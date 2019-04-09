Rocket League: Rocket Pass 3 und wöchentliche Herausforderungen - 4Players.de

 

Rocket League
Rocket League: Rocket Pass 3 und wöchentliche Herausforderungen

Psyonix hat den Rocket Pass 3 (17. April bis 29. Juli) für Rocket League vorgestellt. Der Pass umfasst kostenlose Items, Premium-Gegenstände und neuerdings auch wöchentliche Herausforderungen. Diese Herausforderungen sollen den Level-Up-Prozess beschleunigen.


Die Entwickler erklären: '"Weekly Challenges will go live on the first day of Rocket Pass 3, and will add a new way to climb Tiers. Specifically, Tiers are now gained with a new Rocket League reward system, known as "Tier Points." Tier Points are earned by completing Challenges but they're also earned by gaining XP after Online Matches, similar to how it worked in Rocket Pass 1 and 2. How does it work together now? Well, in Rocket Pass 3, each Tier requires 10 Tier Points to advance to the next Tier. Challenges will be worth three, five, and eight Tier Points depending on the difficulty of the Challenge. In addition to the Tier Points you gain from completing Weekly Challenges, you can also Tier-Up from XP as mentioned above. Every time you gain an XP level, you'll receive 10 Tier Points."'

Quelle: Psyonix
Rocket League
