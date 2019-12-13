The Game Awards: Die Preisträger stehen fest; Disco Elysium gewinnt die meisten Trophäen - 4Players.de

 

The Game Awards: Die Preisträger stehen fest; Disco Elysium gewinnt die meisten Trophäen

The Game Awards
Awards
Entwickler: The Game Awards
Publisher: The Game Awards
von ,

The Game Awards 2019: Die Preisträger stehen fest; Disco Elysium gewinnt die meisten Trophäen

The Game Awards (Awards) von The Game Awards
The Game Awards (Awards) von The Game Awards - Bildquelle: The Game Awards
Nach etwas mehr als vier Stunden (mit Preshow) gingen die diesjährigen Game Awards 2019 zu Ende - ohne (erwartete) Ankündigungen zu Batman, Zelda, Bayonetta, Super Smash Bros. und Co. Dafür zauberte Microsoft nicht nur den Namen und das Design der anstehenden Konsolen-Generation (Xbox Series X) aus dem Hut, sondern zeigte auch gleich den Nachfolger von Hellblade. Mit Godfall ist zudem ein Spiel direkt für PlayStation 5 und PC vorgestellt worden. Während viele Ankündigungen, Weltpremieren, Werbepausen und Co. ziemlich gehetzt wirkten und manche Preise schon fast zwischendurch verliehen wurden, bekamen einige Showacts vergleichsweise viel Zeit eingeräumt und Fast & Furious Crossroads konnte als vermeintlich fulminanter Abschluss nicht wirklich zünden - kein Wunder bei den Charakter-Modellen im Spiel.

Der Hauptpreis der Game Awards 2019 ging an Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice von From Software und Activision. Das Action-Adventure setzte sich gegen Control, Death Stranding, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Resident Evil 2 und The Outer Worlds durch. Disco Elysium gewann derweil die meisten Preise: Best Narrative, Best Independent Game, Best Role-Playing Game und Fresh Indie Game.

Die Gewinner (Fettdruck) in der Übersicht
Game of the Year
  • Control
  • Death Stranding 
  • Resident Evil 2 
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  • The Outer Worlds 

Best Community Support
  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2 
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite 
  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

Best Score/Music   
  • Cadence of Hyrule 
  • Death Stranding 
  • Devil May Cry 5  
  • Kingdom Hearts III 
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts

Best Narrative
  • A Plague Tale: Innocence 
  • Control
  • Death Stranding 
  • Disco Elysium 
  • The Outer Worlds 

Best Fighting Game
  • Dead or Alive 6 -- Team Ninja/Koei Tecmo
  • Jump Force -- Spike Chunsoft/Bandai Namco
  • Mortal Kombat 11 -- NetherRealm/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
  • Samurai Shodown -- SNK Corporation/Athlon Games
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate -- Bandai Namco/Sora Ltd./Nintendo

Best Audio Design   
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Control 
  • Death Stranding
  • Gears 5 
  • Resident Evil 2 
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice 

Best Strategy Game
  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall 
  • Anno 1800
  • Fire Emblem: Three Houses 
  • Total War: Three Kingdoms 
  • Tropico 6 
  • Wargroove 

Content Creator of the Year
  • Jack "Courage" Dunlop
  • Benjamin "Dr. Lupo" Lupo
  • Soleil "Ewok" Wheeler
  • David "Grefg" Martínez
  • Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek 

Best Art Direction   
  • Control  
  • Death Stranding  
  • Gris  
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts  
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
  • The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening 

Best Action Game
  • Apex Legends -- Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
  • Astral Chain -- Platinum Games/Nintendo
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare -- Infinity Ward/Activision
  • Devil May Cry 5 -- Capcom
  • Gears 5 -- The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios
  • Metro Exodus -- 4A Games/Deep Silver

Games for Impact
  • Concrete Genie -- Pixelopus/Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • Gris -- Nomada Studio/Devolver Digital
  • Kind Words -- Popcannibal
  • Life Is Strange 2 -- Dontnod/Square Enix
  • Sea of Solitude -- Jo-Mei Games/Electronic Arts

Best Family Game
  • Luigi's Mansion 3
  • Ring Fit Adventure 
  • Super Mario Maker 2 
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate 
  • Yoshi's Crafted World 

