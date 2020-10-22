Devolver Digital: Croteam ("Serious Sam") übernommen

Devolver Digital hat das koratische Entwicklerteam Croteam mit Sitz in Zagreb übernommen. Das hat das vor allem als Indie-Publisher bekannte Unternehmen auf der offiziellen Seite verkündet. Croteam ist vor allem bekannt für die Shooter-Reihe Serious Sam und das hervorragende Knobelspiel The Talos Principle, an dessen Fortsetzung aktuell gearbeitet wird. Darüber hinaus werkelt man zusammen mit Croteam Incubator an einer neuen eigenen Marke.
Das Team soll weiterhin all kreativen Freiheiten genießen und sämtliche Empfehlungen der neuen Besitzer ignorieren dürfen.
"Devolver has acquired Croteam...or maybe Croteam has acquired Devolver...who could really know at this point in the relationship. What’s certain is that our future together is ultra exciting with new projects like The Talos Principle 2, more Serious Sam games, and original IP from Croteam and the Croteam Incubator studios. Croteam will of course keep total creative freedom and Devolver Digital gets to keep making dumb recommendations that Croteam just ignores - we prefer it that way."
von Michael Krosta,