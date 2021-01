Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night: "Classic Mode" und "Kingdom Crossover"

Screenshot - Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (PC, PS4, Switch, One)

Screenshot - Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (PC, PS4, Switch, One)

Screenshot - Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (PC, PS4, Switch, One)

Screenshot - Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (PC, PS4, Switch, One)

Screenshot - Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (PC, PS4, Switch, One)

Screenshot - Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (PC, PS4, Switch, One)

Screenshot - Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (PC, PS4, Switch, One)

Screenshot - Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (PC, PS4, Switch, One)

Screenshot - Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (PC, PS4, Switch, One)

Screenshot - Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (PC, PS4, Switch, One)

Screenshot - Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (PC, PS4, Switch, One)

Screenshot - Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (PC, PS4, Switch, One)