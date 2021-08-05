Nintendo Switch: Über 89 Mio. Konsolen weltweit verkauft; New Pokémon Snap durchbricht 2 Mio. Einheiten

Die zehn bestverkauften First-Party-Titel für Switch (jeweils mit Stückzahlen):
"Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 37,08 Mio.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 33,89 Mio.
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 24,77 Mio.
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 23,20 Mio.
Pokemon Sword / Pokemon Shield – 21,85 Mio.
Super Mario Odyssey – 21,40 Mio.
Super Mario Party – 15,72 Mio.
Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! – 13,57 Mio.
Splatoon 2 – 12,45 Mio.
Ring Fit Adventure – 11,26 Mio."
Weitere Software-Verkäufe (jeweils mit Stückzahlen):
- "Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – 6,68 million
- New Pokemon Snap – 2,07 million (New)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush – 1,34 million (New)
- Miitopia – 1,04 million (New)"
Insgesamt beläuft sich die Zahl verkaufter Switch-Spiele mittlerweile auf 632,4 Mio. Stück.
