Battleborn: Betrieb wird langsam eingestellt: Im Januar 2021 werden die Server abgeschaltet - 4Players.de

Battleborn
Arcade-Shooter
Entwickler:
Publisher: 2K Games
Release:
03.05.2016
Test: Battleborn
72
von ,

Battleborn-Betrieb wird langsam eingestellt: Im Januar 2021 werden die Server abgeschaltet

Battleborn (Shooter) von 2K Games
Battleborn (Shooter) von 2K Games - Bildquelle: 2K Games
2K Games wird den Betrieb von Battleborn einstellen. Der Free-to-play-Helden-Shooter ist bereits nicht mehr auf digitalen Vertriebskanälen erhältlich. Ab dem 24. Februar 2020 wird man keine virtuelle Währung mehr in dem Spiel kaufen können. Die Server sollen noch bis Januar 2021 laufen und danach abgeschaltet werden. Ab dann wird es nicht mehr möglich sein, Battleborn zu spielen - auch die Einzelspieler-Kampagne und Peer-to-Peer-Partien werden nicht mehr nutzbar sein.


Battleborn wurde im Mai 2016 veröffentlicht. Der Multiplayer-Modus wurde ein Jahr später auf Free-to-play (Free-Trial) umgestellt. Die letzte inhaltliche Erweiterung wurde Ende 2017 bereitgestellt.

Letztes aktuelles Video: Free Trial

Quelle: 2K Games
Battleborn
ab 1,50 bei

Kommentare

Black Stone schrieb am
Ach, ließ es sich nicht zu einem Online-Automaten-Kasino umstellen? :twisted:
schrieb am