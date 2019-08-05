Slitherine: Slitherine erwirbt Lizenzrechte an Master of Magic - 4Players.de

Slitherine wird die 4X-Strategie in modernisierter Form weiterführen. Dazu der leitende Entwickler, Iain McNeil:
“We are looking forward to working on this immensely popular franchise. We know there is a high level of responsibility when we try and develop sequels or successors to popular IPs. We have proven it is possible to fulfil players expectations with the likes of Panzer Corps when it comes to work on these legendary products. The foundations of what we play today are still traced back to that golden age of gaming. We cannot ignore that, like we cannot ignore that technology has moved on with player’s expectations in other areas such as social integration, multiplayer, narration, ease-of-access and more. It will be a challenge, but we are happy to accept it and try our best to make a game that does justice to the brand”.
Bisher gibt es noch keinen Termin. Neben Master of Magic sind auch Close Combat: The Bloody First und Fantasy General 2 bei den Briten in Arbeit, die kürzlich Field of Glory: Empires für PC veröffentlicht haben - mehr dazu im Test.