 

Children of Morta: Familienprüfungen: Family-Trials-Update bringt neuen Spielmodus

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
Children of Morta
Entwickler:
Release:
03.09.2019
15.10.2019
20.11.2019
15.10.2019
Erhältlich: Digital (PSN, Xbox Store), Einzelhandel
Erhältlich: Digital (Nintendo eShop), Einzelhandel
Erhältlich: Digital (PSN, Xbox Store), Einzelhandel
Keine Wertung vorhanden
Test: Children of Morta
78
Test: Children of Morta
79
Test: Children of Morta
80
Jetzt kaufen
ab 19,79

ab 7,70
Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Children of Morta
Ab 19.79
Jetzt kaufen

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [PC] - 23,99
  • About Love, Hate and the other ones [PC] - 1,30
  • Command & Conquer Remastered Collection [PC] - 9,99
  • Star Wars Battlefront 2: Celebration Edition [PC] - 15,50
  • Star Wars: Squadrons [PC] - 18,99
  • ---
  • Weitere Kauftipps:
  • AKRacing Core EX Gaming-Stuhl - 199,00
  • The Pathless (PS5) - 39,99
  • Xbox Wireless Controller - 44,99

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Children of Morta: Family-Trials-Update bringt neuen Spielmodus

Children of Morta (Rollenspiel) von 11 bit studios / Merge Games
Children of Morta (Rollenspiel) von 11 bit studios / Merge Games - Bildquelle: 11 bit studios / Merge Games
Für Children of Morta (ab 7,70 bei kaufen) ist das bisher größte Update auf PC, PS4, Switch und Xbox One kostenlos veröffentlicht worden. Mit dem Update wird der neue Spielmodus "Family Trials" (Familienprüfungen) eingeführt, der getrennt vom Story-Modus ist und in zufallsgenerierten Dungeons im "Zyklus" spielt.

In dem "Zyklus" gilt es den ausgewählten Charakter aus der Bergson-Familie mit einem angepassten Roguelike-Fortschrittsystem zu meistern (Talentsystem ersetzt den Talentbaum), Herausforderungen zu überstehen und Ziele in den Levels zu erfüllen. Stirbt man allerdings beim Versuch, ist ein Großteil des geschafften Fortschritts verloren.

Das nächste (kostenlose) Update "The Fellowship Sanctuary" wird dann Online-Koop-Funktionen hinzufügen.



Family Trials Mode:
  • "Objectives - Complete main objectives and optional side objectives to advance to the next floor.  Objectives vary from protecting the Rea Laborers from waves of enemies to fighting in the arena to surviving the flood of corrupted adversaries, and more!
  • Additional difficulty levels - Unlock two additional difficulty levels: Hard and Insane. The higher difficulty, the more levels you have to beat!
  • Character builds - Experiment with your character builds and learn from your mistakes to best your consecutive dungeon runs.
  • Each level is a new adventure - Levels are completely randomized each time you enter the dungeons.
  • It's the whole family - All Bergson family members and their active abilities are available from the very beginning.

New systems, items and features:
  • The Skill Tree is replaced with a new Talent System - Each time a character levels up, they get to choose a new Talent.
  • Runes no longer drop in the dungeons - They become a part of the Talent System instead. 
  • Divine Relics and Divine Graces have two additional power tiers - You can upgrade them in the special shop or find them in dungeons. 
  • Item upgrades vary from simple stat boosts to additional special traits unlocked for each item.
  • 40 talents per character - Stack upgrades and modifications for your skills and passives to dominate your enemies.
  • In-game deeds with special rewards to help you survive Family Trials. Complete them to start your run with bonus HP, instant level up, extra gemstones, or even free items.
  • Gem shards work as the main currency in Family Trials mode - Use them in the new shop to gamble for rewards, upgrade your equipment, and buy new shinies."
Quelle: 11 bit studios
Anzeige: Xbox Wireless Controller (inkl. Adapter für Windows 10) 59,99 ● Samsung Galaxy A51 128 GB 222,00 ● Kingston SDCS2 MicroSDXC Speicherkarte 256GB (inkl. MicroSD-Adapter) 27,00 ● WD Blue SN550 NVMe SSD 2 TB 215,00 ● The Pathless [PlayStation 5] 39,99 ● 4K-UHD-Filme: 3 für 32 ● Just Dance 2021 [Switch] 34,99

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am
Children of Morta
ab 7,70 bei