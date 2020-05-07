Nintendo Switch: Über 55 Mio. Konsolen und gut 13 Mio. Kopien von Animal Crossing verkauft



"1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 24.77 million

2. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 18.84 million

3. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 17.41 million

4. Super Mario Odyssey – 17.41 million

5. Pokemon Sword / Pokemon Shield – 17.37 million

6. Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! – 11.97 million

7. Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 11.77 million (first 11 days) / 13.41 million (first six weeks)

8. Splatoon 2 – 10.13 million

9. Super Mario Party – 10.10 million

10. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 6.60 million



Nintendo also announced additional sales numbers, including the first official numbers for Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX:



- Luigi’s Mansion 3 – 6.33 million

- Super Mario Maker 2 – 5.48 million

- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening – 4.38 million

- Fire Emblem: Three Houses – 2.87 million

- Ring Fit Adventure – 2.73 million

- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX – 1.26 million

- Astral Chain – 1.08 million

- Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order – 1.08 million"

Im Rahmen von Produktions- bzw. Lieferschwierigkeiten konnte Nintendo jüngst nicht genug Konsolen herstellen, um dem gestiegenen Bedarf gerecht zu werden. Das Unternehmen hatte bei der heutigen Präsentation des Geschäftsberichts via Gematsu.com ) trotz der temporären Probleme relativ positive Zahlen vorzuweisen.Insgesamt wurden demnach mittlerweile 55,77 Mio. Switch-Konsolen weltweit verkauft; in den vergangenen drei Monaten bis zum 31. März waren es immerhin 3,29 Mio. Stück. Beim Toptitel Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Release: 20. März) waren es bislang 13,4 Mio. Stück.Insgesamt seien weltweit 356,27 Mio. Switch-Titel verkauft worden. Im laufenden Geschäftsjahr bis einschließlich März 2021 wird ein Absatz von 19 Mio. Switch-Konsolen prognostiziert; hier ein Blick auf die Gesamt-Verkaufszahlen der Top 10 auf Switch - sowie einiger weiterer Titel:Letztes aktuelles Video: Indie World - Best Selling Games of 2019