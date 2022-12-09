The Game Awards: Wenig Überraschung bei den Gewinnern - das ist das Game of the Year 2022

Überraschungen sind bei den Ergebnissen jedoch kaum zu finden: Das Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen um den Titel Game of the Year zwischen God of War Ragnarök und Elden Ring ging an das Open World-Meisterwerk von From Software, Sonys Blockbuster räumte dafür in etlichen anderen Kategorien ab.
The Game Awards 2022: Alle Gewinner in der Übersicht
Das kurzweilige Katzenabenteuer Stray schaffte es derweil nicht nur auf Platz 13 unserer Redaktionsliste, sondern sahnte auch als bestes Indie-Spiel und Indie-Debüt ab. Neben mehreren Nintendo-Titeln konnte Genshin Impact das Fan-Voting für sich entscheiden, auch wenn das Free-2-Play-Spiel in genau dieser Kategorie zuvor für kontroverse Bestechungsdiskussionen sorgte.
Von den kuriosen Nominierungen wie Overwatch 2 oder Diablo Immortal konnte spannenderweise kein Spiel einen Preis mit nach Hause nehmen, dafür hat The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom wenig verwunderlich die Kategorie als „Most Anticipated Game“ gewonnen. Auch sonst gab es kaum Überraschungen, wie ihr der vollständigen Liste entnehmen könnt:
- Game of the Year: Elden Ring
- Best Game Direction: Elden Ring
- Best Narrative: God of War Ragnarök
- Best Art Direction: Elden Ring
- Best Score and Music: God of War Ragnarök
- Best Audio Design: God of War Ragnarök
- Best Performance: Christopher Judge (Kratos in God of War Ragnarök)
- Games for Impact: As Dusk Falls
- Best Ongoing Game: Final Fantasy XIV
- Best Indie Game: Stray
- Best Mobile Game: Marvel Snap
- Best Community Support: Final Fantasy XIV
- Innovation in Accessibility: God of War Ragnarök
- Best VR/AR Game: Moss: Book II
- Best Action Game: Bayonetta 3
- Best Action/Adventure: God of War Ragnarök
- Best Role Playing: Elden Ring
- Best Fighting Game: MultiVersus
- Best Family Game: Kirby und das vergessene Land
- Best Sim/Strategy: Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
- Best Sports/Racing: Gran Turismo 7
- Best Multiplayer: Splatoon 3
- Content Creator of the Year: Ludwig
- Best Debut Indie: Stray
- Best Adaptation: Arcane: League of Legends
- Most Anticipated Game: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Best Esports Game: Valorant
- Best Esports Athlete: Yay
- Best Esports Team: Loud
- Best Esports Coach: BZKA
- Best Esports Event: 2022 League of Legends World Championship
- Player's Voice Game of the Year: Genshin Impact
Während Kratos nächstes Jahr natürlich nicht schon wieder auf der Matte steht, sorgt Elden Ring-Entwickler From Software mit Armored Core 6 2023 direkt für hauseigenen Nachschub. Mit Final Fantasy 16 und dem Remake von Resident Evil 4 dürfte die Konkurrenz aber auch nächstes Jahr wieder ganz schön schwere Geschütze auffahren.