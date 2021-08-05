 

Nintendo Switch: Über 89 Mio. Konsolen weltweit verkauft; New Pokémon Snap durchbricht 2 Mio. Einheiten

Nintendo Switch (Hardware) von Nintendo
Nintendo Switch (Hardware) von Nintendo - Bildquelle: Nintendo
Nintendo hat bis zum 30. Juni 2021 weltweit 89,04 Mio. Switch-Konsolen verkauft: Das verkündete das Unternehmen in seiner Veröffentlichung von Quartalszahlen (via Gematsu.com). In den drei Monaten bis zum 30. Juni sind demnach 4,45 Mio. Einheiten der Konsole sowie 45,28 Mio. Software-Einheiten erworben worden. Hier ein Blick auf die bestverkauften Titel für die Switch insgesamt:

Die zehn bestverkauften First-Party-Titel für Switch (jeweils mit Stückzahlen):

"Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 37,08 Mio.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 33,89 Mio.
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 24,77 Mio.
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 23,20 Mio.
Pokemon Sword / Pokemon Shield – 21,85 Mio.
Super Mario Odyssey – 21,40 Mio.
Super Mario Party – 15,72 Mio.
Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! – 13,57 Mio.
Splatoon 2 – 12,45 Mio.
Ring Fit Adventure – 11,26 Mio."

Weitere Software-Verkäufe (jeweils mit Stückzahlen):

  • "Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – 6,68 million
  • New Pokemon Snap – 2,07 million (New)
  • Mario Golf: Super Rush – 1,34 million (New)
  • Miitopia – 1,04 million (New)"

Insgesamt beläuft sich die Zahl verkaufter Switch-Spiele mittlerweile auf 632,4 Mio. Stück.

Quelle: nintendo.co.jp
