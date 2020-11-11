 

Rocket League: Neue Grafik-Optionen und -Vorzüge für PS5 und Xbox Series X/S

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
Rocket League
Entwickler:
Publisher: Psyonix
Release:
07.07.2015
07.07.2015
14.11.2017
17.02.2016
Keine Wertung vorhanden
Test: Rocket League
70
Keine Wertung vorhanden
Keine Wertung vorhanden
Jetzt kaufen
ab 15,39

Leserwertung: 89% [3]

Wie findest Du das Spiel? 

Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Distrust [PC] - 2,50
  • Ceville [PC] - 0,40
  • Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark [PC] - 6,99
  • WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship - Deluxe Edition [PC] - 41,99
  • WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship [PC] - 18,99
  • Weitere Schnäppchen:
  • Lego The Mandalorian: The Child - 63,90 (Alternate)
  • Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) - 42,88 (Amazon)
  • ASUS Gaming-Monitor- 249,90 (Alternate)
  • SNES Controller-Kissen - 17,99 (Zavvi)

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Rocket League: Neue Grafik-Optionen und -Vorzüge für PS5 und Xbox Series X/S

Rocket League (Sport) von Psyonix
Rocket League (Sport) von Psyonix - Bildquelle: Psyonix
Psyonix hat auf der offiziellen Website von Rocket League (ab 15,39 bei kaufen) bekanntgegeben, dass das Sportspiel ab dem Start der Konsolen Xbox Series X/S und PlayStation 5 mit einigen Verbesserungen auf den neuen Geräten läuft. Neben den zu erwartenden schnelleren Ladezeiten profitiere vor allem die Performance im Splitscreen-Modus auf allen neuen Systemen.

Der Fortschritt und das Inventar werde dank Anbindung an den Epic-Account automatisch übernommen. Frische Grafikoptionen erlaubten die Konfiguration für bessere Performance oder aber ein hübscheres Ergebnis:


"Rocket League on Xbox Series X

Available at launch: runs at 4K resolution at 60 FPS with HDR.

Following a game update later this year, a new "Video Quality" setting will be added within the Video tab of the Settings menu, allowing users to select Quality vs Performance.

Quality:

4K resolution at 60 FPS with HDR

- HDR requires HDR10 compatible display and HDMI 2.0 cable or better (included with Xbox Series X)

- 4K capable display required to experience 4K UHD. If a 1080p display is used, the game will render at 1080p supersampled from 4K.

Performance:

Game runs at 2688x1512 resolution (70% of full 4K) at 120 FPS with HDR

- Game UI runs in 4K

- 4K capable display required to experience 4K UHD. If a 1080p display is used, the game will render at 1080p supersampled from 2688x1512.

- HDR and 120 Hz require a compatible display, as well as Ultra High Speed HDMI 2.1 cable (included with Xbox Series X)


Rocket League on Xbox Series S

Available at launch: runs at 1080p resolution at 60 FPS with HDR

Following a game update later this year, a new “Video Quality” setting will be added within the Video tab of the Settings menu, allowing users to select Quality vs Performance.

Quality:

1080p Resolution at 60 FPS with HDR

- HDR requires compatible HDR10 display

Performance:

Game runs at 1344x756 (70% of Full 1080p) Resolution at 120 FPS with HDR

- UI displays at 1080p

- Requires a TV or monitor 120 Hz capable display

- HDR requires a compatible HDR10 Display and High Speed HDMI 2.0 cable (included with Xbox Series S)


Rocket League on PlayStation 5

Available at launch: 4K Resolution (checkerboard) at 60 FPS with High Dynamic Range (HDR)

- 4K and HDR require compatible displays

- Requires compatible HDMI cable (included with PlayStation 5)"

Letztes aktuelles Video: Free To Play Cinematic Trailer

Quelle: rocketleague.com
Anzeige: Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian: The Child 63,90 ● Disney Blu-rays, 3D-Blu-rays & 4K-UHD-Filme reduziert

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am
Rocket League
ab 15,39 bei