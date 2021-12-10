The Game Awards: Die Sieger stehen fest: Spiel des Jahres ist It Takes Two, Microsoft-Studios holen sich sieben Preise, Square schnappt sich fünf

Bei der Gesamtzahl der eingeheimsten Awards lag Microsoft ebenfalls vorne. Nachdem man zusammen mit den Spielen der Bethesda Game Studios (inbesondere Deathloop) im Vorfeld auf 20 Nominierungen kam, wurde man sechs Mal als Sieger ausgerufen - sieben Mal, wenn man den Publikumspreis "Players' Voice" für Halo Infinite mit hinzu zählt. Sony, vor der Veranstaltung mit elf Nominierungen auch ein starker Favorit, kam nur auf einen Preisträger: Returnal wurde als bestes Action-Spiel prämiert.
Im Gegenzug konnte Square Enix überraschen: Bei zehn Nominierungen gewann man in fünf Kategorien, darunter Guardians of the Galaxy of the Galaxy (Beste Story) sowie Final Fantasy 14 Online (Best Ongoing, Best Community Support). Ebenfalls freuen dürfte man sich bei Ember Lab: Bei beiden möglichen Indie-Preisen hat Kena: Bridge of Spirits zugeschlagen.
Beim sehnlichst erwarteten Titel und damit wohl schon jetzt ein Favorit für das nächste Jahr, lag der Favorit vorne: From Softwares Elden Ring.
Die über die Preisvergabe entscheidende Jury der Game Awards setzt sich aus über 100 internationalen Medien-Vertretern und Influencern zusammen.
Nachfolgend findet ihr die komplette Liste aller Nominierungen und Gewinner:
Game of the Year
- Deathloop (Arcane Studios/Bethesda)
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)
- Metroid Dread (Mercury Steam/Nintendo)
- Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)
- Resident Evil Village (Capcom)
Sonderpreis "Players' Voice"
- Halo Infinite (343 Industries/Xbox Game Studios)
Best Game Direction
- Deathloop (Arcane Studios/Bethesda)
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)
- Returnal (Housemarque/SIE)
- Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)
Best Narrative
- Deathloop (Arcane Studios/Bethesda)
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)
- Life Is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine/Square Enix)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal/Square Enix)
- Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)
Best Art Direction
- The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna)
- Deathloop (Arcane Studios/Bethesda)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)
- Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)
Best Score and Music
- The Artful Escape (Johnny Galvatron & Josh Abrahams)
- Cyberpunk 2077 (Marcin Przybylowicz & Piotr T. Adamczyk)
- Deathloop (Tom Salta)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Richard Jacques)
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 (Keiichi Okabe)
Best Audio Design
- Deathloop (Arcane Studios/Bethesda)
- Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)
- Resident Evil Village (Capcom)
- Returnal (Housemarque/SIE)
Best Performance
- Erika Mori as Alex Chen (Life Is Strange: True Colors)
- Giancarlo Esposito as Anton Castillo (Far Cry 6)
- Jason Kelley as Colt Vahn (Deathloop)
- Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu (Resident Evil Village)
- Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake (Deathloop)
Best Indie
- 12 Minutes (Luis Antonio/Annapurna)
- Death's Door (Acid Nerve/Devolver Digital)
- Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)
- Loop Hero (Four Quarters/Devolver)
Best VR/AR
- Hitman 3 (IO Interactive)
- I Expect You To Die 2 (Schell Games)
- Lone Echo 2 (Ready at Dawn/Oculus Studios)
- Resident Evil 4 (Armature Studio/Capcom/Oculus Studios)
- Sniper Elite VR (Coatsink/Just Add Water/Rebellion Developments)
Best Action Game
- Back 4 Blood (Turtle Rock/WB Games)
- Chivalry II (Torn Banner Studios/Tripwire Interactive)
- Deathloop (Arcane Studios/Bethesda)
- Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft)
- Returnal (Housemarque/SIE)
Best Action/Adventure
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal/Square Enix)
- Metroid Dread (Mercury Steam/Nintendo)
- Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)
- Resident Evil Village (Capcom)
Best Role Playing
- Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)
- Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom)
- Scarlet Nexus (Bandai Namco)
- Shin Megami Tensei V (Atlus/Sega)
- Tales of Arise (Bandai Namco)
Best Fighting
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu No Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles (Aniplex/Sega)
- Guilty Gear -Strive- (Arc System Works)
- Melty Blood: Type Lumina (French-Bread/Delightworks)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (Ludosity/Fair Play Labs/GameMill)
- Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown (Sega)
Best Family
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)
- Mario Party Superstars (Nocube/Nintendo)
- New Pokémon Snap (Bandai Namco/The Pokemon Company/Nintendo)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo)
- WarioWare: Get It Together! (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)
Best Sim/Strategy
- Age of Empires IV (Relic Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination (Rebellion Developments)
- Humankind (Amplitude Studios/Sega)
- Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio/Xbox Game Studios)
Best Sports/Racing
- F1 2021 (Codemasters/EA Sports)
- FIFA 22 (EA Vancouver/EA Sports)
- Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed (Milestone)
- Riders Republic (Ubisoft Annecy/Ubisoft)
Best Multiplayer
- Back 4 Blood (Turtle Rock/WB Games)
- Knockout City (Velan/EA)
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)
- Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom)
- New World (Amazon Games)
- Valheim (Iron Gate Studio/Coffee Stain)
Best Debut Indie Game
- The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna)
- The Forgotten City (Modern Storyteller/Dear Villagers)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)
- Sable (Shedworks/Raw Fury)
- Valheim (Iron Gate Studio/Coffee Stain)
Most Anticipated Game
- Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
- God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
- Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla/SIE)
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel (Nintendo)
- Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda)
Games for Impact
- Before Your Eyes (Goodbyeworld Games/Skybound Games)
- Boyfriend Dungeon (Kitfox Games)
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale (Finji)
- Life is Strange: True Colors (Beck Nine/Square Enix)
- No Longer Home (Fellow Traveller)
Best Ongoing
- Apex Legends (Respawn / EA)
- Final Fantasy 14 Online (Square Enix)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- Genshin Impact (Mikoyo)
- Call of Duty: Warzone (Infinity Ward/Raven/Activision)
Best Mobile Game
- Genshin Impact (Mikoyo)
- Fantasian (Mistwalker)
- League of Legends: Wild Rift (Riot Games)
- Marvel Future Revolution (Netmarble)
- Pokémon Unite (Timi Studio Group/The Pokémon Company)
Best Community Support
- Apex Legends (Respawn / EA)
- Destiny 2 (Bungie)
- Final Fantasy 14 Online (Square Enix)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- No Man's Sky (Hello Games)
Innovation in Accessibility
- Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft)
- Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal/Square Enix)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac/SIE)
- The Vale: Shadow of the Crown (Creative Bytes Studios/FallingSquirrel)
Content Creator of the Year
- Dream
- Fuslie
- Gaules
- Ibai
- Grefg
Best e-Sports Game
- Call of Duty (Activision)
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)
- DOTA 2 (Valve)
- League of Legends (Riot Games)
- Valorant (Riot Games)
Best eSports Athlete
- Chris „Simp“ Lehr
- Hepo „Showmaker“ Su
- Magomed „Collapse“ Khalilov
- Olkesandr „Simple“ Kostyliev
- Tyson „Tenz“ Ngo
Best eSports Team
- Atlante Faze (COD)
- DWG KIA (LOL)
- Natus Vincere (CS:GO)
- Sentinales (Valorant)
- Team Spirit (DOTA 2)
Best eSports Coach
- Airat „Silent“ Gaziev
- Andrey „Engh“ Sholokhov
- Andrii „B1AD3“ Horodenskyi
- James „Crowder“ Crowder
- Kim „Kkoma“ Jeong-Gyun
Best eSports Event
- 2021 League of Legends World Championship
- The International 2021
- PGL Major Stockholm 2021
- PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020
- Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters
Letztes aktuelles Video: 2021 Right Here