 

Slitherine: Slitherine erwirbt Lizenzrechte an Master of Magic - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
Slitherine
Unternehmen
Entwickler:
Publisher: Slitherine
Spielinfo Bilder  

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Summer-Sale bei Gamesplanet, u.a.
  • Devil May Cry 5 - 29,99 (-50%)
  • Borderlands: The Handsome Collection - 5,75 (-90%)
  • Assassin's Creed Odyssey - 26,99 (-55%)
  • Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown - 29,99 (-50%)
  • Dishonored: Death of the Outsider - 5,50 (-82%)
  • Space Hulk: Deathwing - Enhanced Edition - 10,50 (-74%)
  • Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 - 25,99 (-35%)
  • Hard West Collector's Edition - 2,20 (-91%)
  • Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus - 15,99 (-47%)
  • Company of Heroes 2: Master Collection - 8,99 (-78%)

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Slitherine erwirbt Lizenzrechte an Master of Magic

Slitherine (Unternehmen) von Slitherine
Slitherine (Unternehmen) von Slitherine - Bildquelle: Slitherine
Wie Slitherine mitteilt, hat man die Rechte am Klassiker "Master of Magic" von Atari erworben. Die rundenbasierte Fantasy-Strategie erschien erstmals 1994 unter DOS - damals von SimText entwickelt und von MicroProse veröffentlicht. Hier einige Bilder:

Bild

Screenshot - Slitherine (Android)

Bild

Screenshot - Slitherine (Android)

Bild

Screenshot - Slitherine (Android)

Bild

Screenshot - Slitherine (Android)

Bild

Screenshot - Slitherine (Android)

Bild

Screenshot - Slitherine (Android)



Slitherine wird die 4X-Strategie in modernisierter Form weiterführen. Dazu der leitende Entwickler, Iain McNeil:

“We are looking forward to working on this immensely popular franchise. We know there is a high level of responsibility when we try and develop sequels or successors to popular IPs. We have proven it is possible to fulfil players expectations with the likes of Panzer Corps when it comes to work on these legendary products. The foundations of what we play today are still traced back to that golden age of gaming. We cannot ignore that, like we cannot ignore that technology has moved on with player’s expectations in other areas such as social integration, multiplayer, narration, ease-of-access and more. It will be a challenge, but we are happy to accept it and try our best to make a game that does justice to the brand”.

Bisher gibt es noch keinen Termin. Neben Master of Magic sind auch Close Combat: The Bloody First und Fantasy General 2 bei den Briten in Arbeit, die kürzlich Field of Glory: Empires für PC veröffentlicht haben - mehr dazu im Test.

Kommentare

Mentiri schrieb am
Habe das Spiel ohne Ende gezockt. Eine Neuauflage würde ich mir mehr wünschen als ein neues Age of Wonders
schrieb am