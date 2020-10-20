 

Halo: The Master Chief Collection: Next-Gen-Upgrade angekündigt: 120 fps auf Xbox Series S und X

Halo: The Master Chief Collection - Next-Gen-Upgrade angekündigt: 120 fps auf Xbox Series S und X

Halo: The Master Chief Collection (Shooter) von Microsoft - Bildquelle: Microsoft
Eine Woche nach dem Verkaufsstart der Xbox Series X|S wird ein (kostenloses) Upgrade für Halo: The Master Chief Collection (ab 29,23 bei kaufen) erscheinen. Nach diesem Next-Gen-Update wird man die Kampagne und den Multiplayer-Modus mit 120 fps spielen können - auf Xbox Series S und auf Xbox Series X. Bis zu 4K-Auflösung (unklare fps-Angabe) und Split-Screen-Verbesserungen wird es auf Xbox Series X geben. Darüber hinaus wird man das Sichtfeld anpassen können. Das Spiel ist im Mehrspieler-Modus auch mit der "alten" Konsolen-Generation kompatibel.

Das Update wird am 17. November 2020 erscheinen und gilt (natürlich auch) für die Xbox-Game-Pass-Version.


Quelle: Microsoft
