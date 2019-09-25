Wattam: Bizarr buntes Spiel des Katamari-Schöpfers erscheint im Dezember für PS4 und PC - 4Players.de





Es gibt ein Lebenszeichen zum kommenden Spiel Wattam des Katamari-Damacy-Schöpfers Keita Takahashi: Laut dem deutschen PlayStation-Blog soll sein experimenteller Titel im Dezember 2019 für die PS4 erscheinen. Auch eine PC-Version ist in Arbeit, für die es auf Steam noch kein Datum gibt.



Takahashis wichtigstes Ziel war es laut seinem Interview mit Sony, ein Spiel zu entwickeln, dass es so noch nicht gibt. Im aktuellen Gespräch geht er aber nicht wirklich ins Detail - abgesehen von dem Umstand, dass der Titel storylastig ausfallen soll:



"Die Spiele, die du bis jetzt veröffentlicht hast, stechen durch ihre Absurdität hervor, aber fühlen sich auch immer unverfälscht und einladend an. Wie gelingt es dir, ein Spiel wie Wattam so schräg zu gestalten, ohne dabei Gefahr zu laufen, Spieler zu verschrecken?







Diese Frage ist schwer zu beantworten, weil ich in meinem gesamten Entwicklerleben noch nie darüber nachgedacht habe, haha. Vielleicht bin ich also einfach ein selbstsüchtiger Entwickler, der sich nicht um die Spieler kümmert. Entschuldigung.





Welche Emotionen erhoffst du dir von den Spielern, die Wattam spielen? Wie erschaffst du die Situationen, die diese Emotionen hervorrufen sollen?



Ich hoffe einfach, dass sie eine gute Zeit haben, auch wenn sie vielleicht den ein oder anderen Fehler entdecken. Wattam ist ein ziemlich storylastiges Spiel, wenn ich dazu also etwas sagen würde, könnte das bereits ein Spoiler sein." Diese Frage ist schwer zu beantworten, weil ich in meinem gesamten Entwicklerleben noch nie darüber nachgedacht habe, haha. Vielleicht bin ich also einfach ein selbstsüchtiger Entwickler, der sich nicht um die Spieler kümmert. Entschuldigung.Ich hoffe einfach, dass sie eine gute Zeit haben, auch wenn sie vielleicht den ein oder anderen Fehler entdecken. Wattam ist ein ziemlich storylastiges Spiel, wenn ich dazu also etwas sagen würde, könnte das bereits ein Spoiler sein."



Laut Beschreibung des Herstellers kann man sich mit über 100 verrückten sorglosen Charakteren anfreunden - von Sushi-Wesen über Muscheln bis hin zu gigantischen Bäumen und Toiletten normaler Größe. Der Mayor mit Schnauz führt den Spieler derweil als Tour-Guide durch die Welt, in der man tanzt, Figuren jagt, klettert, stapelt, gleitet oder explodiert:



"Wattam [Ëwät-Ëtäm] n. A combination of the Japanese word (wa) and the Tamil word (vattam) for circle. Mayor is alone in a dark world with no memories, too sad to realize his dear friends are still nearby. However, an unexpected reunion helps him remember the joy in simply grabbing a friend by the hand and running off to adventure together. Join Mayor as he reunites with new and old friends and discover the forgotten joy of their world. Take control of a cast of characters by yourself or with a friend, transform into fruits & poops, climb to new heights, laugh, cry, tumble, and soar beyond the differences of words and thoughts to bring everyone together. Learn to have fun again!"



"A Game for Everyone

Play solo or co-op on the same screen with friends (parents and siblings count, too). You can pop in and out of multiplayer mode, so the choice is yours. The adventure takes place through all four seasons - Spring, Summer, Autumn and Winter - so there's always plenty to do and discover, whether you're playing with pals or making new friends in Wattam.



Go Ahead, Goof Around :-)

Wattam is the ultimate goof-around simulation. See what kinds of silly things happen when you push the limits of the game's physics and animations to create crazy and comical results. Solving puzzles, uncovering secrets and playing mini-games has never been weirder or more wonderful. The sheer multitude of friendship combinations and hijinks means there's always fun in store."