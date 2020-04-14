 

Nintendo Switch: Update bringt Transfer-Funktionen für SD-Karten

Nintendo Switch
Konsole
Entwickler: Nintendo
Publisher: Nintendo
Release:
03.03.2017
255,00

Nachrichten

von

Nintendo Switch: Update bringt Transfer-Funktionen für SD-Karten

Nintendo Switch (Hardware) von Nintendo
Nintendo Switch (Hardware) von Nintendo - Bildquelle: Nintendo
SD-Karten sind bekanntlich eine prima Sache, um digitale Dinge von A nach B zu verlagern - das hat auch Nintendo erkannt. Daher steckt im gestrigen Software-Update für die Nintendo Switch eine Funktion, um diverse Daten auf eine Speicherkarte diesen Standards zu transferieren - und zwar heruntergeladene Software, Update-Daten sowie DLCs aus dem Systemspeicher.

All das lässt sich laut Nintendos US-amerikanischer Support-Seite künftig nach Lust und Laune hin- und zurückkopieren. Ausgenommen sind Speicherstände sowie "manche Update-Daten". Ebenfalls im Update enthalten ist die Möglichkeit, Controller-Konfigurationen für jedes einzelne verbundene Gamepad einzeln einzustellen. Hier die kompletten Änderungen im Changelog:

"Ver. 10.0.0 (Released April 13, 2020)



Added a bookmark feature to News.
This feature allows you to bookmark your favorite news items.

  • A maximum of 300 news items can be bookmarked.
  • An internet connection is required to view bookmarked News items.
  • News items that are no longer available cannot be viewed, even if they were bookmarked.



Added an option to transfer software data between the system memory and an SD card.

  • Users can now transfer downloadable software, update data, and DLC from the system memory to an SD card (and vice versa).
  • Note that save data and some update data cannot be transferred to an SD card.



Added an option to remap the controller buttons.

  • Analog stick and button configurations can now be changed for each paired controller.
  • Custom configurations can be saved as favorites in System Settings > Controllers and Sensors.
    • Custom configurations are stored on the Nintendo Switch system.
    • Configurations can be customized for the following controllers: Joy-Con (L), Joy-Con (R), Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. Button configurations can also be customized on the Nintendo Switch Lite system.
    • This feature is not available for other controllers.
    • On each system, up to five favorite custom configurations can be saved for Joy-Con (L), five for Joy-Con (R), five for Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. Five configurations can also be saved as favorites for Nintendo Switch Lite.



Added a new section in User Settings for Play Activity Settings.

  • The options for "Display play activity to:" and "Delete Play Activity" have been moved from Friends Settings to the new Play Activity Settings.



Added new selections to the lineup of user profile icons.

  • Select from 6 new icons from the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game for your user.



General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience."


Letztes aktuelles Video: Indie World - Best Selling Games of 2019

Quelle: nintendo.com
Nintendo Switch
ab 255,00

Kommentare

Fargard schrieb am
Todesglubsch hat geschrieben: ?
vor 38 Minuten
Ausgenommen sind Speicherstände sowie "manche Update-Daten".
Tja. Typisch Nintendo. Da kommt man endlich mal im Gestern an, aber setzt das Feature trotzdem nur halbherzig um.
Vermutlich aus dem gleichen Grund, wieso Saves nicht in die Cloud geschoben werden können. Man könnte ja schummeln. Hrhr.
Hat mich das angekotzt als ich die Switch mal komplett plattmachen musste und 100+ Stunden Pokemon weg waren. Danke Nintendo!
schrieb am