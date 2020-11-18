The Game Awards: 2020: Die Nominierungen stehen fest

Insgesamt zehn Nominierungen entfallen auf The Last of Us Part 2, wobei das Spiel in der Kategorie "Best Performance" gleich zweimal nominiert wurde. Hades wurde für neun Preise vorgeschlagen, u.a. Bestes Indie-Spiel, Beste Regie (Game Direction) und Beste Musik. Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout hat Chancen auf sechs Preise.
Die Game Awards 2020 werden am 11. Dezember 2020 ab 1:00 Uhr verliehen (zur Website). Es folgt die Liste mit allen Nominierungen. Die Auswahl traf eine globale Jury, die aus "mehr als 95 Publikationen und Influencern" bestand.
Game of the Year
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Doom Eternal
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- The Last of Us Part 2
Best Game Direction
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- The Last of Us Part 2
Best Art Direction
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Last of Us Part 2
Best Score/Music
- Doom Eternal
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Hades
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Last of Us Part 2
Best Narrative
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- The Last of Us Part 2
Best Independent Game
- Carrion
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Hades
- Spelunky 2
- Spiritfarer
Best Performance
- Ashley Johnson, The Last of Us Part 2
- Laura Bailey, The Last of Us Part 2
- Daisuke Tsuji, Ghost of Tsushima
- Logan Cunningham, Hades
- Nadji Jeter, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Best Multiplayer
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Among Us
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Valorant
Best Ongoing Game
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Call of Duty Warzone
- Fortnite
- No Man's Sky
Best Audio Design
- Doom Eternal
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Ghosts of Tsushima
- Resident Evil 3
- The Last of Us Part 2
Games for Impact
- If Found...
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- Spiritfarer
- Tell Me Why
- Through Darkest of Times
Best Debut Game
- Carrion
- Mortal Shell
- Raji: An Acient Epic
- Roki
- Phasmophobia
Best VR/AR Game
- Dreams
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Marvel's Iron Man VR
- Star Wars: Squadrons
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
Best Action Game
- Doom Eternal
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Nioh 2
- Streets of Rage 4
Best Action/Adventure Game
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Ghosts of Tsushima
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- The Last of Us Part 2
Best RPG
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Genshin Impact
- Persona 5 Royal
- Wasteland 3
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
Best Fighting Game
- Granblue Fantasy: Versus
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
- Under Night In-Birth EXE: Late[CL-R]
Best Family Game
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Paper Mario: The Origami King
Best Sim/Strategy Game
- Crusader Kings 3
- Desperados 3
- Gears Tactics
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- XCOM: Chimera Squad
Best Sports/Racing Game
- Dirt 5
- F1 2020
- FIFA 21
- NBA 2K21
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2
Innovation in Accessibility
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Grounded
- Hyperdot
- The Last of Us Part 2
- Watch Dogs Legion
Best Community Support
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Fortnite
- No Man's Sky
- Valorant
Best Mobile Game
- Among Us
- Call of Duty Mobile
- Genshin Impact
- Legends of Runeterra
- Pokémon Café Mix
Best Esports Game:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Fortnite
- League of Legends
- Valorant
Best Esports Athlete:
- Ian "Crimsix" Porter
- Heo "Showmaker" Su
- Kim "Canyon" Geon-bu
- Anthony "Shotzzy" Cuevas-Castro
- Matthieu "ZywOo" Herbaut