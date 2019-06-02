Minecraft: Story Mode - Episode 1: Der Orden des Steins: Bald nicht mehr erhältlich; Download-Frist für Käufer - 4Players.de

Nach dem Ende von Telltale Games wird nun die Unterstützung von Minecraft: Story Mode - Season 1 und Minecraft: Story Mode - Season 2 komplett beendet. Mojang informiert auf der Minecraft-Website, dass der Service eingestellt wird, weil der Publisher (Telltale) nicht mehr existieren würde. Sie empfehlen allen Käufern, sämtliche Episoden von Minecraft: Story Mode noch bis zum 25. Juni 2019 runterzuladen.
Der Beitrag ist so formuliert, dass Downloads der Episoden nach dem besagten Datum nicht mehr möglich sein werden. Betroffen sind beide Staffeln von Minecraft: Story Mode auf allen Plattformen: Windows PC, Mac, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Wii U, Switch, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Android und iOS.
Mojang: "On behalf of the publisher, Minecraft: Story Mode - A Telltale Games Series, Season 1 and 2 will no longer be supported on June 25th, 2019. If you have purchased these seasons, please download all remaining episodes prior to the service being discontinued in June. (...) We'd recommend checking you have all the episodes downloaded!"
Letztes aktuelles Video: The Complete Adventure
von Marcel Kleffmann,