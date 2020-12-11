 

The Game Awards: 2020: Die Preisträger stehen fest

The Game Awards
Awards
Entwickler: The Game Awards
Publisher: The Game Awards

Nachrichten

von ,

The Game Awards 2020: Die Preisträger stehen fest

The Game Awards (Awards) von The Game Awards
The Game Awards (Awards) von The Game Awards - Bildquelle: The Game Awards
Die Gewinner der "Game Awards 2020" stehen fest. Der Hauptpreis ging an The Last of Us Part 2. Das Spiel setzte sich gegen Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Doom Eternal, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Ghost of Tsushima und Hades durch.

The Last of Us Part 2 gewann auch eine Reihe anderer Preise, darunter Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best Performance, Best Audio Design, Best Action/Adventure Game und Innovation in Accessibility.

(Die Preisträger stehen in jeder Kategorie ganz oben und werden durch Fettdruck hervorgehoben.)

Game of the Year
  • The Last of Us Part 2
  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Doom Eternal
  • Final Fantasy 7 Remake
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades

Best Game Direction
  • The Last of Us Part 2
  • Final Fantasy 7 Remake
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Half-Life: Alyx

Best Art Direction
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Final Fantasy 7 Remake
  • Hades
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • The Last of Us Part 2

Best Score/Music
  • Final Fantasy 7 Remake
  • Doom Eternal
  • Hades
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • The Last of Us Part 2

Best Narrative
  • The Last of Us Part 2
  • 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
  • Final Fantasy 7 Remake
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades

Best Indie Game
  • Hades
  • Carrion
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  • Spelunky 2
  • Spiritfarer

Best Performance
  • Laura Bailey, The Last of Us Part 2
  • Ashley Johnson, The Last of Us Part 2
  • Daisuke Tsuji, Ghost of Tsushima
  • Logan Cunningham, Hades
  • Nadji Jeter, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Best Multiplayer
  • Among Us
  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Call of Duty: Warzone
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  • Valorant

Best Ongoing Game
  • No Man's Sky
  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Call of Duty Warzone
  • Fortnite

Best Audio Design
  • The Last of Us Part 2
  • Doom Eternal
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • Ghosts of Tsushima
  • Resident Evil 3

Games for Impact
  • Tell Me Why
  • If Found...
  • Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
  • Spiritfarer
  • Through Darkest of Times

Best Debut Game
  • Phasmophobia
  • Carrion
  • Mortal Shell
  • Raji: An Acient Epic
  • Roki

Best VR/AR Game
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • Dreams
  • Marvel's Iron Man VR
  • Star Wars: Squadrons
  • The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Best Action Game
  • Hades
  • Doom Eternal
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • Nioh 2
  • Streets of Rage 4

Best Action/Adventure Game
  • The Last of Us Part 2
  • Assassin's Creed Valhalla
  • Ghosts of Tsushima
  • Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Best RPG
  • Final Fantasy 7 Remake
  • Genshin Impact
  • Persona 5 Royal
  • Wasteland 3
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Best Fighting Game
  • Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
  • Granblue Fantasy: Versus
  • Street Fighter V: Champion Edition
  • One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
  • Under Night In-Birth EXE: Late[CL-R]

Best Family Game
  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  • Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
  • Minecraft Dungeons
  • Paper Mario: The Origami King

Best Sim/Strategy Game
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator
  • Crusader Kings 3
  • Desperados 3
  • Gears Tactics
  • XCOM: Chimera Squad

Best Sports/Racing Game
  • Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2
  • Dirt 5
  • F1 2020
  • FIFA 21
  • NBA 2K21

Best Multiplayer Game
  • Among Us
  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Call of Duty: Warzone
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  • Valorant

Innovation in Accessibility
  • The Last of Us Part 2
  • Assassin's Creed Valhalla
  • Grounded
  • Hyperdot
  • Watch Dogs Legion

Best Community Support
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Fortnite
  • No Man's Sky
  • Valorant

Best Content Creator
  • Valkyrae    
  • Alanah Pearce
  • NickMercs
  • TimtheTatman
  • Jay Ann Lopez

Best Mobile Game
  • Among Us
  • Call of Duty Mobile
  • Genshin Impact
  • Legends of Runeterra
  • Pokémon Café Mix

Best Esports Game:
  • League of Legends
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  • Fortnite
  • Valorant

Best Esports Athlete:
  • Heo "Showmaker" Su
  • Ian "Crimsix" Porter
  • Kim "Canyon" Geon-bu
  • Anthony "Shotzzy" Cuevas-Castro
  • Matthieu "ZywOo" Herbaut