Best Sports/Racing Game
  • Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled -- Beenox/Activision
  • Dirt Rally 2.0 -- Codemasters
  • eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 -- PES Productions/Konami
  • F1 2019 -- Codemasters
  • FIFA 20 -- EA Sports

Best Mobile Game
  • Call of Duty: Mobile -- TiMi Studios/Activision
  • Grindstone -- Capybara Games
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts -- Simogo/Annapurna Interactive
  • Sky: Children of Light -- Thatgamecompany
  • What the Golf? -- Tribland

Best Multiplayer Game
  • Apex Legends -- Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
  • Borderlands 3 -- Gearbox/2K Games
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare -- Infinity Ward/Activision
  • Tetris 99 -- Arika/Nintendo
  • Tom Clancy's The Division 2 -- Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft 

Best Ongoing Game
  • Apex Legends 
  • Destiny 2 
  • Final Fantasy XIV 
  • Fortnite
  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

Best VR/AR Game
  • Asgard's Wrath -- Sanzaru Games/Oculus Studios
  • Blood & Truth -- SIE London Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • Beat Saber -- Beat Games
  • No Man's Sky -- Hello Games
  • Trover Saves the Universe -- Squanch Games

Best Performance
  • Ashly Burch as Parvati Holcomb -- The Outer Worlds
  • Courtney Hope as Jesse Faden -- Control
  • Laura Bailey as Kait Diaz -- Gears 5
  • Mads Mikkelsen as Cliff -- Death Stranding
  • Matthew Porretta as Dr. Casper Darling -- Control
  • Norman Reedus as Sam Porter Bridges -- Death Stranding

Player's Voice 
  • Death Stranding 
  • Fire Emblem: Three Houses 
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate 

Fresh Indie Game 
  • ZA/UM for Disco Elysium
  • Nomada Studio for Gris
  • DeadToast Entertainment for My Friend Pedro
  • Mobius Digital for Outer Wilds
  • MegaCrit for Slay the Spire
  • House House for Untitled Goose Game

Best Role Playing Game
  • Disco Elysium -- ZA/UM
  • Final Fantasy XIV -- Square Enix
  • Kingdom Hearts III -- Square Enix
  • Monster Hunter World: Iceborne -- Capcom
  • The Outer Worlds -- Obsidian Entertainment/Private Division

Best Independent Game
  • Baba Is You -- Hempuli
  • Disco Elysium -- ZA/UM
  • Katana Zero -- Askiisoft/Devolver Digital
  • Outer Wilds -- Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive
  • Untitled Goose Game -- House House/Panic 

Best Game Direction
  • Control 
  • Death Stranding 
  • Resident Evil 2
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
  • Outer Wilds 

Best Action/Adventure Game
  • Borderlands 3 -- Gearbox/2K Games
  • Control -- Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
  • Death Stranding -- Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • Resident Evil 2 -- Capcom
  • The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening -- Grezzo/Nintendo
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice -- FromSoftware/Activision

Esports Awards
Best Esports Game
  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  • Dota 2 
  • Fortnite 
  • League of Legends 
  • Overwatch

Best Esports Coach
  • Eric "adreN" Hoag (Team Liquid, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
  • Nu-ri "Cain" Jang (Team Liquid, League of Legends)
  • Fabian "GrabbZ" Lohmann (G2 Esports, League of Legends)
  • Kim "Kkoma" Jeong-gyun (SK Telecom T1, League of Legends)
  • Titouan "Sockshka" Merloz (OG, Dota 2)
  • Danny "Zonic" Sørensen (Astralis, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Best Esports Event
  • 2019 League of Legends World Championship
  • 2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals
  • EVO 2019
  • Fortnite World Cup
  • IEM Katowice 2019
  • The International 2019 

Best Esports Host
  • Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez
  • Alex "Machine" Richardson
  • Duan "Candice" Yu-Shuang
  • Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere
  • Paul "Redeye" Chaloner 

Best Esports Team
  • Astralis (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
  • G2 Esports (League of Legends)
  • OG (Dota 2)
  • San Francisco Shock (Overwatch League) 
  • Team Liquid (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)


Best Esports Player
  • Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf 
  • Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok
  • Luka "Perkz" Perkovic 
  • Oleksandr "S1mple" Kostyliev 
  • Jay "Sinatraa" Won 

