Nintendo Switch: Über 55 Mio. Konsolen und gut 13 Mio. Kopien von Animal Crossing verkauft

Insgesamt wurden demnach mittlerweile 55,77 Mio. Switch-Konsolen weltweit verkauft; in den vergangenen drei Monaten bis zum 31. März waren es immerhin 3,29 Mio. Stück. Beim Toptitel Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Release: 20. März) waren es bislang 13,4 Mio. Stück.
Insgesamt seien weltweit 356,27 Mio. Switch-Titel verkauft worden. Im laufenden Geschäftsjahr bis einschließlich März 2021 wird ein Absatz von 19 Mio. Switch-Konsolen prognostiziert; hier ein Blick auf die Gesamt-Verkaufszahlen der Top 10 auf Switch - sowie einiger weiterer Titel:
"1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 24.77 million
2. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 18.84 million
3. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 17.41 million
4. Super Mario Odyssey – 17.41 million
5. Pokemon Sword / Pokemon Shield – 17.37 million
6. Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! – 11.97 million
7. Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 11.77 million (first 11 days) / 13.41 million (first six weeks)
8. Splatoon 2 – 10.13 million
9. Super Mario Party – 10.10 million
10. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 6.60 million
Nintendo also announced additional sales numbers, including the first official numbers for Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX:
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 – 6.33 million
- Super Mario Maker 2 – 5.48 million
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening – 4.38 million
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses – 2.87 million
- Ring Fit Adventure – 2.73 million
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX – 1.26 million
- Astral Chain – 1.08 million
- Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order – 1.08 million"
