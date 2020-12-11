The Game Awards: 2020: Die Preisträger stehen fest

The Last of Us Part 2 gewann auch eine Reihe anderer Preise, darunter Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best Performance, Best Audio Design, Best Action/Adventure Game und Innovation in Accessibility.
(Die Preisträger stehen in jeder Kategorie ganz oben und werden durch Fettdruck hervorgehoben.)
Game of the Year
- The Last of Us Part 2
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Doom Eternal
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
Best Game Direction
- The Last of Us Part 2
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
Best Art Direction
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Hades
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Last of Us Part 2
Best Score/Music
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Doom Eternal
- Hades
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Last of Us Part 2
Best Narrative
- The Last of Us Part 2
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
Best Indie Game
- Hades
- Carrion
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Spelunky 2
- Spiritfarer
Best Performance
- Laura Bailey, The Last of Us Part 2
- Ashley Johnson, The Last of Us Part 2
- Daisuke Tsuji, Ghost of Tsushima
- Logan Cunningham, Hades
- Nadji Jeter, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Best Multiplayer
- Among Us
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Valorant
Best Ongoing Game
- No Man's Sky
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Call of Duty Warzone
- Fortnite
Best Audio Design
- The Last of Us Part 2
- Doom Eternal
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Ghosts of Tsushima
- Resident Evil 3
Games for Impact
- Tell Me Why
- If Found...
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- Spiritfarer
- Through Darkest of Times
Best Debut Game
- Phasmophobia
- Carrion
- Mortal Shell
- Raji: An Acient Epic
- Roki
Best VR/AR Game
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Dreams
- Marvel's Iron Man VR
- Star Wars: Squadrons
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
Best Action Game
- Hades
- Doom Eternal
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Nioh 2
- Streets of Rage 4
Best Action/Adventure Game
- The Last of Us Part 2
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Ghosts of Tsushima
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Best RPG
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Genshin Impact
- Persona 5 Royal
- Wasteland 3
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
Best Fighting Game
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
- Granblue Fantasy: Versus
- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
- Under Night In-Birth EXE: Late[CL-R]
Best Family Game
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Paper Mario: The Origami King
Best Sim/Strategy Game
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Crusader Kings 3
- Desperados 3
- Gears Tactics
- XCOM: Chimera Squad
Best Sports/Racing Game
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2
- Dirt 5
- F1 2020
- FIFA 21
- NBA 2K21
Best Multiplayer Game
- Among Us
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Valorant
Innovation in Accessibility
- The Last of Us Part 2
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Grounded
- Hyperdot
- Watch Dogs Legion
Best Community Support
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Fortnite
- No Man's Sky
- Valorant
Best Content Creator
- Valkyrae
- Alanah Pearce
- NickMercs
- TimtheTatman
- Jay Ann Lopez
Best Mobile Game
- Among Us
- Call of Duty Mobile
- Genshin Impact
- Legends of Runeterra
- Pokémon Café Mix
Best Esports Game:
- League of Legends
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Fortnite
- Valorant
Best Esports Athlete:
- Heo "Showmaker" Su
- Ian "Crimsix" Porter
- Kim "Canyon" Geon-bu
- Anthony "Shotzzy" Cuevas-Castro
- Matthieu "ZywOo" Herbaut