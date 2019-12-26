Nintendo Switch: Die meistverkauften "Indie-Spiele" des Jahres 2019 im Überblick - 4Players.de

Zu den meistverkauften "Indie-Spielen" des Jahres 2019 gehören:
- Cuphead (StudioMDHR und Microsoft)
- Blasphemous (The Game Kitchen und Team17)
- Downwell (Moppin)
- Katana Zero (Askiisoft und Devolver Digital)
- My Friend Pedro (DeadToast Entertainment und Devolver Digital)
- Slay the Spire (Mega Crit Games)
- Wargroove (Chucklefish)
- Untitled Goose Game (House House)
- Castle Crashers Remastered (The Behemoth)
- Terraria (Re-Logic)
- Baba Is You (Arvi Teikari)
- Unravel 2 (ColdWood Interactive und Electronic Arts)
- SteamWorld Quest (Image & Form Games)
- Torchlight 2 (Runic Games und Panic Button)
- Ori and the Blind Forest - Definitive Edition (Moon Studios und Microsoft)
