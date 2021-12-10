 

The Game Awards: Die Sieger stehen fest: Spiel des Jahres ist It Takes Two, Microsoft-Studios holen sich sieben Preise, Square schnappt sich fünf

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
von ,

The Game Awards: Die Sieger stehen fest: Spiel des Jahres ist It Takes Two, Microsoft-Studios holen sich sieben Preise, Square schnappt sich fünf

The Game Awards (Awards) von The Game Awards
The Game Awards (Awards) von The Game Awards - Bildquelle: The Game Awards
In der gestrigen Nacht vom 9. auf den 10.Dezember fand in Los Angeles bereits zum achten Mal "The Game Awards" statt. Als große Gewinner der Veranstaltung haben sich das kooperative Action-Adventure It Takes Two sowie das Open-World-Rennspiel Forza Horizon 5 gezeigt, die jeweils drei Mal auf dem Siegerpodest standen. Electronic Arts durfte für das von Hazelight entwickelte kooperative Action-Adventure It Takes Two die Preise als Spiel des Jahres, für das beste Familienspiel sowie für das beste Multiplayer-Spiel entgegennehmen. Microsoft und Playground Games freuten sich über die Auszeichnungen als bestes Sport-/Rennspiel, für das beste Audiodesign sowie für Innovation im Bereich Barrierefreiheit.

Bei der Gesamtzahl der eingeheimsten Awards lag Microsoft ebenfalls vorne. Nachdem man zusammen mit den Spielen der Bethesda Game Studios (inbesondere Deathloop) im Vorfeld auf 20 Nominierungen kam, wurde man sechs Mal als Sieger ausgerufen - sieben Mal, wenn man den Publikumspreis "Players' Voice" für Halo Infinite mit hinzu zählt. Sony, vor der Veranstaltung mit elf Nominierungen auch ein starker Favorit, kam nur auf einen Preisträger: Returnal wurde als bestes Action-Spiel prämiert.

Im Gegenzug konnte Square Enix überraschen: Bei zehn Nominierungen gewann man in fünf Kategorien, darunter Guardians of the Galaxy of the Galaxy (Beste Story) sowie Final Fantasy 14 Online (Best Ongoing, Best Community Support). Ebenfalls freuen dürfte man sich bei Ember Lab: Bei beiden möglichen Indie-Preisen hat Kena: Bridge of Spirits zugeschlagen.

Beim sehnlichst erwarteten Titel und damit wohl schon jetzt ein Favorit für das nächste Jahr, lag der Favorit vorne: From Softwares Elden Ring.

Die über die Preisvergabe entscheidende Jury der Game Awards setzt sich aus über 100 internationalen Medien-Vertretern und Influencern zusammen.

Nachfolgend findet ihr die komplette Liste aller Nominierungen und Gewinner:

Game of the Year

Sonderpreis "Players' Voice"

Best Game Direction

Best Narrative

Best Art Direction

Best Score and Music

Best Audio Design

Best Performance

Best Indie

Best VR/AR

Best Action Game

Best Action/Adventure

Best Role Playing

Best Fighting

Best Family

Best Sim/Strategy

Best Sports/Racing

Best Multiplayer

Best Debut Indie Game

Most Anticipated Game

Games for Impact

Best Ongoing

Best Mobile Game

Best Community Support

Innovation in Accessibility

Content Creator of the Year
  • Dream
  • Fuslie
  • Gaules
  • Ibai
  • Grefg

Best e-Sports Game
  • Call of Duty (Activision)
  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)
  • DOTA 2 (Valve)
  • League of Legends (Riot Games)
  • Valorant (Riot Games)

Best eSports Athlete
  • Chris „Simp“ Lehr
  • Hepo „Showmaker“ Su
  • Magomed „Collapse“ Khalilov
  • Olkesandr „Simple“ Kostyliev
  • Tyson „Tenz“ Ngo

Best eSports Team
  • Atlante Faze (COD)
  • DWG KIA (LOL)
  • Natus Vincere (CS:GO) 
  • Sentinales (Valorant)
  • Team Spirit (DOTA 2)

Best eSports Coach
  • Airat „Silent“ Gaziev
  • Andrey „Engh“ Sholokhov
  • Andrii „B1AD3“ Horodenskyi
  • James „Crowder“ Crowder
  • Kim „Kkoma“ Jeong-Gyun

Best eSports Event
  • 2021 League of Legends World Championship
  • The International 2021
  • PGL Major Stockholm 2021
  • PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020
  • Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters


Letztes aktuelles Video: 2021 Right Here

Quelle: The Game Awards
Anzeige: Galaxy Buds Live In-Ear-Kopfhörer 66,00

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am