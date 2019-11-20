 

The Game Awards: 2019: Die Nominierungen stehen fest - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
The Game Awards
Awards
Entwickler: The Game Awards
Publisher: The Game Awards
Spielinfo Videos  

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • ELEX [PC] - 13,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Stealth Bastard Deluxe [PC] - 2,20 (Gamesplanet)
  • Styx: Shards Of Darkness [PC] - 8,50 (Gamesplanet)
  • Darksiders III [PC] - 15,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Fade to Silence [PC] - 17,99 (Gamesplanet)

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

The Game Awards 2019: Die Nominierungen stehen fest

The Game Awards (Awards) von The Game Awards
The Game Awards (Awards) von The Game Awards - Bildquelle: The Game Awards
Folgende Spiele sind für die diesjährigen Game Awards nominiert, die am 12. Dezember im Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles stattfinden werden.

Game of the Year

Control – Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
Death Stranding – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – Bandai Namco/Sora Ltd./Nintendo
Resident Evil 2 – Capcom
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – FromSoftware/Activision
The Outer Worlds – Obsidian Entertainment/Private Division

Best Game Direction

Control – Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
Death Stranding – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Resident Evil 2 – Capcom
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – FromSoftware/Activision
Outer Wilds – Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive

Best Ongoing Game

Apex Legends – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
Destiny 2 – Bungie
Final Fantasy XIV – Square Enix
Fortnite – Epic Games
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Ubisoft

Best Narrative

A Plague Tale: Innocence – Asobo Studio/Focus Home Interactive
Control – Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
Death Stranding – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Disco Elysium – ZA/UM
The Outer Worlds – Obsidian Entertainment/Private Division

Best Art Direction

Control – Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
Death Stranding – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Gris – Nomada Studio/Devolver Digital
Sayonara Wild Hearts – Simogo/Annapurna Interactive
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – FromSoftware/Activision
The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening – Grezzo/Nintendo

Best Score/Music

Cadence of Hyrule – Brace Yourself Games/Nintendo
Death Stranding – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Devil May Cry 5 – Capcom
Kingdom Hearts III – Square Enix
Sayonara Wild Hearts – Simogo/Annapurna Interactive

Best Audio Design

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Infinity Ward/Activision
Control – Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
Death Stranding – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Gears 5 – The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios
Resident Evil 2 – Capcom
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – FromSoftware/Activision

Best Performance

Ashly Burch as Parvati Holcomb – The Outer Worlds
Courtney Hope as Jesse Faden – Control
Laura Bailey as Kait Diaz – Gears 5
Mads Mikkelsen as Cliff – Death Stranding
Matthew Porretta as Dr. Casper Darling – Control
Norman Reedus as Sam Porter Bridges – Death Stranding

Games for Impact

Concrete Genie – Pixelopus/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Gris – Nomada Studio/Devolver Digital
Kind Words – Popcannibal
Life Is Strange 2 – Dontnod/Square Enix
Sea of Solitude – Jo-Mei Games/Electronic Arts

Best Independent Game

Baba Is You – Hempuli
Disco Elysium – ZA/UM
Katana Zero – Askiisoft/Devolver Digital
Outer Wilds – Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive
Untitled Goose Game – House House/Panic Inc.

Best Action Game

Apex Legends – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
Astral Chain – Platinum Games/Nintendo
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Infinity Ward/Activision
Devil May Cry 5 – Capcom
Gears 5 – The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios
Metro Exodus – 4A Games/Deep Silver

Best Action/Adventure Game

Borderlands 3 – Gearbox/2K Games
Control – Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
Death Stranding – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Resident Evil 2 – Capcom
The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening – Grezzo/Nintendo
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – FromSoftware/Activision

Best Role Playing Game

Disco Elysium – ZA/UM
Final Fantasy XIV – Square Enix
Kingdom Hearts III – Square Enix
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Capcom
The Outer Worlds – Obsidian Entertainment/Private Division

Best Fighting Game

Dead or Alive 6 – Team Ninja/Koei Tecmo
Jump Force – Spike Chunsoft/Bandai Namco
Mortal Kombat 11 – NetherRealm/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
Samurai Shodown – SNK Corporation/Athlon Games
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – Bandai Namco/Sora Ltd./Nintendo

Best Family Game

Luigi’s Mansion 3 – Next Level Games/Nintendo
Ring Fit Adventure – Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
Super Mario Maker 2 – Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – Bandai Namco/Sora Ltd./Nintendo
Yoshi’s Crafted World – Good-Feel/Nintendo

Best Strategy Game

Age of Wonders: Planetfall – Triumph Studios/Paradox Interactive
Anno 1800 – Blue Byte/Ubisoft
Fire Emblem: Three Houses – Intelligent Systems/Koei Tecmo/Nintendo
Total War: Three Kingdoms – Creative Assembly/Sega
Tropico 6 – Limbic Entertainment/Kalypso Media
Wargroove – Chucklefish

Best Sports/Racing Game

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – Beenox/Activision
Dirt Rally 2.0 – Codemasters
eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 – PES Productions/Konami
F1 2019 – Codemasters
FIFA 20 – EA Sports

Best Multiplayer Game

Apex Legends – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
Borderlands 3 – Gearbox/2K Games
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Infinity Ward/Activision
Tetris 99 – Arika/Nintendo
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft

Best Mobile Game

Call of Duty: Mobile – TiMi Studios/Activision
Grindstone – Capybara Games
Sayonara Wild Hearts – Simogo/Annapurna Interactive
Sky: Children of Light – Thatgamecompany
What the Golf? – Tribland

Best VR/AR Game

Asgard’s Wrath – Sanzaru Games/Oculus Studios
Blood & Truth – SIE London Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Beat Saber – Beat Games
No Man’s Sky – Hello Games
Trover Saves the Universe – Squanch Games

Fresh Indie Game

ZA/UM for Disco Elysium
Nomada Studio for Gris
DeadToast Entertainment for My Friend Pedro
Mobius Digital for Outer Wilds
MegaCrit for Slay the Spire
House House for Untitled Goose Game

Best Community Support

Apex Legends – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
Destiny 2 – Bungie
Final Fantasy XIV – Square Enix
Fortnite – Epic Games
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Ubisoft

Content Creator of the Year

Jack „Courage“ Dunlop
Benjamin „Dr. Lupo“ Lupo
Soleil „Ewok“ Wheeler
David „Grefg“ Martínez
Michael „Shroud“ Grzesiek

Letztes aktuelles Video: Nominierte 2016

Quelle: The Game Awards

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am