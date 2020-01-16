 

Quantic Dream: David Cage deutet Ankündigung neuer Projekte an

Quantic Dream
Unternehmen
Entwickler:
Publisher: Quantic Dream
Nachrichten

von ,

Quantic Dream: David Cage deutet Ankündigung neuer Projekte an

Nach der Veröffentlichung von Detroit: Become Human und späten PC-Umsetzungen älterer Spiele wie Heavy Rain oder Beyond: Two Souls stellt sich immer noch die Frage, welches Projekt man bei Quantic Dream als nächstes in Angriff nehmen will. Eine Antwort könnte es in diesem Jahr geben: Wie DualShockers berichtet, hat David Cage in seinem leicht verspäteten Neujahrsgruß auf Twitter für 2020 "einige Überraschungen für unsere Fans" angekündigt, was die Vorstellung eines neuen Projekts andeuten könnte, das wahrscheinlich auch im Zusammenhang mit dem Start der neuen Konsolengeneration stehen dürfte.



Produzierte man in der Vergangenheit vornehmlich exklusiv für PlayStation-Systeme, scheint Quantic Dream in Zukunft eher einen Multiplattform-Ansatz ins Auge zu fassen.
Quelle: DualShockers

Kommentare

DARK-THREAT schrieb am
dOpesen hat geschrieben: ?
vor 5 Minuten
DARK-THREAT hat geschrieben: ?
vor 7 Minuten
Da Tencent hinter Quantic Dream steckt, ...
wie kommst du denn bitte da drauf?
greetingz
Ups, war der Tencent-Konkurrent NetEase. Kommt aufs gleiche hinaus. :D
dOpesen schrieb am
DARK-THREAT hat geschrieben: ?
vor 7 Minuten
Da Tencent hinter Quantic Dream steckt, ...
wie kommst du denn bitte da drauf?
greetingz
DARK-THREAT schrieb am
Mehrere Projekte wären ja mal was Gutes. Kleine Storys oder ein Serien-Spiel? Da Tencent hinter Quantic Dream steckt, kann man auch davon ausgehen, dass eine schnellere Entwicklung stattfindet als bisher und das Spiel auf allen größeren Plattformen erscheinen wird.
Bin gespannt, ich liebe Quantic Dream.
schrieb am