The Game Awards: 2021: Nominierungen der Preisverleihung stehen fest

Die Show findet in diesem Jahr wieder vor Publikum in Los Angeles statt und soll das bislang größte Aufgebot an Weltpremieren und Ankündigungen bieten. Die Übertragung beginnt hierzulande am 10. Dezember 2021 um 2 Uhr und kann bei Twitch, YouTube und vielen weiteren Plattformen mitverfolgt werden.
Nachfolgend haben wir die Nominierungen ausgewählter Sparten aufgelistet. Die vollständige Liste, inkl. E-Sports etc. sowie eine Möglichkeit, eure Stimme abzugeben, findet ihr hier.
Game of the Year
- Deathloop (Arcane Studios/Bethesda)
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)
- Metroid Dread (Mercury Steam/Nintendo)
- Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)
- Resident Evil Village (Capcom)
Best Game Direction
- Deathloop (Arcane Studios/Bethesda)
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)
- Returnal (Housemarque/SIE)
- Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)
Best Narrative
- Deathloop (Arcane Studios/Bethesda)
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)
- Life Is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine/Square Enix)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal/Square Enix)
- Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)
Best Art Direction
- The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna)
- Deathloop (Arcane Studios/Bethesda)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)
- Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)
Best Score and Music
- The Artful Escape (Johnny Galvatron & Josh Abrahams)
- Cyberpunk 2077 (Marcin Przybylowicz & Piotr T. Adamczyk)
- Deathloop (Tom Salta)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Richard Jacques)
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 (Keiichi Okabe)
Best Audio Design
- Deathloop (Arcane Studios/Bethesda)
- Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)
- Resident Evil Village (Capcom)
- Returnal (Housemarque/SIE)
Best Performance
- Erika Mori as Alex Chen (Life Is Strange: True Colors)
- Giancarlo Esposito as Anton Castillo (Far Cry 6)
- Jason Kelley as Colt Vahn (Deathloop)
- Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu (Resident Evil Village)
- Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake (Deathloop)
Best Indie
- 12 Minutes (Luis Antonio/Annapurna)
- Death's Door (Acid Nerve/Devolver Digital)
- Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)
- Loop Hero (Four Quarters/Devolver)
Best VR/AR
- Hitman 3 (IO Interactive)
- I Expect You To Die 2 (Schell Games)
- Lone Echo 2 (Ready at Dawn/Oculus Studios)
- Resident Evil 4 (Armature Studio/Capcom/Oculus Studios)
- Sniper Elite VR (Coatsink/Just Add Water/Rebellion Developments)
Best Action Game
- Back 4 Blood (Turtle Rock/WB Games)
- Chivalry II (Torn Banner Studios/Tripwire Interactive)
- Deathloop (Arcane Studios/Bethesda)
- Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft)
- Returnal (Housemarque/SIE)
Best Action/Adventure
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal/Square Enix)
- Metroid Dread (Mercury Steam/Nintendo)
- Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)
- Resident Evil Village (Capcom)
Best Role Playing
- Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)
- Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom)
- Scarlet Nexus (Bandai Namco)
- Shin Megami Tensei V (Atlus/Sega)
- Tales of Arise (Bandai Namco)
Best Fighting
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu No Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles (Aniplex/Sega)
- Guilty Gear -Strive- (Arc System Works)
- Melty Blood: Type Lumina (French-Bread/Delightworks)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (Ludosity/Fair Play Labs/GameMill)
- Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown (Sega)
Best Family
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)
- Mario Party Superstars (Nocube/Nintendo)
- New Pokémon Snap (Bandai Namco/The Pokemon Company/Nintendo)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo)
- WarioWare: Get It Together! (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)
Best Sim/Strategy
- Age of Empires IV (Relic Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination (Rebellion Developments)
- Humankind (Amplitude Studios/Sega)
- Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio/Xbox Game Studios)
Best Sports/Racing
- F1 2021 (Codemasters/EA Sports)
- FIFA 22 (EA Vancouver/EA Sports)
- Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed (Milestone)
- Riders Republic (Ubisoft Annecy/Ubisoft)
Best Multiplayer
- Back 4 Blood (Turtle Rock/WB Games)
- Knockout City (Velan/EA)
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)
- Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom)
- New World (Amazon Games)
- Valheim (Iron Gate Studio/Coffee Stain)
Best Debut Indie Game
- The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna)
- The Forgotten City (Modern Storyteller/Dear Villagers)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)
- Sable (Shedworks/Raw Fury)
- Valheim (Iron Gate Studio/Coffee Stain)
Most Anticipated Game
- Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
- God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
- Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla/SIE)
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel (Nintendo)
- Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda)
Letztes aktuelles Video: Game Awards 2020 Highlights Ankündigungen