Rocket League: Neue Grafik-Optionen und -Vorzüge für PS5 und Xbox Series X/S

Psyonix hat auf der offiziellen Website von Rocket League bekanntgegeben, dass das Sportspiel ab dem Start der Konsolen Xbox Series X/S und PlayStation 5 mit einigen Verbesserungen auf den neuen Geräten läuft. Neben den zu erwartenden schnelleren Ladezeiten profitiere vor allem die Performance im Splitscreen-Modus auf allen neuen Systemen.
Der Fortschritt und das Inventar werde dank Anbindung an den Epic-Account automatisch übernommen. Frische Grafikoptionen erlaubten die Konfiguration für bessere Performance oder aber ein hübscheres Ergebnis:
"Rocket League on Xbox Series X
Available at launch: runs at 4K resolution at 60 FPS with HDR.
Following a game update later this year, a new "Video Quality" setting will be added within the Video tab of the Settings menu, allowing users to select Quality vs Performance.
Quality:
4K resolution at 60 FPS with HDR
- HDR requires HDR10 compatible display and HDMI 2.0 cable or better (included with Xbox Series X)
- 4K capable display required to experience 4K UHD. If a 1080p display is used, the game will render at 1080p supersampled from 4K.
Performance:
Game runs at 2688x1512 resolution (70% of full 4K) at 120 FPS with HDR
- Game UI runs in 4K
- 4K capable display required to experience 4K UHD. If a 1080p display is used, the game will render at 1080p supersampled from 2688x1512.
- HDR and 120 Hz require a compatible display, as well as Ultra High Speed HDMI 2.1 cable (included with Xbox Series X)
Rocket League on Xbox Series S
Available at launch: runs at 1080p resolution at 60 FPS with HDR
Following a game update later this year, a new “Video Quality” setting will be added within the Video tab of the Settings menu, allowing users to select Quality vs Performance.
Quality:
1080p Resolution at 60 FPS with HDR
- HDR requires compatible HDR10 display
Performance:
Game runs at 1344x756 (70% of Full 1080p) Resolution at 120 FPS with HDR
- UI displays at 1080p
- Requires a TV or monitor 120 Hz capable display
- HDR requires a compatible HDR10 Display and High Speed HDMI 2.0 cable (included with Xbox Series S)
Rocket League on PlayStation 5
Available at launch: 4K Resolution (checkerboard) at 60 FPS with High Dynamic Range (HDR)
- 4K and HDR require compatible displays
- Requires compatible HDMI cable (included with PlayStation 5)"
