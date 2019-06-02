Minecraft: Story Mode - Episode 1: Der Orden des Steins: Bald nicht mehr erhältlich; Download-Frist für Käufer - 4Players.de

Nero Angelo schrieb am 02.06.2019 um 12:49 Uhr

Und das ist warum ich keine Download Only Scheiße kaufe =/ denn keiner der Leute die dafür bezahlt haben kriegen ihr Geld zurück, und wenn sie es behalten wollen, müssen sie es auf Ihrer Festplatte behalten, wodurch man also weniger Platz auf der Festplatte hat. mal löschen und neu downloaden ist nicht mehr drin.

Ich freu mich schon jetzt auf das Zeitalter von Digital Only...