Nintendo Switch: Update bringt Transfer-Funktionen für SD-Karten

SD-Karten sind bekanntlich eine prima Sache, um digitale Dinge von A nach B zu verlagern - das hat auch Nintendo erkannt. Daher steckt im gestrigen Software-Update für die Nintendo Switch eine Funktion, um diverse Daten auf eine Speicherkarte diesen Standards zu transferieren - und zwar heruntergeladene Software, Update-Daten sowie DLCs aus dem Systemspeicher.
All das lässt sich laut Nintendos US-amerikanischer Support-Seite künftig nach Lust und Laune hin- und zurückkopieren. Ausgenommen sind Speicherstände sowie "manche Update-Daten". Ebenfalls im Update enthalten ist die Möglichkeit, Controller-Konfigurationen für jedes einzelne verbundene Gamepad einzeln einzustellen. Hier die kompletten Änderungen im Changelog:
"Ver. 10.0.0 (Released April 13, 2020)
Added a bookmark feature to News.
This feature allows you to bookmark your favorite news items.
- A maximum of 300 news items can be bookmarked.
- An internet connection is required to view bookmarked News items.
- News items that are no longer available cannot be viewed, even if they were bookmarked.
Added an option to transfer software data between the system memory and an SD card.
- Users can now transfer downloadable software, update data, and DLC from the system memory to an SD card (and vice versa).
- Note that save data and some update data cannot be transferred to an SD card.
Added an option to remap the controller buttons.
- Analog stick and button configurations can now be changed for each paired controller.
- Custom configurations can be saved as favorites in System Settings > Controllers and Sensors.
- Custom configurations are stored on the Nintendo Switch system.
- Configurations can be customized for the following controllers: Joy-Con (L), Joy-Con (R), Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. Button configurations can also be customized on the Nintendo Switch Lite system.
- This feature is not available for other controllers.
- On each system, up to five favorite custom configurations can be saved for Joy-Con (L), five for Joy-Con (R), five for Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. Five configurations can also be saved as favorites for Nintendo Switch Lite.
Added a new section in User Settings for Play Activity Settings.
- The options for "Display play activity to:" and "Delete Play Activity" have been moved from Friends Settings to the new Play Activity Settings.
Added new selections to the lineup of user profile icons.
- Select from 6 new icons from the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game for your user.
General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience."
