Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition bekommt Seth im Februar; Gill ab sofort verfügbar - 4Players.de









"SF1 hatte Sagat, SFII hatte M. Bison und SFIII hatte Gill. Doch jetzt ist es Zeit für die Rückkehr von Seth, den Boss von SFIV, in der Street Fighter V: Champion Edition. Und wie könnte dieser synthetische Humanoide besser zurückkehren, als in einer glorreichen neuen Form?" Capcom hat verkündet, dass die für den 14. Februar 2020 geplante Champion Edition von Street Fighter 5 den Charakter Seth enthalten wird. Dabei handelt es sich um den Boss aus Street Fighter 4, und zwar in einer neuen Form:"SF1 hatte Sagat, SFII hatte M. Bison und SFIII hatte Gill. Doch jetzt ist es Zeit für die Rückkehr von Seth, den Boss von SFIV, in der Street Fighter V: Champion Edition. Und wie könnte dieser synthetische Humanoide besser zurückkehren, als in einer glorreichen neuen Form?"



Zudem ist die schon früher angekündigte Gill ab sofort für jene Kunden erhältlich, die das "Street Fighter V: Champion Edition Upgrade Kit" erworben haben.



"The 40th character to join the illustrious Street Fighter™ V: Champion Edition roster has been announced and will be available on February 14, 2020. Seth, the “King of Chaos” and boss character from Street Fighter™ IV, takes on a new form and will return as a master move mimicker in Champion Edition. For current players wanting some new content to fight over, the December update released today, offering Gill, a new stage and new gameplay features to try out. Additionally, an all-new trailer for Street Fighter V: Champion Edition debuted today, showcasing more of this robust new version that includes 40 characters, 34 stages and over 200 costumes.



The Street Fighter™ series has always featured memorable bosses, and Seth’s iconic role in Street Fighter IV was no different. After Seth’s demise in that past appearance, part of the intelligence survived and the remnants of the biological brain have been paired with a new physical form in Champion Edition. Always seeking new data from the fiercest fighters in the world, Seth has the ability to steal moves and use them against an opponent. That means players who go up against Seth should plan accordingly and expect to get a taste of their own medicine.





Releasing today, Gill makes his angelic return and is now ready to bless Champion Edition players with his presence. The leader of the Secret Society and the end boss of the Street Fighter™ III series, Gill brings his elemental balance to the game as he is armed with a wide variety of fire and ice attack options. Gill has been added to the Street Fighter V: Champion Edition roster and can be acquired separately for MSRP $5.99 / £4.99 / 5.99 Euro or 100,000 Fight Money. Gill’s home base, the “Sun Chase Moon” stage, is also available now for MSRP $3.99 / £3.29 / 3.99 Euroor 70,000 Fight Money.









As part of the December update that released today, all new V-Skills have been added to every character in Street Fighter V: Champion Edition. These new abilities provide added depth to the gameplay system and open up a variety of new strategies. Additionally, a new battle balance update is available and offers general game improvements and character-specific updates. These new gameplay additions are available now as a free download for all players.









About Street Fighter V: Champion Edition









Street Fighter V: Champion Edition will be available physically and digitally on PlayStation®4 and as a digital download on Steam for MSRP $29.99 / £24.99 / 29.99 Euro beginning on February 14, 2020. Current owners of any version of Street Fighter V can purchase a MSRP $24.99 / £19.99 / 24.99 Euro Upgrade Kit, which offers instant access to all unowned Champion Edition content as it becomes available leading up to the February 14 release.









The initial Street Fighter V purchase is still the only one that consumers need to make to ensure they always have the most up-to-date version of the title. All game mode additions and balance updates are free for owners of any Street Fighter V version. Additionally, all DLC characters remain earnable completely free of charge through completing various in-game challenges and receiving earned in-game currency, called Fight Money. For those who can’t wait, in-game content can be obtained instantly using real money. Certain additional content can only be acquired using Fight Money, which can be earned through normal gameplay."





Letztes aktuelles Video: Champion Edition