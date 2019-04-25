Battle Brothers: Warriors of the North: DLC-Erweiterung für das Taktik-Rollenspiel erscheint Anfang Mai - 4Players.de

 

Battle Brothers: Warriors of the North: DLC-Erweiterung für das Taktik-Rollenspiel erscheint Anfang Mai

Battle Brothers
Runden-Strategie
Entwickler:
Publisher: Overhype Studios
Release:
24.03.2017
Test: Battle Brothers
65

Battle Brothers - Warriors of the North: DLC-Erweiterung für das Taktik-Rollenspiel erscheint Anfang Mai

Battle Brothers (Strategie) von Overhype Studios
Battle Brothers (Strategie) von Overhype Studios - Bildquelle: Overhype Studios
Am 9. Mai 2019 werden die Overhype Studios die DLC-Erweiterung "Warriors of the North" für ihr Taktik-Rollenspiel Battle Brothers veröffentlichen. Das Add-on soll auf Steam und GOG mit 8,99 Euro zu Buche schlagen und die Fantasy-Rundenschlachten (zum Test) um neue Gegner, Schauplätze, Ereignisse und Ausrüstung erweitern. Hier ein Überblick:

  • Pick one of ten different origins for your company and play as northern barbarians, peasant militia, or a flock of cultists. Each origin has special rules that shape your campaign into a different experience from beginning to end.
  • Face an entirely new faction of northern barbarians, complete with their own gear and unique mechanics
  • Visit two new legendary locations and fight two new bosses in a quest that leads to a legendary reward
  • Hunt down enemy champions and face them in battle to claim famed items for yourself
  • Dress in style with a collection of new viking and rus inspired banners, shields, helmets, and armors. Use new weapons and let loose the new nordic warhound!
  • Earn your stay in the north by taking on new contracts
  • Immerse yourself in leading a mercenary company with even more illustrated events.
  • Two new music tracks accompany you on your adventures.
  • Challenge yourself with new achievements

Letztes aktuelles Video: Warriors of the North - Teaser Trailer


Quelle: Overhype Studios / Steam

