The Game Awards: 2022: God of War Ragnarök, Elden Ring und Horizon dominieren die Nomierungen

Gut drei Wochen vor Beginn sind nun die Nominierten in satten 31 Kategorien bekannt – und wie immer dürft ihr darüber abstimmen, wer eurer Meinung nach der jeweilige Titelträger sein sollte. Großer Favorit ist in diesem Jahr das erst vor kurzem erschienene God of War Ragnarök (hier geht's zum 4Players-Test), welches gleich zehnmal nominiert wurde. Elden Ring und Horizon: Forbidden West dürfen sich derweil über sieben Nominierungen freuen.
The Game Awards: Die Nominierten in der Übersicht
Nachfolgend listen wir für euch die Nominierungen einiger ausgewählter Kategorien der The Game Awards auf. Die komplette Liste inklusive E-Sports-Athleten und Content Creator des Jahres findet ihr auf der zugehörigen Webseite. Dort habt ihr auch die Möglichkeit, direkt eure Stimme abzugeben.
Game of the Year
- Elden Ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio / Focus Entertainment)
- Horizon Forbidden West (Guerilla Games / SIE)
- God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica / SIE)
- Stray (Bluetwelve Studio / Annapurna)
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Monolith Soft / Nintendo)
Best Game Direction
- Elden Ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco)
- God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica / SIE)
- Horizon: Forbidden West (Guerilla Games / SIE)
- Immortality (Half Mermaid)
- Stray (Bluetwelve Studio / Annapurna)
Best Narrative
- A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio / Focus Entertaiment)
- Elden Ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco)
- God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica / SIE)
- Horizon Forbidden West (Guerilla Games / SIE)
- Immortality (Half Mermaid)
Best Art Direction
- Elden Ring (From Software / Bandai Namco)
- God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica / SIE)
- Horizon Forbidden West (Guerilla Games / SIE)
- Scorn (Ebb Software / Kepler Interactive)
- Stray (Bluetwelve Studio / Annapurna)
Best Score and Music
- A Plague Tale: Requiem (Komponist Olivier Deriviere)
- Elden Ring (Komponist Tsukasa Saitoh)
- God of War Ragnarök (Komponist Bear McCreary)
- Metal: Hellsinger (Komponist Two Feathers)
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Komponist Yasunori Mitsuda)
Best Performance
- Ashly Burch als Aloy (Horizon Forbidden West)
- Charlotte McBurney als Amicia (A Plague Tale: Requiem)
- Christopher Judge als Kratos (God of War Ragnarök)
- Manon Gage als Marissa Marcel (Immortality)
- Sunny Suljic als Atreus (God of War Ragnarök)
Best Indie
- Cult of the Lamb (Massive Monster / Devolver Digital)
- Neon White (Angel Matrix / Annapurna)
- Sifu (Sloclap)
- Stray (Bluetwelve Studio / Annapurna)
- Tunic (Tunic Team / Finji)
Best Action Game
- Bayonetta 3 (Platinum Games / Nintendo)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (Infinity Ward / Activision)
- Neon White (Angel Matrix / Annapurna)
- Sifu (Sloclap)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge (Tribute Games / Dotemu)
Best Action / Adventure
- A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio / Focus Entertainment)
- God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica / SIE)
- Horizon: Forbidden West (Guerilla Games / SIE)
- Stray (Bluetwelve Studio / Annapurna)
- Tunic (Tunic Team / Finji)
Best Role Playing
- Elden Ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco)
- Live A Live (Square Enix / Nintendo)
- Pokémon-Legenden: Arceus (Game Freak / Nintendo)
- Triangle Strategy (Artdink / Square Enix)
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Monolith Soft / Nintendo)
Best Fighting
- DNF Duel (Arc System Works / Eighting / People / Nexon)
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R (Cyberconnect 2 / Bandai Namco)
- The King of Fighters 15 (SNK / Plaion)
- Multiversus (Player First Games / WB Games)
- Sifu (Sloclap)
Best Family
- Kirby und das Vergessene Land (HAL Laboratory / Nintendo)
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (TT Games / WB Games)
- Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan / Ubisoft Paris / Ubisoft)
- Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
- Splatoon 3 (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
Best Sim / Strategy
- Dune: Spice Wars (Shiro Games / Funcom)
- Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan / Ubisoft Paris / Ubisoft)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 (Creative Assembly / Sega)
- Two Point Campus (Two Point Studios / Sega)
- Victoria 3 (Paradox Development Studio / Paradox Interactive)
Best Sports / Racing
- F1 22 (Codemasters / EA Sports)
- FIFA 23 (EA Vancouver / EA Romania / EA Sports)
- NBA 2K23 (Visual Concepts / 2K Sports)
- Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital / SIE)
- Olliolli World (Roll 7 / Private Division)
Best Multiplayer
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (Infinity Ward / Activision)
- Multiversus (Player First Games / WB Games)
- Overwatch 2 (Blizzard)
- Splatoon 3 (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge (Tribute Games / Dotemu)
Best Adaption
- Arcane: League of Legends (Fortiche / Riot Games / Netflix)
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (Studio Rigger / CD Projekt / Netflix)
- The Cuphead Show (Studio MDHR / King Features Syndicate / Netflix)
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (Sega Sammy Group / Paramount Pictures)
- Uncharted (PlayStation Productions / Sony Pictures)
Most Anticipated Game
- Final Fantasy 16 (Square Enix)
- Hogwarts Legacy (Avalanche Software / WB Games)
- Resident Evil 4 Remake (Capcom)
- Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios / Bethesda)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
The Game Awards: Preisverleihung im Dezember
2022 finden die The Game Awards am 8. Dezember statt. Hierzulande ist dann aber schon der 9. Dezember, denn wie üblich findet die Preisverleihung bei uns mitten in der Nacht statt. Die Show beginnt um 01:30 Uhr in unserer Zeitzone und kann via Twitch, YouTube und anderen Plattformen live mitverfolgt werden.
Neben den verliehenen Preisen wird es auch dieses Jahr wieder zahlreiche Neuankündigungen und Weltpremieren geben. Noch hält sich Geoff Keighley aber mit Teasern diesbezüglich zurück.