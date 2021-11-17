 

The Game Awards: 2021: Nominierungen der Preisverleihung stehen fest

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
von (freier Redakteur),

The Game Awards 2021: Nominierungen der Preisverleihung stehen fest

The Game Awards (Awards) von The Game Awards
The Game Awards (Awards) von The Game Awards - Bildquelle: The Game Awards
Drei Wochen vor dem Beginn der Game Awards 2021 hat Moderator und Produzent Geoff Keighley die Nominierten der Preisverleihung in den 30 unterschiedlichen Kategorien bekannt gegeben. Auf der Webseite des Events haben Spieler nun auch wieder die Chance, für ihre Favoriten abzustimmen. Die "Vorab"-Gewinner sind Microsoft, das zusammen mit Bethesda auf satte 20 Nominierungen kommt, sowie Sony mit elf Nennungen, das sich knapp vor Electronic Arts und Square Enix (jeweils 10) platzieren konnte.

Die Show findet in diesem Jahr wieder vor Publikum in Los Angeles statt und soll das bislang größte Aufgebot an Weltpremieren und Ankündigungen bieten. Die Übertragung beginnt hierzulande am 10. Dezember 2021 um 2 Uhr und kann bei Twitch, YouTube und vielen weiteren Plattformen mitverfolgt werden.

Nachfolgend haben wir die Nominierungen ausgewählter Sparten aufgelistet. Die vollständige Liste, inkl. E-Sports etc. sowie eine Möglichkeit, eure Stimme abzugeben, findet ihr hier.

Game of the Year

Best Game Direction

Best Narrative

Best Art Direction

Best Score and Music

Best Audio Design

Best Performance

Best Indie

Best VR/AR

Best Action Game

Best Action/Adventure

Best Role Playing

Best Fighting

Best Family

Best Sim/Strategy

Best Sports/Racing

Best Multiplayer

Best Debut Indie Game

Most Anticipated Game


Letztes aktuelles Video: Game Awards 2020 Highlights Ankündigungen

Quelle: The Game Awards
Anzeige: Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 149,99

Kommentare

Solon25 schrieb am
Es würde mich wundern wenn Kena: Bridge of Spirits nicht wenigstens einen Preis bekommt. Sieht knuddelig aus, aber einige Bosskämpfe haben es ganz schön in sich..
Pentanick schrieb am
Ziemlich willkürlich.
Habe mich zum Glück noch nie für Award-Shows interessiert.
Thema abgehakt.
Ondrius schrieb am
Bei den Nominierungen spiegelt sich ganz gut wieder das 2021 kein besonders gutes Jahr für Spieler war. Der Großteil der AAA-Spiele konnte nicht überzeugen oder war zum release unspielbar. Hoffen wir mal aufs nächste Jahr.
Buumpa schrieb am
Die ganzen Preisverleihungen (gerade in der Videospielbranche) sind doch von Werbeträgern und Lobbyismus getränkt.
BigSpiD schrieb am
Hmm so wirklich kann ich nirgends mitgehen. Die allermeisten Nominierungen gehen bei mir völlig ins Leere und konnten mich entweder gar nicht motivieren (wie Deathloop und R&C), oder nur phasenweise mal für ein paar Stunden (Returnal). 12 Minutes oder Kena bei den Indies würde ich es voll gönnen. Die waren wirklich großartig.
Verwundert hat mich die Nominierung für CP2077, da es gefühlt jeden Award letztes Jahr abgeräumt hat und jetzt schon wieder gelistet ist. Naja Sachen gibts.
(Nur um dem ein oder anderen Hate-Kommentar vorweg zu greifen: Nur weil ich mit R&C nichts anfangen konnte, sag ich damit nicht, dass es schlecht sei. Ich meine es genau so, wie ich es geschrieben hab: Mich persönlich hat es einfach gar nicht angesprochen)
schrieb am