 

British Academy Games Awards: 2019: "Bestes Spiel" ist God of War; Forza Horizon 4 gewinnt "Best British Game" - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
British Academy Games Awards
Spielinfo

Schnäppchen-Angebote

    Flash-Deals bei Gamesplanet, u.a.:          
  • Dark Souls: Remastered - 21,50 (-46%)
  • DARK SOULS 3: Deluxe Edition - 17,99 (-79%)
  • Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience - 5,25 (-82%)
  • Mittelerde: Schatten des Krieges Definitive Edition - 16,66 (-67%)
  • Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands - 15,99 (-68%)
  • BioShock: The Collection - 12,50 (-79%)
  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - 9,99 (-50%)
  • GOD EATER 3 -29,99 (-40%)
  • DOOM - 8,50 (-57%)
  • Valkyria Chronicles 4 - 24,99 (-58%)

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

British Academy Games Awards 2019: "Bestes Spiel" ist God of War

British Academy Games Awards (Awards) von The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA)
British Academy Games Awards (Awards) von The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) - Bildquelle: The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA)
Die "British Academy Games Awards 2019" sind von der "British Academy of Film and Television Arts" (BAFTA) verliehen worden. Die Auszeichnung für das "Beste Spiel des Jahres" ging an God of War. Das Abenteuer von Kratos setzte sich gegen Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Celeste, Red Dead Redemption 2 und Return of the Obra Dinn durch. Das "Beste Britische Spiel" wurde Forza Horizon 4.

God of War wurde ebenfalls in den Kategorien "Musik", "Narrative", "Audio Achievement" und "Performer" (Jeremy Davies als The Stranger) ausgezeichnet. Red Dead Redemption 2 war für sechs Preise nominiert, ging am Ende aber leer aus. Return of the Obra Dinn sicherte sich die Preise für "Game Design" und "Artistic Achievement". Die Gewinner wurden von einer Fachjury bestimmt (außer Mobile Game of the Year).

Laut gotypicks (Sammlung sämtlicher Spiele-des-Jahres-Preise; auch Publikumspreise) wurde God of War insgesamt 197 als Spiel des Jahres ausgezeichnet. Red Dead Redemption 2 liegt bei 133. Marvel's Spider-Man bei 16.

Hier alle diesjährigen Nominierten und Preisträger (hervorgehoben durch Fettdruck) im Überblick.

Artistic Achievement
  • Detroit: Become Human
  • Gris
  • God of War
  • Marvel's Spider-Man
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Return of the Obra Dinn

Audio Achievement
  • Battlefield 5
  • Detroit: Become Human
  • God of War
  • Marvel's Spider-Man
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Tetris Effect

Best Game
  • Assassin's Creed Odyssey
  • Astro Bot: Rescue Mission
  • Celeste
  • God of War
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Return of the Obra Dinn

British Game
  • 11-11: Memories Retold
  • Forza Horizon 4
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • The Room: Old Sins
  • Overcooked! 2
  • Two Point Hospital

Debut Game
  • Beat Saber
  • Cultist Simulator
  • Donut County
  • Florence
  • Gris
  • Yoku's Island Express

Evolving Game
  • Destiny 2: Forsaken
  • Elite Dangerous: Beyond
  • Fortnite
  • Overwatch
  • Sea of Thieves
  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

Family
  • Lego Disney Pixar's The Incredibles
  • Nintendo Labo 
  • Overcooked! 2
  • Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Let's Go, Eevee!
  • Super Mario Party
  • Yoku's Island Express

Game Beyond Entertainment
  • 11-11: Memories Retold
  • Celeste
  • Florence
  • Life Is Strange 2
  • My Child Lebensborn
  • Nintendo Labo

Game Design
  • Astro Bot: Rescue Mission
  • Celeste
  • God of War
  • Into the Breach
  • Minit
  • Return of the Obra Dinn

Game Innovation
  • Astro Bot: Rescue Mission
  • Celeste
  • Cultist Simulator
  • Moss
  • Nintendo Labo
  • Return of the Obra Dinn

Mobile Game
  • Alto's Odyssey
  • Brawl Stars
  • Donut County
  • Florence
  • Reigns: Game of Thrones
  • The Room: Old Sins

Multiplayer
  • A Way Out
  • Battlefield 5
  • Overcooked! 2
  • Sea of Thieves
  • Super Mario Party
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Music
  • Celeste
  • Far Cry 5
  • Florence
  • God of War
  • Gris
  • Tetris Effect

Narrative
  • Florence
  • Frostpunk
  • God of War
  • Marvel's Spider-Man
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Return of the Obra Dinn

Original Property
  • Dead Cells
  • Florence
  • Into the Breach
  • Moss
  • Return of the Obra Dinn
  • Subnautica

Performer
  • Christopher Judge als Kratos in God of War
  • Danielle Bisutti als Freya in God of War
  • Jeremy Davies als The Stranger in God of War
  • Melissanthi Mahut als Kassandra in Assassin's Creed Odyssey
  • Roger Clark als Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Sunny Suljic als Atreus in God of War

EE Mobile Game of the Year (Publikumswahl)
  • Brawl Stars
  • Clash Royale 
  • Fortnite
  • Old School Runescape
  • Pokémon Go
  • Roblox

Quelle: BAFTA

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am