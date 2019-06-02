Minecraft: Story Mode - Episode 1: Der Orden des Steins: Bald nicht mehr erhältlich; Download-Frist für Käufer - 4Players.de

 

Minecraft: Story Mode - Episode 1: Der Orden des Steins
3D-Adventure
Publisher: Telltale Games
Release:
von ,

Minecraft: Story Mode (Season 1 & 2) ist bald nicht mehr erhältlich; Download-Frist für Käufer

Minecraft: Story Mode - Episode 1: Der Orden des Steins (Adventure) von Telltale Games
Minecraft: Story Mode - Episode 1: Der Orden des Steins (Adventure) von Telltale Games - Bildquelle: Telltale Games
Nach dem Ende von Telltale Games wird nun die Unterstützung von Minecraft: Story Mode - Season 1 und Minecraft: Story Mode - Season 2 komplett beendet. Mojang informiert auf der Minecraft-Website, dass der Service eingestellt wird, weil der Publisher (Telltale) nicht mehr existieren würde. Sie empfehlen allen Käufern, sämtliche Episoden von Minecraft: Story Mode noch bis zum 25. Juni 2019 runterzuladen.

Der Beitrag ist so formuliert, dass Downloads der Episoden nach dem besagten Datum nicht mehr möglich sein werden. Betroffen sind beide Staffeln von Minecraft: Story Mode auf allen Plattformen: Windows PC, Mac, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Wii U, Switch, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Android und iOS.

Mojang: "On behalf of the publisher, Minecraft: Story Mode - A Telltale Games Series, Season 1 and 2 will no longer be supported on June 25th, 2019. If you have purchased these seasons, please download all remaining episodes prior to the service being discontinued in June. (...) We'd recommend checking you have all the episodes downloaded!"

Letztes aktuelles Video: The Complete Adventure

Quelle: GameInformer, Mojang

Kommentare

Nero Angelo schrieb am
Und das ist warum ich keine Download Only Scheiße kaufe =/ denn keiner der Leute die dafür bezahlt haben kriegen ihr Geld zurück, und wenn sie es behalten wollen, müssen sie es auf Ihrer Festplatte behalten, wodurch man also weniger Platz auf der Festplatte hat. mal löschen und neu downloaden ist nicht mehr drin.
Ich freu mich schon jetzt auf das Zeitalter von Digital Only...
Dantohr schrieb am
Achso man hat es sich also digital gekauft, weil man dann natürlich jederzeit und überall darauf Zugriff haben möchte, und dann geht noch nicht mal das mehr? Hat man nicht eine Lizenz gekauft um es runterladen zu können? Wenn man diese Funktion nicht mehr nutzen kann, bekommt man das Geld wieder? Was ein Quatsch :D
schrieb am