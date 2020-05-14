Rocket League: "Boomer Ball" an diesem Wochenende

Von Donnerstag um 18 Uhr bis Montag (18. Mai) um 18 Uhr wird der zeitbegrenzte Spielmodus "Boomer Ball" in Rocket League zur Verfügung stehen. In diesem Modus ist die Boostmenge unbegrenzt und 1,5 Mal stärker als der typische Boost. Darüber hinaus ist die Ballgeschwindigkeit auf "superschnell", die Sprungkraft auf "superhoch" und die Ballphysik auf "superleicht" gestellt. Ansonsten gelten die üblichen Soccar-Regeln.
"Get ready for the BOOM! Boomer Ball is going live as the third Limited Time Mode featured during the Modes of May. Before it goes live on Thursday, here's everything you need to know about Rocket League's newest mode. Boomer Ball plays with mutators to put a high-flying, lightning-fast twist on 3v3 soccar. Boost amount is unlimited and is now 1.5x stronger than typical boost. That means it launches you farther and faster than the standard boost you're used to. The ball speed is set to super fast, bounciness is increased to super high, and ball physics are super light. Touch the ball and see just how far and fast you can launch it! Other than that, standard soccar rules apply."
Letztes aktuelles Video: Heatseeker Mode Trailer
von Marcel Kleffmann,