Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night: Diverse Zusatzinhalte via Update und "Iga's Back Pack" als DLC - 4Players.de

Nach der Veröffentlichung der Vollversion von Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
sollen weitere Inhalte in Form kostenloser Updates nachgeliefert werden - einige von den Inhalten waren Stretch-Goals in der Kickstarter-Kampagne. Zu den Zusatzinhalten gehören Tempolauf-Modus, "reines Miriam-Outfit", Boss-Rush-Modus, Online & lokaler Coop und Versus-Modus, Roguelike-Modus, zwei zusätzliche spielbare Charaktere, Chaos-Modus, klassischer Modus und Bossrache-Modus.
Außerdem ist der DLC "Iga's Back Pack" für 9,99 Dollar angekündigt worden. Käufer der Erweiterung dürfen selbst gegen Koji Igarashi als Bossgegner antreten und erhalten die Swordwhip-Waffe als Belohnung, wenn man ihn besiegt. Dieser DLC war zunächst als exklusiver Kickstarter-Zusatzinhalt geplant, wird nun aber auch separat verkauft (Statement bei Kickstarter
). "Iga's Back Pack" wird am 18. Juni auf PC, PS4 und Xbox One sowie am 25. Juni auf Switch erhältlich sein.
Die Veröffentlichung der digitalen Downloadversionen von Bloodstained auf PC, PS4 und Xbox One erfolgt am 18. Juni. Die Einzelhandelsversionen für PlayStation 4 und Xbox One werden am 20. Juni in Deutschland, Österreich und der Schweiz in den Läden stehen. Die digitale Downloadversion für Nintendo Switch wird am Dienstag, den 25. Juni im Nintendo eShop veröffentlicht. Die Switch-Einzelhandelsversion folgt am 26. Juni. Alle Standardversionen werden zum empfohlenen Preis von 39,99 Euro angeboten und können vorbestellt
werden.
