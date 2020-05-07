 

Nintendo Switch: Über 55 Mio. Konsolen und gut 13 Mio. Kopien von Animal Crossing verkauft

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
Nintendo Switch
Konsole
Entwickler: Nintendo
Publisher: Nintendo
Release:
03.03.2017
Test: Nintendo Switch
Jetzt kaufen
ab 255,00

Wie findest Du das Spiel? 

Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • The Vanishing of Ethan Carter [PC] - 3,30 (Gamesplanet)
  • Aces of the Luftwaffe - Squadron [PC] - 4,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • BATTLETECH [PC] - 12,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Cities: Skylines [PC] - 7,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Titan Quest: Ragnarök [PC] - 4,25 (Gamesplanet)

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Nintendo Switch: Über 55 Mio. Konsolen und gut 13 Mio. Kopien von Animal Crossing verkauft

Nintendo Switch (Hardware) von Nintendo
Nintendo Switch (Hardware) von Nintendo - Bildquelle: Nintendo
Im Rahmen von Produktions- bzw. Lieferschwierigkeiten konnte Nintendo jüngst nicht genug Konsolen herstellen, um dem gestiegenen Bedarf gerecht zu werden. Das Unternehmen hatte bei der heutigen Präsentation des Geschäftsberichts (via Gematsu.com) trotz der temporären Probleme relativ positive Zahlen vorzuweisen.

Insgesamt wurden demnach mittlerweile 55,77 Mio. Switch-Konsolen weltweit verkauft; in den vergangenen drei Monaten bis zum 31. März waren es immerhin 3,29 Mio. Stück. Beim Toptitel Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Release: 20. März) waren es bislang 13,4 Mio. Stück.

Insgesamt seien weltweit 356,27 Mio. Switch-Titel verkauft worden. Im laufenden Geschäftsjahr bis einschließlich März 2021 wird ein Absatz von 19 Mio. Switch-Konsolen prognostiziert; hier ein Blick auf die Gesamt-Verkaufszahlen der Top 10 auf Switch - sowie einiger weiterer Titel:

"1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 24.77 million
2. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 18.84 million
3. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 17.41 million
4. Super Mario Odyssey – 17.41 million
5. Pokemon Sword / Pokemon Shield – 17.37 million
6. Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! – 11.97 million
7. Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 11.77 million (first 11 days) / 13.41 million (first six weeks)
8. Splatoon 2 – 10.13 million
9. Super Mario Party – 10.10 million
10. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 6.60 million

Nintendo also announced additional sales numbers, including the first official numbers for Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX:

- Luigi’s Mansion 3 – 6.33 million
- Super Mario Maker 2 – 5.48 million
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening – 4.38 million
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses – 2.87 million
- Ring Fit Adventure – 2.73 million
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX – 1.26 million
- Astral Chain – 1.08 million
- Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order – 1.08 million"


Letztes aktuelles Video: Indie World - Best Selling Games of 2019

Quelle: Nintendo.co.jp, Gematsu.com
Nintendo Switch
ab 255,00 bei

Kommentare

EvilReaper schrieb am
Solidussnake hat geschrieben: ?
vor 25 Minuten
 Ne voll abwärtskompatible Switch 2 mit deutlich besserer Hardware würde sich ebenfalls gut verkaufen. Nintendo darf mal ruhig eine weitere Gen in dem Segment bleiben bevor sie wieder meinen sie müssten was "neues" erfinden.

Sehe ich auch so. Meiner Meinung nach hat Nintendo mit der Switch die perfekte Nische gefunden. Die nächste Switch braucht eigentlich nur Hardware und aussehen etwas modernisieren (dünnere Bildschirmränder, evtl. OLED usw.), aber sonst relativ identisch bleiben.
Solidussnake schrieb am
Alle schreien dass es ne reine Portkonsole wäre, ich liebe die Switch dafür. Von mir aus kann alles aus der PS3 / Xbox 360 Ära drauf erscheinen. Ich liebe einfach den mobilen Faktor der Konsole. Das Konzept hat mich jedenfalls viel mehr überzeugt als die Wii U mit dem Plastikbomber Controller. Ne voll abwärtskompatible Switch 2 mit deutlich besserer Hardware würde sich ebenfalls gut verkaufen. Nintendo darf mal ruhig eine weitere Gen in dem Segment bleiben bevor sie wieder meinen sie müssten was "neues" erfinden.
Was ich am meisten vermisse ist ein Port der Zelda HD Titel.
yopparai schrieb am
Trimipramin hat geschrieben: ?
vor 43 Minuten
 Das Nintendo langsam mal den Arsch hochbekommen sollte, gerade bei so vielen Verkäufen?! Das wir nicht mehr in den 90ern leben? Das es einfach sinnfrei ist, die Leute so zu gängeln? ..suchs Dir raus. :)
Also nichts. qed.
Trimipramin schrieb am
yopparai hat geschrieben: ?
vor 47 Minuten
 Und was genau hat das jetzt mit dem Thema zu tun?
Das Nintendo langsam mal den Arsch hochbekommen sollte, gerade bei so vielen Verkäufen?! Das wir nicht mehr in den 90ern leben? Das es einfach sinnfrei ist, die Leute so zu gängeln? ..suchs Dir raus. :)
yopparai schrieb am
Trimipramin hat geschrieben: ?
vor 53 Minuten
 Jau, und Savegames können immer noch nicht ALLE in der Cloud gespeichert werden! Und bei A:C gar aktuell noch nichtmal auf eine andere Konsole übertragen werden (so wie ich gelesen habe). Was zur Hölle soll das?! ..könntsch blöde wern.... :D Ich mein ich mag meine Switch, aber wofür ich jetzt diese ..warens 20??..gewzahlt habe für Onlinegedöns..naja....
Und was genau hat das jetzt mit dem Thema zu tun?
schrieb am