The Game Awards: Wenig Überraschung bei den Gewinnern - das ist das Game of the Year 2022

The Game Awards 2022: Wenig Überraschung bei den Gewinnern - das ist das Game of the Year

Die Game Awards 2022 sind durch und damit wurden Spielern nicht nur zahlreiche „Weltpremieren“ wie Hades 2, Armored Core 6 oder Diablo 4 präsentiert, sondern natürlich auch die diesjährigen Gewinner.

Überraschungen sind bei den Ergebnissen jedoch kaum zu finden: Das Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen um den Titel Game of the Year zwischen God of War Ragnarök und Elden Ring ging an das Open World-Meisterwerk von From Software, Sonys Blockbuster räumte dafür in etlichen anderen Kategorien ab.

Das kurzweilige Katzenabenteuer Stray schaffte es derweil nicht nur auf Platz 13 unserer Redaktionsliste, sondern sahnte auch als bestes Indie-Spiel und Indie-Debüt ab. Neben mehreren Nintendo-Titeln konnte Genshin Impact das Fan-Voting für sich entscheiden, auch wenn das Free-2-Play-Spiel in genau dieser Kategorie zuvor für kontroverse Bestechungsdiskussionen sorgte.

Von den kuriosen Nominierungen wie Overwatch 2 oder Diablo Immortal konnte spannenderweise kein Spiel einen Preis mit nach Hause nehmen, dafür hat The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom wenig verwunderlich die Kategorie als „Most Anticipated Game“ gewonnen. Auch sonst gab es kaum Überraschungen, wie ihr der vollständigen Liste entnehmen könnt:

  • Game of the Year: Elden Ring
  • Best Game Direction: Elden Ring
  • Best Narrative: God of War Ragnarök
  • Best Art Direction: Elden Ring
  • Best Score and Music: God of War Ragnarök
  • Best Audio Design: God of War Ragnarök
  • Best Performance: Christopher Judge (Kratos in God of War Ragnarök)
  • Games for Impact: As Dusk Falls
  • Best Ongoing Game: Final Fantasy XIV
  • Best Indie Game: Stray
  • Best Mobile Game: Marvel Snap
  • Best Community Support: Final Fantasy XIV
  • Innovation in Accessibility: God of War Ragnarök
  • Best VR/AR Game: Moss: Book II
  • Best Action Game: Bayonetta 3
  • Best Action/Adventure: God of War Ragnarök
  • Best Role Playing: Elden Ring
  • Best Fighting Game: MultiVersus
  • Best Family Game: Kirby und das vergessene Land
  • Best Sim/Strategy: Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
  • Best Sports/Racing: Gran Turismo 7
  • Best Multiplayer: Splatoon 3
  • Content Creator of the Year: Ludwig
  • Best Debut Indie: Stray
  • Best Adaptation: Arcane: League of Legends
  • Most Anticipated Game: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Best Esports Game: Valorant
  • Best Esports Athlete: Yay
  • Best Esports Team: Loud
  • Best Esports Coach: BZKA
  • Best Esports Event: 2022 League of Legends World Championship
  • Player's Voice Game of the Year: Genshin Impact


Während Kratos nächstes Jahr natürlich nicht schon wieder auf der Matte steht, sorgt Elden Ring-Entwickler From Software mit Armored Core 6 2023 direkt für hauseigenen Nachschub. Mit Final Fantasy 16 und dem Remake von Resident Evil 4 dürfte die Konkurrenz aber auch nächstes Jahr wieder ganz schön schwere Geschütze auffahren.

Der_Pazifist schrieb am
Im Großen und Ganzen fand ich die Verleihung und die Gewinner absolut ok.
Klar, Genshin ist so eine Sache, auch die (unnötigen) ESport und und Content Creator Preise hätte ich nicht gebraucht. Andersherum schadet der Blick auf diese Szene(n) auch nicht.
Ich fand gut das einige kleine Titel Preise gewonnen haben und das GoW:R nicht in Best Game Direction und GotY gewonnen hat. Selbst der OST von GoW:R war mMn nicht Titel würdig.
Die Titel für FFXIV finde ich als Day1 Fan großartig und verdient ?
Gewinner wie Marvel Snap und Multiversus sind für mich nicht nachvollziehbar.
Die große Überraschung hat nicht überraschend gefehlt.
Die Show fand ich überraschend gut (wenn auch nicht großartig) und hat mir teilweise sogar Spaß gemacht. Die Mischung von Laudatio/Gewinner und neue Trailer gefiel mir sehr gut. Die Laudatoren waren auch nicht verkehrt.
Schönes Highlight war das Orchestra mit ´nem schönen Mix aus den nominierten Titeln > KLICK MICH <.
Ok, jetzt ist es geschehen > ich habe eine Show von Geoff Keighley gelobt ? (das MUSS an meinem Gesundheitszustand liegen)
PS: Kein Steam Deck gewonnen ??
