaking out of the loop with just one life, the community can work together on a persistent, global goal that permanently improves the quality and frequency of upgrade rewards found during each loop. It’s so different to anything players have experienced in No Man’s Sky before and brings a new vibe to the universe.”
Auf der Reise durch die neuste Expedition findet man Erinnerungs-Fragmente vergangener Zeitschleifen und kann Specialist Polo dabei helfen, mehr über diese herauszufinden.
