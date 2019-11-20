The Game Awards: 2019: Die Nominierungen stehen fest - 4Players.de

Folgende Spiele sind für die diesjährigen Game Awards nominiert, die am 12. Dezember im Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles stattfinden werden.
Game of the Year
Control – Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
Death Stranding – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – Bandai Namco/Sora Ltd./Nintendo
Resident Evil 2 – Capcom
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – FromSoftware/Activision
The Outer Worlds – Obsidian Entertainment/Private Division
Best Game Direction
Control – Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
Death Stranding – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Resident Evil 2 – Capcom
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – FromSoftware/Activision
Outer Wilds – Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive
Best Ongoing Game
Apex Legends – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
Destiny 2 – Bungie
Final Fantasy XIV – Square Enix
Fortnite – Epic Games
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Ubisoft
Best Narrative
A Plague Tale: Innocence – Asobo Studio/Focus Home Interactive
Control – Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
Death Stranding – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Disco Elysium – ZA/UM
The Outer Worlds – Obsidian Entertainment/Private Division
Best Art Direction
Control – Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
Death Stranding – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Gris – Nomada Studio/Devolver Digital
Sayonara Wild Hearts – Simogo/Annapurna Interactive
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – FromSoftware/Activision
The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening – Grezzo/Nintendo
Best Score/Music
Cadence of Hyrule – Brace Yourself Games/Nintendo
Death Stranding – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Devil May Cry 5 – Capcom
Kingdom Hearts III – Square Enix
Sayonara Wild Hearts – Simogo/Annapurna Interactive
Best Audio Design
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Infinity Ward/Activision
Control – Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
Death Stranding – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Gears 5 – The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios
Resident Evil 2 – Capcom
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – FromSoftware/Activision
Best Performance
Ashly Burch as Parvati Holcomb – The Outer Worlds
Courtney Hope as Jesse Faden – Control
Laura Bailey as Kait Diaz – Gears 5
Mads Mikkelsen as Cliff – Death Stranding
Matthew Porretta as Dr. Casper Darling – Control
Norman Reedus as Sam Porter Bridges – Death Stranding
Games for Impact
Concrete Genie – Pixelopus/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Gris – Nomada Studio/Devolver Digital
Kind Words – Popcannibal
Life Is Strange 2 – Dontnod/Square Enix
Sea of Solitude – Jo-Mei Games/Electronic Arts
Best Independent Game
Baba Is You – Hempuli
Disco Elysium – ZA/UM
Katana Zero – Askiisoft/Devolver Digital
Outer Wilds – Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive
Untitled Goose Game – House House/Panic Inc.
Best Action Game
Apex Legends – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
Astral Chain – Platinum Games/Nintendo
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Infinity Ward/Activision
Devil May Cry 5 – Capcom
Gears 5 – The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios
Metro Exodus – 4A Games/Deep Silver
Best Action/Adventure Game
Borderlands 3 – Gearbox/2K Games
Control – Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
Death Stranding – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Resident Evil 2 – Capcom
The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening – Grezzo/Nintendo
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – FromSoftware/Activision
Best Role Playing Game
Disco Elysium – ZA/UM
Final Fantasy XIV – Square Enix
Kingdom Hearts III – Square Enix
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Capcom
The Outer Worlds – Obsidian Entertainment/Private Division
Best Fighting Game
Dead or Alive 6 – Team Ninja/Koei Tecmo
Jump Force – Spike Chunsoft/Bandai Namco
Mortal Kombat 11 – NetherRealm/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
Samurai Shodown – SNK Corporation/Athlon Games
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – Bandai Namco/Sora Ltd./Nintendo
Best Family Game
Luigi’s Mansion 3 – Next Level Games/Nintendo
Ring Fit Adventure – Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
Super Mario Maker 2 – Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – Bandai Namco/Sora Ltd./Nintendo
Yoshi’s Crafted World – Good-Feel/Nintendo
Best Strategy Game
Age of Wonders: Planetfall – Triumph Studios/Paradox Interactive
Anno 1800 – Blue Byte/Ubisoft
Fire Emblem: Three Houses – Intelligent Systems/Koei Tecmo/Nintendo
Total War: Three Kingdoms – Creative Assembly/Sega
Tropico 6 – Limbic Entertainment/Kalypso Media
Wargroove – Chucklefish
Best Sports/Racing Game
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – Beenox/Activision
Dirt Rally 2.0 – Codemasters
eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 – PES Productions/Konami
F1 2019 – Codemasters
FIFA 20 – EA Sports
Best Multiplayer Game
Apex Legends – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
Borderlands 3 – Gearbox/2K Games
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Infinity Ward/Activision
Tetris 99 – Arika/Nintendo
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft
Best Mobile Game
Call of Duty: Mobile – TiMi Studios/Activision
Grindstone – Capybara Games
Sayonara Wild Hearts – Simogo/Annapurna Interactive
Sky: Children of Light – Thatgamecompany
What the Golf? – Tribland
Best VR/AR Game
Asgard’s Wrath – Sanzaru Games/Oculus Studios
Blood & Truth – SIE London Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Beat Saber – Beat Games
No Man’s Sky – Hello Games
Trover Saves the Universe – Squanch Games
Fresh Indie Game
ZA/UM for Disco Elysium
Nomada Studio for Gris
DeadToast Entertainment for My Friend Pedro
Mobius Digital for Outer Wilds
MegaCrit for Slay the Spire
House House for Untitled Goose Game
Best Community Support
Apex Legends – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
Destiny 2 – Bungie
Final Fantasy XIV – Square Enix
Fortnite – Epic Games
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Ubisoft
Content Creator of the Year
Jack „Courage“ Dunlop
Benjamin „Dr. Lupo“ Lupo
Soleil „Ewok“ Wheeler
David „Grefg“ Martínez
Michael „Shroud“ Grzesiek
