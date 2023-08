Nintendo Switch: Feral Interactive kündigt zwei weitere Ports an

Nintendo Switch: Feral Interactive arbeitet schon an weiteren Ports





The Feral Release Radar is, to coin a phrase, poppin' off right now!



Yet another mysterious blip has appeared, and it's approaching fast. Can you crack the fiendishly cryptic clue to another upcoming release from your friendly neighbourhood game devs?https://t.co/CKn2Le4r4C pic.twitter.com/HIgEh75qcy



— Feral Interactive (@feralgames) August 11, 2023