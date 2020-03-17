Curious Expedition: Konsolen-Umsetzung des Expeditionsabenteuers in Sicht

Die Konsolen-Termine von Curious Expedition stehen fest. Das Berliner Indie-Studio MaschinenMensch wird das Roguelike-Expeditionsabenteuer in Zusammenarbeit mit Publisher Thunderful am 31. März 2020 für PlayStation 4, am 2. April 2020 für Switch und am 3. April 2020 für Xbox One veröffentlichen. Die Umsetzungen sollen 14,99 Euro kosten. Die Umsetzungen sollen sämtliche Inhalte der PC-Fassung bieten und generell "sehr nahe" an der PC-Version sein. Auch ein neues Tutorial ist dabei, um den Einstieg in das Geschehen zu erleichtern.
"We're thrilled to bring Curious Expedition to a brand new audience. Console players will get to experience the 'ultimate edition' of the game, which has been improved through more than 50 updates on PC over the course of the past 5 years", sagte Riad Djemili, CEO von Maschinen-Mensch. "We believe the game is a perfect fit for consoles, as it’s structured around short paced sessions, but also provides plenty of depth and replayability, with lots of content to discover and unlock."
Letztes aktuelles Video: Console Trailer
von Marcel Kleffmann,