British Academy Games Awards: 2019: "Bestes Spiel" ist God of War; Forza Horizon 4 gewinnt "Best British Game" - 4Players.de

God of War wurde ebenfalls in den Kategorien "Musik", "Narrative", "Audio Achievement" und "Performer" (Jeremy Davies als The Stranger) ausgezeichnet. Red Dead Redemption 2 war für sechs Preise nominiert, ging am Ende aber leer aus. Return of the Obra Dinn sicherte sich die Preise für "Game Design" und "Artistic Achievement". Die Gewinner wurden von einer Fachjury bestimmt (außer Mobile Game of the Year).
Laut gotypicks (Sammlung sämtlicher Spiele-des-Jahres-Preise; auch Publikumspreise) wurde God of War insgesamt 197 als Spiel des Jahres ausgezeichnet. Red Dead Redemption 2 liegt bei 133. Marvel's Spider-Man bei 16.
Hier alle diesjährigen Nominierten und Preisträger (hervorgehoben durch Fettdruck) im Überblick.
Artistic Achievement
- Detroit: Become Human
- Gris
- God of War
- Marvel's Spider-Man
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Return of the Obra Dinn
Audio Achievement
- Battlefield 5
- Detroit: Become Human
- God of War
- Marvel's Spider-Man
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Tetris Effect
Best Game
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey
- Astro Bot: Rescue Mission
- Celeste
- God of War
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Return of the Obra Dinn
British Game
- 11-11: Memories Retold
- Forza Horizon 4
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- The Room: Old Sins
- Overcooked! 2
- Two Point Hospital
Debut Game
- Beat Saber
- Cultist Simulator
- Donut County
- Florence
- Gris
- Yoku's Island Express
Evolving Game
- Destiny 2: Forsaken
- Elite Dangerous: Beyond
- Fortnite
- Overwatch
- Sea of Thieves
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
Family
- Lego Disney Pixar's The Incredibles
- Nintendo Labo
- Overcooked! 2
- Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Let's Go, Eevee!
- Super Mario Party
- Yoku's Island Express
Game Beyond Entertainment
- 11-11: Memories Retold
- Celeste
- Florence
- Life Is Strange 2
- My Child Lebensborn
- Nintendo Labo
Game Design
- Astro Bot: Rescue Mission
- Celeste
- God of War
- Into the Breach
- Minit
- Return of the Obra Dinn
Game Innovation
- Astro Bot: Rescue Mission
- Celeste
- Cultist Simulator
- Moss
- Nintendo Labo
- Return of the Obra Dinn
Mobile Game
- Alto's Odyssey
- Brawl Stars
- Donut County
- Florence
- Reigns: Game of Thrones
- The Room: Old Sins
Multiplayer
- A Way Out
- Battlefield 5
- Overcooked! 2
- Sea of Thieves
- Super Mario Party
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Music
- Celeste
- Far Cry 5
- Florence
- God of War
- Gris
- Tetris Effect
Narrative
- Florence
- Frostpunk
- God of War
- Marvel's Spider-Man
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Return of the Obra Dinn
Original Property
- Dead Cells
- Florence
- Into the Breach
- Moss
- Return of the Obra Dinn
- Subnautica
Performer
- Christopher Judge als Kratos in God of War
- Danielle Bisutti als Freya in God of War
- Jeremy Davies als The Stranger in God of War
- Melissanthi Mahut als Kassandra in Assassin's Creed Odyssey
- Roger Clark als Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2
- Sunny Suljic als Atreus in God of War
EE Mobile Game of the Year (Publikumswahl)
- Brawl Stars
- Clash Royale
- Fortnite
- Old School Runescape
- Pokémon Go
- Roblox