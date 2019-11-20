The Game Awards: 2019: Die Nominierungen stehen fest - 4Players.de

Folgende Spiele sind für die diesjährigen Game Awards nominiert, die am 12. Dezember im Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles stattfinden werden.Control – Remedy Entertainment/505 GamesDeath Stranding – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive EntertainmentSuper Smash Bros. Ultimate – Bandai Namco/Sora Ltd./NintendoResident Evil 2 – CapcomSekiro: Shadows Die Twice – FromSoftware/ActivisionThe Outer Worlds – Obsidian Entertainment/Private DivisionControl – Remedy Entertainment/505 GamesDeath Stranding – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive EntertainmentResident Evil 2 – CapcomSekiro: Shadows Die Twice – FromSoftware/ActivisionOuter Wilds – Mobius Digital/Annapurna InteractiveApex Legends – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic ArtsDestiny 2 – BungieFinal Fantasy XIV – Square EnixFortnite – Epic GamesTom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – UbisoftA Plague Tale: Innocence – Asobo Studio/Focus Home InteractiveControl – Remedy Entertainment/505 GamesDeath Stranding – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive EntertainmentDisco Elysium – ZA/UMThe Outer Worlds – Obsidian Entertainment/Private DivisionControl – Remedy Entertainment/505 GamesDeath Stranding – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive EntertainmentGris – Nomada Studio/Devolver DigitalSayonara Wild Hearts – Simogo/Annapurna InteractiveSekiro: Shadows Die Twice – FromSoftware/ActivisionThe Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening – Grezzo/NintendoCadence of Hyrule – Brace Yourself Games/NintendoDeath Stranding – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive EntertainmentDevil May Cry 5 – CapcomKingdom Hearts III – Square EnixSayonara Wild Hearts – Simogo/Annapurna InteractiveCall of Duty: Modern Warfare – Infinity Ward/ActivisionControl – Remedy Entertainment/505 GamesDeath Stranding – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive EntertainmentGears 5 – The Coalition/Xbox Game StudiosResident Evil 2 – CapcomSekiro: Shadows Die Twice – FromSoftware/ActivisionAshly Burch as Parvati Holcomb – The Outer WorldsCourtney Hope as Jesse Faden – ControlLaura Bailey as Kait Diaz – Gears 5Mads Mikkelsen as Cliff – Death StrandingMatthew Porretta as Dr. Casper Darling – ControlNorman Reedus as Sam Porter Bridges – Death StrandingConcrete Genie – Pixelopus/Sony Interactive EntertainmentGris – Nomada Studio/Devolver DigitalKind Words – PopcannibalLife Is Strange 2 – Dontnod/Square EnixSea of Solitude – Jo-Mei Games/Electronic ArtsBaba Is You – HempuliDisco Elysium – ZA/UMKatana Zero – Askiisoft/Devolver DigitalOuter Wilds – Mobius Digital/Annapurna InteractiveUntitled Goose Game – House House/Panic Inc.Apex Legends – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic ArtsAstral Chain – Platinum Games/NintendoCall of Duty: Modern Warfare – Infinity Ward/ActivisionDevil May Cry 5 – CapcomGears 5 – The Coalition/Xbox Game StudiosMetro Exodus – 4A Games/Deep SilverBorderlands 3 – Gearbox/2K GamesControl – Remedy Entertainment/505 GamesDeath Stranding – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive EntertainmentResident Evil 2 – CapcomThe Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening – Grezzo/NintendoSekiro: Shadows Die Twice – FromSoftware/ActivisionDisco Elysium – ZA/UMFinal Fantasy XIV – Square EnixKingdom Hearts III – Square EnixMonster Hunter World: Iceborne – CapcomThe Outer Worlds – Obsidian Entertainment/Private DivisionDead or Alive 6 – Team Ninja/Koei TecmoJump Force – Spike Chunsoft/Bandai NamcoMortal Kombat 11 – NetherRealm/Warner Bros. Interactive EntertainmentSamurai Shodown – SNK Corporation/Athlon GamesSuper Smash Bros. Ultimate – Bandai Namco/Sora Ltd./NintendoLuigi’s Mansion 3 – Next Level Games/NintendoRing Fit Adventure – Nintendo EPD/NintendoSuper Mario Maker 2 – Nintendo EPD/NintendoSuper Smash Bros. Ultimate – Bandai Namco/Sora Ltd./NintendoYoshi’s Crafted World – Good-Feel/NintendoAge of Wonders: Planetfall – Triumph Studios/Paradox InteractiveAnno 1800 – Blue Byte/UbisoftFire Emblem: Three Houses – Intelligent Systems/Koei Tecmo/NintendoTotal War: Three Kingdoms – Creative Assembly/SegaTropico 6 – Limbic Entertainment/Kalypso MediaWargroove – ChucklefishCrash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – Beenox/ActivisionDirt Rally 2.0 – CodemasterseFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 – PES Productions/KonamiF1 2019 – CodemastersFIFA 20 – EA SportsApex Legends – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic ArtsBorderlands 3 – Gearbox/2K GamesCall of Duty: Modern Warfare – Infinity Ward/ActivisionTetris 99 – Arika/NintendoTom Clancy’s The Division 2 – Massive Entertainment/UbisoftCall of Duty: Mobile – TiMi Studios/ActivisionGrindstone – Capybara GamesSayonara Wild Hearts – Simogo/Annapurna InteractiveSky: Children of Light – ThatgamecompanyWhat the Golf? – TriblandAsgard’s Wrath – Sanzaru Games/Oculus StudiosBlood & Truth – SIE London Studio/Sony Interactive EntertainmentBeat Saber – Beat GamesNo Man’s Sky – Hello GamesTrover Saves the Universe – Squanch GamesZA/UM for Disco ElysiumNomada Studio for GrisDeadToast Entertainment for My Friend PedroMobius Digital for Outer WildsMegaCrit for Slay the SpireHouse House for Untitled Goose GameApex Legends – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic ArtsDestiny 2 – BungieFinal Fantasy XIV – Square EnixFortnite – Epic GamesTom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – UbisoftJack „Courage“ DunlopBenjamin „Dr. Lupo“ LupoSoleil „Ewok“ WheelerDavid „Grefg“ MartínezMichael „Shroud“ GrzesiekLetztes aktuelles Video: Nominierte 2016