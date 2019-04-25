Battle Brothers: Warriors of the North: DLC-Erweiterung für das Taktik-Rollenspiel erscheint Anfang Mai - 4Players.de

- Pick one of ten different origins for your company and play as northern barbarians, peasant militia, or a flock of cultists. Each origin has special rules that shape your campaign into a different experience from beginning to end.
- Face an entirely new faction of northern barbarians, complete with their own gear and unique mechanics
- Visit two new legendary locations and fight two new bosses in a quest that leads to a legendary reward
- Hunt down enemy champions and face them in battle to claim famed items for yourself
- Dress in style with a collection of new viking and rus inspired banners, shields, helmets, and armors. Use new weapons and let loose the new nordic warhound!
- Earn your stay in the north by taking on new contracts
- Immerse yourself in leading a mercenary company with even more illustrated events.
- Two new music tracks accompany you on your adventures.
- Challenge yourself with new achievements
Letztes aktuelles Video: Warriors of the North - Teaser Trailer