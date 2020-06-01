Nordic Game: Awards 2020: Preise für Control und Sayonara Wild Hearts

Der kleine Hauptpreis "Nordic Game of the Year - Small Screen" ging an Sayonara Wild Hearts.
Für die Preise dürfen nur Spiele vorgeschlagen werden, die von Studios aus Dänemark, Finnland, Island, Norwegen und Schweden entwickelt wurde. Die Gewinner wurden von einer Jury bestimmt.
Best Art
Nominiert waren:
- Control von Remedy Entertainment (Finnland)
- Draugen von Red Thread Games (Norwegen)
- LEGO Builder's Journey von Light Brick Studios (Dänemark)
- Little Misfortune von Killmonday Games (Schweden)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts von Simogo (Schweden)
Gewinner:
- Sayonara Wild Hearts von Simogo (Schweden)
Motivation: "The unique visual style of this modern masterpiece brings the player back to the golden age of music videos and demoscene. Fluid visual motion, beauty of the choreography and the ever surprising world design show us that games as an art form can redefine itself again and again."
Best Fun for Everyone
Nominiert waren:
- Baba is You von Hempuli Oy (Finnland)
- LEGO Builder's Journey von Light Brick Studios (Dänemark)
- Minecraft Earth von Mojang (Schweden)
- The Stretchers von Tarsier Studio (Schweden)
- What the Golf? von Triband (Dänemark)
Gewinner:
- What the Golf? von Triband (Dänemark)
Motivation: "Do you remember when you changed the rules in «Monopoly» in your favor? This years most fun for all is like that - all the time - only that the shoe is on the other foot, or covered in milk. It is kind of like if Monty Python made a sportsgame. Two cups of sugar. Take a left on the next turnpike, please. It is really fun, or unique. Or both?I forget which."
Best Technology
Nominiert waren:
- Control von Remedy Entertainment (Finnland
- )Deep Rock Galactic von Ghost Ship Games (Dänemark)
- Minecraft Earth von Mojang (Schweden)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 von Ubisoft Massive (Schweden)
- Trailmakers von Flashbulb (Dänemark)
Gewinner:
- Control von Remedy Entertainment (Finnland)
Motivation: "New technology brings new opportunities. Sometimes it's a foundation for something brand new, but sometimes it's an opportunity to take something great and make it spectacular. The winning game amplifies the atmosphere of the game world while simultaneously adding depth and richness to the gameplay"
Best Debut
Nominiert waren:
- Barotrauma von FakeFish, Undertow Games (Finnland)
- Burning Daylight von Burning Daylight Team (Dänemark)
- Druidstone: The Secret of the Menhir Forest von Ctrl Alt Ninja Ltd. (Finnland)
- My Friend Pedro von Deadtoast (Schweden)
- Tick Tock: A Tale for Two von Other Tales Interactive (Dänemark)
Gewinner:
- My Friend Pedro von Deadtoast (Schweden)
Motivation: "If Buster Keaton were armed with guns in a John Woo-directed 'The Matrix' - and only if it was a comedy and crossed with 'Max Payne' in 2D. Or something like that. It’s really violent and hilarious, but most importantly it is instantly fun!"
Best Game Audio
Nominiert waren:
- Control von Remedy Entertainment (Finnland)
- Moons of Madness von Rock Pocket Games (Norwegen)
- Mutazione von Die Gute Fabrik (Dänemark)
- Rain of Reflections: Chapter I von Lionbite (Schweden)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts von Simogo (Schweden)
Gewinner:
- Mutazione von Die Gute Fabrik (Dänemark)
Motivation: "Audio can be the shortest way to the soul. In this game, every part of the game lives and breathes in its own subdued rhythm through the audio. The game even acknowledges the collaborative nature of music, inviting you to create life intertwined with music."
Best Game Design
Nominiert waren:
- Baba is You von Hempuli Oy (Finnland)
- Control von Remedy Entertainment (Finnland)
- Degrees of Separation von Moondrop (Norwegen)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts von Simogo (Schweden)
- What the Golf? von Triband (Dänemark)
Gewinner:
- Baba is You von Hempuli Oy (Finnland)
Motivation: "Game design is about deciding what the player can and cannot do. Often the design is hidden within beautiful production. Sometimes it is laid bare in front of the player. This game really pushes the boundaries of the game worlds. It asks us a philosophical question: 'who rules?' But does it provide an answer?"
Best VR/XR
Nominiert waren:
- Budget Cuts 2: Mission Insolvency von Neat Corporation (Schweden)
- Curious Tales of the Stolen Pets von Fast Travel Games (Schweden)
- Ghost Giant von Zoink Games (Schweden)
- Glyph von Bolverk Games (Dänemark)
- Waltz of the Wizard: Extended Edition von Aldin Dynamics (Island)
Gewinner:
- Ghost Giant von Zoink Games (Schweden)
Motivation: "Extended reality gives us a new perspective into gaming. Its goal is to bring virtual experiences as close to real experiences as possible. The winning game is beautiful, fun, and thought provoking where the virtual reality platform plays a key role in connecting us both to the world and the events."
Nordic Game of the Year - Small Screen
Nominiert waren:
- LEGO Builder's Journey von Light Brick Studios (Dänemark)
- Mosaic von Krillbite Studio (Norwegen)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts von Simogo (Schweden)
- Tick Tock: A Tale for Two von Other Tales Interactive (Dänemark)
- What the Golf? von Triband (Dänemark)
Gewinner:
- Sayonara Wild Hearts von Simogo (Schweden)
Motivation: "There is nothing predictable when this audiovisual rollercoaster takes you for a dance across the screen. The minimalistic, yet dizzyingly beautiful visuals set you up in the cart and the catchy music pushes you forward in a million miles a hour. It’s easy to learn, but not hard to love."
Nordic Game of the Year 2020
Nominiert waren:
- Baba is You von Hempuli Oy (Finnland)
- Control von Remedy Entertainment (Finnland)
- LEGO Builder's Journey von Light Brick Studios (Dänemark)
- Mosaic von Krillbite Studio (Norwegen)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts von Simogo (Schweden)
Gewinner:
- Control von Remedy Entertainment (Finnland)
Motivation: "All disciplines in the studio comes together creating frames containing immense godlike freedom in this year’s Nordic Game of the Year. Not as groundbreaking as it is unique in atmosphere, and drawing you into a mystic and surreal world which David Lynch would be proud to call his own - and thus making an experience that could only have been done in the world’s most important medium. "
Jury's Special Mention
Gewinner: Mosaic von Krillbite Studio (Norwegen)
Motivation: "Beside all the fun and business, modern games handle serious issues and important phenomena. Depression, burnout and apathy can make us feel insignificant. This game shows us that we are more than just gears of a giant machine. There are colors among the shades of gray."
Die Nordic Game Awards 2020 werden von Nordic Game und dem Nordic Game Institute, das aus allen nordischen Produzentenverbänden besteht, organisiert. Jede Produzentenorganisation hat ein Mitglied für die diesjährige Preisjury ernannt und die Organisationen haben Spiele in neun Kategorien nominiert.