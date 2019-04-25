Battle Brothers: Warriors of the North: DLC-Erweiterung für das Taktik-Rollenspiel erschienen - 4Players.de

Inzwischen haben die Overhype Studios die "Warriors of the North"-Erweiterung für Battle Brothers auf Steam und GOG veröffentlicht. Der Preis für den DLC beträgt jeweils 8,99 Euro. Die bisherigen Nutzerreviews auf Steam sind durchweg "positiv" (aktuell sind alle der knapp 50 Reviews positiv). Auf GOG beträgt der Wertungsschnitt derzeit vier von fünf Sternen.
Ursprüngliche Meldung vom 25. April 2019, 09:14 Uhr:
Am 9. Mai 2019 werden die Overhype Studios die DLC-Erweiterung "Warriors of the North" für ihr Taktik-Rollenspiel Battle Brothers veröffentlichen. Das Add-on soll auf Steam und GOG mit 8,99 Euro zu Buche schlagen und die Fantasy-Rundenschlachten (zum Test) um neue Gegner, Schauplätze, Ereignisse und Ausrüstung erweitern. Hier ein Überblick:
- Pick one of ten different origins for your company and play as northern barbarians, peasant militia, or a flock of cultists. Each origin has special rules that shape your campaign into a different experience from beginning to end.
- Face an entirely new faction of northern barbarians, complete with their own gear and unique mechanics
- Visit two new legendary locations and fight two new bosses in a quest that leads to a legendary reward
- Hunt down enemy champions and face them in battle to claim famed items for yourself
- Dress in style with a collection of new viking and rus inspired banners, shields, helmets, and armors. Use new weapons and let loose the new nordic warhound!
- Earn your stay in the north by taking on new contracts
- Immerse yourself in leading a mercenary company with even more illustrated events.
- Two new music tracks accompany you on your adventures.
- Challenge yourself with new achievements
Letztes aktuelles Video: Warriors of the North - Teaser Trailer